Here Are Your 57 Dividend Aristocrats For November

$5k invested October 31 in the five top-yield lowest priced Aristocrats showed 19.23% more net gain than from $5k invested in the top 10. Low price little dogs came back to lead the Dividend Aristocrats.

By yield, ABBV topped all Aristocrats again. Top 10 Yields from ADM, WBA, MMM, BEN, CAH, CVX, PBCT, XOM, T, and ABBV averaged 4.21%.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years." - us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect 8.48% To 20.3% Aristocrat Net Gains By November 2020

Four of the 10 top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based November forecast for Aristocrats graded by Brokers was 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to October 31, 2020 were:

VF Corp. (VFC) was projected to net $202.99, based on a median target price estimate from 25 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $194.25, based on target price estimates from 26 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% under the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $191.42, based on a median target price estimate from 25 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $284.57 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

General Dynamics (GD) was projected to net $182.08, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) netted $159.27 based on a median target price estimate from 33 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) was projected to net $153.18, based on the median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $150.28, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 19 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% lessthan the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) was projected to net $90.50 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 25 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% less than the market as a whole.

Target Corp. (TGT) was projected to net $84.76, based on a median of target estimates from 28 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 15.75% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Dividend Aristocrat Dog To Lose 5.21% By November, 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for November 2019-20 was:

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) projected a $52.11 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from 22 analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

57 Dividend Aristocrats By November Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may be taken as contrarian.

57 Dividend Aristocrats By November Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Stocks By Yield Are The November Dogs Of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top 10 Aristocrats selected 10/31/19 by yield represented seven of 11 Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, the first of two healthcare representatives was, AbbVie [1], while the second health issue in the top 10 placed sixth, Cardinal Health (CAH) [6].

In second place was AT&T, Inc. (T) [2], the lone communication services representative in the top ten. Two energy representatives placed third, and fifth, Exxon Mobil [3], and, Chevron [5], while two financial services firms placed fourth, and seventh, People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) [4], and Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [7].

Following in eighth place was the lone industrials representative, 3M Company (MMM) [8]. Finally two consumer defensive sector representatives placed ninth and tenth, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) [9], and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. [10], to complete these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top ten by yield for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) 10 Aristocrats Showed 7.01% To 18.97% Upsides To November 2020; (32) Downside Projected From Three Losers Ranged -0.33% To -6.75%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 19.23% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Dividend Aristocrats To November 2020

10 top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Aristocrats selected 10/31/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The Five Lowest Priced Of 10 Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 11.72% Vs. (34) 9.83% Net Gains by All 10 by November 2020

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 19.23% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The third lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, AT&T Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.43%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for October 31 were: People's United Financial Inc., Franklin Resources Inc., AT&T, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., and Cardinal Health with prices ranging from $16.17 to $49.45.

The five higher-priced top yield Aristocrats for October 31 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., AbbVie, and Chevron Corp., 3M Co. whose prices ranged from $54.78 to $164.99.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: theverybesttop10.com

