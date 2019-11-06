Assessing When TransGlobe Energy Will Finally Rally

Market though still does not like this stock. We are waiting for some type of convincing trend-change before getting long this stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is a typical value play which we come across many times when scouring for value. We say typical because shares have been consistently making lower lows since they topped out back in 2010. We have consistently harped on about cheap stocks in that timing a long entry can be extremely difficult. Hoards of investors are still underwater this company as TransGlobe Energy was also a very cheap stock in 2018 as well as the year previous.

These investors who remain long at least have been getting paid a decent dividend while waiting for some type of up-move in the share-price. However, it must be said that capital tied up on a declining asset represents opportunity cost of not being able to have that same capital in something more productive.

Don't get me wrong, value investing is a core piece of what we do in our portfolio. Stocks though can remain cheap for years on end which is why we always try to remain ultra-careful on our entries into these type of stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation for example trades at present with a book multiple of 0.4, a sales multiple of 0.3 and a cash-flow multiple of 2.9. The firm is turning a profit, has strong cash flow which can easily afford the dividend and has low debt. Straight away, this type of setup places the odds in the favor of the long investor. Why? Because the share-price could rise because of

A reversion to TransGlobe's historic mean valuation

Growth in earnings which invariably affects the share price

Or simply the market (normally due to bullish fundamentals) pricing this stock higher (higher valuation multiples, etc.)

Any one of these 3 would positively affect TransGlobe's share price over time. A rising current ratio along with falling debt also ensures that TransGlobe should be able to stay around long enough in order for one of these three possibilities to bear fruit.

If we go to the long-term chart, we can see that the share-price has remained above the 2016 lows. This is encouraging even if the price of crude oil was much cheaper back then. Price remains very oversold on the RSI momentum indicator. Because of how oversold shares are, one could wait for price to close above the 10 month moving average preferably on strong volume. Remember what we are looking for are signs of a sustained long-term trend-change which we do not have as of yet.

If we zoom into the consolidation area over the past 3 years on the weekly chart, we can see that we are starting to get some divergences on the oscillator, which are bullish. Price has also registered a weekly swing low. The next move here would be for the 10 week moving average to be taken out ($1.31 per share).

The daily chart is more worrisome though in that we may have a descending triangle in play. These patterns are bearish and shares look like they are going to have a hard time breaking through heavy resistance around the $1.30 level. We are definitely going to get a retest. We would need to see a swift rally above resistance to negate this triangle. The longer shares take to close above resistance, the more likely that lower lows are on the cards. A close above the 50 day average as well as a close above that downcycle trend-line would change the paradigm here to bullish if TransGlobe was able to achieve this.

Therefore, to sum up, we like TransGlobe Energy Corporation but only if the long-term trend finally changes in earnest. We are willing to give up some upside in order to give our capital the best chance of succeeding over the long term. Let's see what happens for the rest of the week.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.