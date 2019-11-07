Agricultural Markets Pre-November WASDE

On Friday, November 8, the US Department of Agriculture will release its November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The monthly WASDE is the gold-standard for consumers, producers, traders, speculators, and all market participants in the products that feed and clothe the world. The WASDE updates the latest data on inventories, production, consumption, exports, and other factors in the agricultural markets.

The November report comes at a time when the 2019 harvest is ending in the northern hemisphere, and the 2019/2020 crop year is getting underway south of the equator. While fundamentals can drive prices of agricultural commodities higher or lower, in 2018 and 2019, the trade war between the US and China has been a significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of prices. Most of the markets that the USDA will cover in Friday's WASDE report have been moving higher since September. Volatility in the futures market tends to increase in the days leading up to the monthly report, and in its aftermath. When fundamental data differs from market expectations, the results can cause a period of significant price variance.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the commodities that the USDA covers in its monthly report. DBA has moved higher since its early September 2019 low.

Optimism over trade

The potential for a "phase one" agreement on trade between the US and China took the pressure off markets across all asset classes. A de-escalation of the protectionist wave since 2018 has been a welcome sign for the global economy.

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a significant exporter of wheat. US cotton tends to flow east to Asia. At the same time, the African swine fever that decimated Chinese pork supplies caused a shortage of the animal protein in the nation that leads the world in consumption. China is home to 1.4 billion people, which represents over 18% of the global population. With the world's second-largest economy, China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for commodities across most sectors.

The United States is a service economy. However, agricultural production from the US has a long history. The fertile soil creates many of the crops that feed the world. Population growth since the turn of this century has increased the addressable market for all commodities, and agricultural products are no exception. Protectionism creates supply and demand distortions, which influence prices. Tariffs and retaliation have produced shortages in China and oversupply in the US when it comes to the commodities that feed people. The trade war had weighed on prices, but the signs of de-escalation have caused recoveries in the leading agricultural markets since September.

Soybeans and corn prices have been rising since September

In early September, the active month January soybean futures market fell to a low at $8.65 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, January soybean futures have made higher lows and higher highs since September. The latest peak came on October 14 at $9.5950 per bushel in the aftermath of the release of the October WASDE report. At the $9.32 level on November 6, the beans are closer to the high than the early September low.

Since soybeans have been climbing the stairs to the upside, price momentum is in oversold territory going into the November WASDE report. Relative strength is sitting below a neutral condition. Daily historical price volatility at 6.92% is at the lowest level of the year.

The recent decline from almost $9.60 to a low at $9.25 caused the total number of long and short positions to decline from 795,241 contracts on October 22 to 704,165 contracts on November 5. The drop, while price corrected lower, is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. However, the decline in the open interest metric comes at a time when farmers are taking off hedges and delivering beans during the latter part of the harvest season. When it comes to beans, the demise of a significant percentage of the Chinese hog population is causing the demand for animal protein feeds to decline. Soybean meal is a primary ingredient in animal feed.

The price of corn found a bottom at $3.5225 per bushel on September 9.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December corn futures illustrates the recovery that took the price to a high at $4.025 per bushel on October 14 in the wake of the last WASDE report. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators were below neutral and falling with the price at the $3.8225 level on November 6. Open interest has been flatlining since September, and daily volatility at 11% is at its lowest level since April.

Beans and corn are going into the WASDE report after recovering since September. The markets will be watching the supply and demand data and global inventories. However, any developments on trade will trump the WASDE report over the coming weeks. Aside from trade, the weather conditions in South America will influence prices until the spring, and the start of the 2020 crop year in the northern hemisphere.

A bullish price pattern in wheat

The price of wheat has also moved higher since early September when the price found a bottom at $4.5050 per bushel on the active month December futures contract on the CBOT.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that CBOT wheat futures rose to a high at $5.35 per bushel on October 21 and were around the $5.19 level on November 6. Price momentum and relative strength were around neutral readings. Daily historical volatility at 11.90% is at its lowest level since April. The high came after the October WASDE report when the USDA told markets that global stockpiles stood at an all-time high. Open interest has been rising gently with the price of wheat since September. The global demand for wheat is a function of population growth. Each year, farmers around the world will need to continue to produce more wheat to meet requirements.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread at 89.75 cents premium for CBOT wheat has come down from almost $1 over the past weeks. However, the long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for Kansas City wheat. The deviance in the spread is a continued sign that consumers in the US are not hedging their requirements and purchasing wheat on a hand-to-mouth basis. The level of the spread is a bearish sign for wheat on a short-term basis. However, it could be bullish for the long term as a shortage of wheat without hedges in place could cause consumers to scramble for supplies if prices suddenly turn higher.

Cotton makes upside progress

The price of December cotton futures on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low at 56.59 cents per pound on August 26. The low that came during the height of pessimism over trade was only 0.90 cents above the March 2016 low at 55.66 cents per pound. Since then, the price of cotton has made higher lows and higher highs.

Source: CQG

December cotton futures reached a high at 65.85 cents on October 14 after the last WASDE report. Cotton made another higher high at 65.99 cents on October 30 but has backed off over the recent sessions. Nearby cotton was trading at 63.88 on November 6, a lot closer to the high than the low.

Cotton is one of the markets caught in the crosshairs of the trade war, so the WASDE will be secondary to any news on a "phase one" agreement or other developments. Price momentum and relative strength were falling below neutral after the recent corrections. Open interest has been rising with the price, which is a technical validation of the bullish trend., At 15.38%, daily historical volatility is at a low level. The market will be looking at the demand side of the equation and exports in the WASDE. Any surprises in supplies are unlikely given the time of the year.

Animal proteins trend higher

Cattle prices have been moving steadily higher since September.

Source: CQG

The chart of December live cattle futures shows the rally with virtually no significant pullbacks. The price has jumped from 98.20 cents in early September at the start of the offseason for demand to just over the $1.20 level on November 4 and was at $1.18825 on November 6. Price momentum and relative strength are in overbought territory. As the price began to rally, the open interest metric declined, but it has been moving gently higher with the price since mid-October. At 14.82%, daily historical volatility is not at an elevated level as the rally has been steady without any spikes to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of lean hog futures shows, after a spike down to 57.775 cents per pound on September 10, the price recovered to over 70 cents in late September and mid-October. At 65.900 cents on November 6, the price of pork was floating around within its trading range during the offseason for demand. Price momentum declined into oversold territory where it crossed higher, while relative strength was just below a neutral reading. Open interest has been climbing as the price bounces up and down within the trading range. Daily historical volatility at 34.37% had been moving steadily lower since September when it rose to over 67%. African swine fever could cause Chinese demand to lift prices quickly if a "phase one" trade deal causes US pork to flow to China to meet demand and rectify the current supply problems.

When it comes to all of the markets that will be watching the November WASDE report, trade is a far more significant issue. We have seen that developments on trade have moved prices in the aftermath of recent WASDE reports far more than the data from the USDA. The trend is likely to continue.

Meanwhile, the prices of most of the commodities that the monthly USDA report covers moved higher since the last report on October 10. The top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $389.5 million, trades an average of 294,333 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since October 10, the day of the last WASDE report, DBA rose from $15.68 to $16.12 per share or 2.81% as of November 6.

While trade is the most influential factor for the prices of agricultural commodities, the WASDE report always has the potential to inject volatility into futures markets. I will return next week with a summary of the markets after the release of the November report from the USDA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.