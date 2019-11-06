IMPACT Day 2: Recap And The Challenge Of Entrepreneurship

Day 2 kicked off with a Keynote presentation from Walt Bettinger, President and CEO of The Charles Schwab Corporation. In front of a packed conference hall of over 2,000 independent advisors, Bettinger discussed new developments at Schwab, most importantly the brand new zero commission platform, a first in the increasingly competitive advisor support industry.

The main highlight of the morning wasn’t Bettinger’s speech but rather the in-person appearance of Charles Schwab himself (who still insists on being called Chuck). For close to 45 minutes Chuck spoke to the crowd and emphasized that Charles Schwab (the company) is “all in” on providing whatever is necessary to allow advisors to put their clients first.

See the coverage of our other featured sessions from Day 2 below:

The Challenge of Entrepreneurship: Overcoming Obstacles

Over 70% of IMPACT attendees are independent investment advisors and entrepreneurs and so the session by Joe Duran, President of United Capital Group (a RIA which recently acquired by Goldman Sachs) deserves attention. He shared his story and provided actionable tips on how to overcome the challenges of growing your business and how to keep motivated. Scott Olivet, Partner of Altamont Capital Partners shared his story as well.

The main takeaway here is that growth isn’t easy or consistent. True growth can only be achieved, over time, with incredible drive and persistence. The business owners stress the importance of creating scalable growth models and setting both short- and long-term goals. Duran is a big proponent of taking one day at a time since it’s the only way one can be present.