Zynga: No Longer A Shadow Of Its Former Self

The company's expectation of a $1.28 billion annual revenue by the end of 2019 will match its annual revenue figure at its peak in 2012.

Zynga's major turnaround, which began a few years ago, has been very successful. Zynga shares have gained over ~90% YTD and trade at ~$6.2 per share.

Zynga had its shares of disappointing run post its IPO in 2011. At its peak, Zynga traded at ~$12 before plunging and struggling to break ~$3 per share for years.

Overview

To a great extent, Zynga’s strong turnaround execution has turned us into believers in the stock. In particular, we believe that the proven strategic shift into mobile gaming supported by a very experienced management team will allow the company to extend its run in the long term.

Following a strong Q3, Zynga (ZNGA) has announced that it is on track to grow its revenue by ~42% to reach $1.28 billion by the end of FY 2019. With such a revenue outlook, it means Zynga will match its peak year’s performance in 2012, where it posted the same annual figure.

Since its appointment in 2016, Frank Gibeau has taken Zynga on a major turnaround plan, which involved strategic acquisitions of a few game studios. Some of the new games it acquired, such as Merge Dragons and Empires & Puzzles, turned out to be the key drivers for Zynga’s skyrocketing growth in the last few quarters. Upon the successful completion of the turnaround in Q1 2019, we see how Zynga shares have gained ~41% since then.

Financials

In Q3, Zynga achieved its highest quarterly revenue and bookings in its history due to the strong momentum across its live services portfolio and new titles. Revenue grew by 48% YoY to $345.3 million while the company posted bookings of $395 million, which represents a 59% growth YoY. The drivers for the revenue growth appears to be its mobile revenue, where it grew by a staggering 54% to $328 million. Mobile bookings also drove overall bookings with a 64% growth YoY to $378 million. Zynga’s overall liquidity was also boosted by its strong operating cash flow YoY growth of 67%. The operating cash flow for Q3 was $69 million. Aside from raising its revenue guidance for the FY 2019, Zynga also raises its bookings outlook, where it expects to secure Q4 bookings of $415 million, which is higher than the consensus estimation of $356.2 million.

Driving the future growth: Shift into mobile gaming led by a strong management

We think that one of the success factors in Zynga's turnaround has been the appointment of Frank Gibeau. The turnaround plan involved a significant shift away from its historical focus in developing social-network based games. As Zynga planned to transform itself into a mobile-based social game developer given the increasing trends of smartphone adoptions, it needed a CEO with a strong mobile experience at helm. Gibeau spent a long time identifying new titles and executing the mobile game strategies in Electronic Arts (EA) as its Head of Mobile. During his stint at EA, he was in charge of overseeing the production of successful iOS and Android-based games such as Mirrors' edge, World Series of Poker, Need for Speed, Monopoly, Harry Potter, and Plants & Zombies.

In Zynga, we saw how Gibeau applied his knowledge in both identifying potential breakout titles and licensee brands. Gibeau's decisions to acquire two game studios that produced Empires & Puzzle and Merge Dragons titles, for instance, has done wonder for Zynga so far. In addition, we continue to see strong results out of Zynga's licensed games featuring Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious brands.

As Zynga has been breaking its records every quarter, it plans to do the same in Q4. Gibeau claimed that if the company meets its raised guidance for Q4, it will be the biggest year in the company’s history since its IPO. Several tailwinds should allow the company to beat its Q4 guidance.

(source: Sensortower.com)

At this point, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons have been proven to be the household names for the company, wherein both titles have consistently broken into the Top 10 Android and Top 15 iOS U.S. grossing game charts. We believe that such dynamics will continue to drive growth:

First, we have strong momentum across our highly diversified portfolio of live services, starting with Merge Dragons! this franchise has taken our bold beat strategy to a whole new level with new events, challenges and meaningful social interaction. It has more than tripled its Q3 revenue and bookings year-over-year and achieved another record topline quarter.

As Zynga plans to continue boosting its growth through acquisitions, we think it will also make sense for Zynga to look for potential targets that develop Android-based games. Android is a more popular operating system internationally, where 38% of Zynga revenue was generated as of Q3. International revenue also grew by 67% YoY as of Q3, primarily driven by the Android versions of Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons.

On another equally important note, we feel that the main risk in Zynga's approach going forward will be any of the acquisition-related risks, such as potentially high M&A valuation. The acquisition of Small Giant Games, the developer of Empires & Puzzles, for instance, cost Zynga over $700 million. As it stands, it remains the largest deal Zynga has ever done in its history.

Valuation

(source: seeking alpha)

Zynga shares have gained over ~90% YTD. It currently trades at ~$6.2 per share. Compared to Glu Mobile (GLUU), Zynga offers a 19.33% YoY growth and is more expensive given its TTM P/S of 5.28. We are highly optimistic that Zynga will continue its record-breaking run in Q4 and the medium term. With that in mind, we consider Zynga a strong buy at the current price. The expected revenue of $1.24 billion by the end of FY 2019 will set the company on track to reach our price target of ~$7 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.