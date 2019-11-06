Under Armour: Still Too Expensive

Shares look expensive on a fundamental valuation basis and we do not recommend an investment at current levels.

We wrote our first bearish article on Under Armour (UAA) in September 2016, arguing that the company's shares were expensive on a fundamental valuation basis and that the company was beginning to face greater competition from other sportswear companies like Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

Since then, shares have declined by over 50% (compared to a ~40% gain for the S&P 500) due to slowdowns in revenue growth and declining margins. Although shares have dropped even further following the announcement of a SEC investigation into its accounting practices, we still believe that Under Armour shares appear expensive and advise investors to avoid taking a long position in the company.

Business Overview

Under Armour is a Baltimore-based sportswear company founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank. Since then, Under Armour has become the second largest sportswear company in the United States next to Nike (NKE). Under Armour has focused primarily on athletic performance wear as opposed to "athleisure" apparel available from other companies like Lululemon (LULU).

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Share Price 18.26 Shares Outstanding 450.74 Market cap 8230.5 Debt 591.99 Cash 416.6 EV 8,405.9

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Q3 Earnings Results

Below is a brief summary of Under Armour's Q3 earnings results:

Revenues were down 1% YoY to $1.4 billion (flat on a currency-neutral basis).

Sales in North America were down 4% YoY.

Under Armour's footwear business continues to struggle, down 12% YoY; apparel sales increased by 1% YoY.

Gross margins improved by 220 basis points to 48.3%, a positive sign that the company's restructuring efforts have borne some fruit.

FY revenue guidance is expected to be up by 2%, down from the 3-4% range provided by the company earlier. This implies FY sales of ~$5.29 billion.

The results reflect headwinds discussed in our previous articles on the company that it has faced for quite some time now, which include weak demand in North America for performance apparel (athleisure companies like Lululemon have thrived as of late); greater competition from a resurgent Adidas and Nike; as well as lackluster demand for the company's footwear.

SEC Probe

Shares are down by ~15% on the day at the time of this writing due to an SEC investigation into the company's revenue recognition practices - according to the allegations, Under Armour management improperly shifted revenue from quarter to quarter in order to inflate revenue numbers. The investigation has been ongoing since 2017.

Whether or not Under Armour did violate accounting rules is still yet to be confirmed, but we feel that upper management was likely under a tremendous amount of pressure due to declining revenue growth and deteriorating share price (after years as a Wall Street darling) which probably led to the aforementioned misconduct. Although we view this development as a serious concern for investors, our thesis on the company does not center on its accounting practices (more on this later).

We believe that the company's greatest problem is that its products are primarily viewed and marketed as performance gear exclusively for workouts and other physical activity. The U.S. in particular has experienced a resurgence in demand for athleisure products, which is comprised of apparel and footwear that can be worn both casually and at the gym.

This narrows the breadth of Under Armour's consumer base and puts it into direct competition with Nike, which is dominant in North America (Nike grossed $16 billion of revenue in North America in 2018, whereas Under Armour grossed just $3.7 billion in North America during the same time period).

In order to turn things around, Under Armour needs to re-brand and begin to market product geared for different occasions. Otherwise, the company will be pinning its hopes on a reversal of the athleisure trend described above, which doesn't seem likely in the imminent future.

Valuation

We believe that Under Armour remains overvalued on a fundamental valuation basis, especially compared to several of its peers:

(Source: CapitalIQ)

For example, Skechers (SKX) generated $4.99 billion in LTM sales, compared to $5.2 billion for Under Armour; ~$200m more in LTM EBITDA and net income than UAA; and Skechers has also been growing sales by double-digits on a YoY basis.

Yet Under Armour's enterprise value is currently at $8.4 billion relative to SKX's $5.2 billion valuation, a ~$3.1 billion dollar difference. UAA's EV/sales multiple and 20.5x EV/EBITDA multiple are much higher than those of Skechers, which we take as evidence of Under Armour's relative overvaluation.

To be fair, the above may be indicative more of Skechers' undervaluation but we believe that the two companies' valuations should converge somewhat given that Under Armour's growth has slowed considerably and its profitability is weak compared to that of Skechers.

We believe that this discrepancy is likely attributable to the fact that Under Armour has glamour and glitz relative to Skechers since it endorses superstars like Steph Curry and a number of other prominent athletes. As such, we believe that the two companies' respective valuations should gradually converge over time unless Under Armour stages a big comeback.

We don't see any reason why Under Armour shouldn't trade at similar multiples to Skechers, given that the two companies are fairly similar in terms of revenue generation and profitability (although Skechers is likely more profitable). This implies considerable downside potential for Under Armour, since a 1x EV/Sales multiple implies a share price of $11.30 (40% lower than current levels).

Google Trends Data

A quick look at search interest for Under Armour and Skechers provides further confirmation of the fact that Under Armour should not be trading at a substantial premium to Skechers. Worldwide search interest for Under Armour has gradually declined relative to that of Skechers over the past five year period, indicating that the latter company has done a better job of marketing and expanding its business overseas.

(Source: Google Trends)

Conclusion

While Under Armour shares have struggled mightily over the past few years, we remain bearish on the company due to sales and profitability declines along with an inflated valuation. However, we believe that Under Armour may eventually present a buying opportunity if share price continues to decline and management starts to turn things around.

As such, we will carefully monitor the company's progress and updated readers via articles on this site. Thank you for reading and please feel free to share any questions or concerns via the comments section or email (email address is located in our Seeking Alpha bio).

