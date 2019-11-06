HubSpot: A Good Buy After The Pullback

Hubspot Inc's (NYSE:HUBS) stock price has fallen roughly 26% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Hubspot has a strong track record with growing brand name and switching costs. At $155, it is undervalued by roughly 17% based on my base-case assumptions.

Hubspot has grown strongly while expanding its addressable market

Hubspot has achieved revenue growth above 30% in recent years. Revenue has grown from $28.6M in 2011 to $590M in 2019, compounding at 46% year-on-year. Within the same period, gross margins have also expanded from 57% to 80%.

Hubspot started with a marketing suite to help companies grow better. Since then, it has expanded into sales and service hubs. This larger platform allows Hubspot to act as a "hub" for companies' critical workflows. Besides expanding its total addressable market, this larger suite allows Hubspot to cross-sell its solutions to its existing customer base. There might also be future hub-expansion opportunities as mentioned by CEO Brian Halligan in its latest Q2 2019 transcript:

In terms of new opportunities, I think of it as kind of two ways. There's the suite that we're building and we have three hubs today. You can imagine – over the long-haul next – call it two, three years there will be more hubs. There's a – you mentioned a couple potential opportunities, but there's several potential opportunities in our head for us to create new hubs that would deliver more value to our customers, and enable them to grow better. So more opportunity there and then the second thread we can pull on is more on this platform side. Not monetizing that today. But you can think over the next two, three years, it's a nice opportunity as we continue to grow HubSpot for us to monetize that. And so the way, I think about HubSpot, it's still very much the early innings like this product and our business is going well. But we feel like we've got a much bigger, more interesting business units over the long-haul.

A strong brand with flywheel effects with switching costs

Hubspot's focus on customers has allowed it to grow its brand that brings customers onto its platform. According to its customer research, 33% of people first learn about Hubspot through word-of-mouth. This strong branding helps reduce customer acquisition costs and help Hubspot cross-sell its solutions to its loyal customers.

Hubspot is also growing its switching costs by increasing the number of integrations each customer has on its platform. During its latest analyst day, it claims that it has over 700,000 cumulative integrations and 5 integrations per customer on average. Once customers integrate their applications and data onto the Hubspot platform, it becomes even more difficult for them to switch. Even if other solutions appear cheaper or slightly better, they are unlikely to risk lost productively to try new software.

Investment Risks

Hubspot's key markets include small-to-medium businesses. In an economic downturn, these businesses are more prone to business slowdown or failure, which could lead to stronger churn rates for Hubspot. Although Hubspot has been targeting enterprises, only 15% of its 64,500 customers are enterprises.

Hubspot also faces intense competition in its space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors include Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Marketo software. Hubspot has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to keep them from switching over to bigger competitors.

Hubspot is undervalued based on my estimates

To value Hubspot, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 25% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Hubspot's track record of high sales growth and its ability to expand its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a lid on high sales growth as Hubspot expands its offerings to compete with leaders like Salesforce.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Hubspot's gross margins have expanded from 57% in 2011 to 80% in the past twelve months. Once Hubspot scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Hubspot has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Hubspot will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Hubspot has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.07%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Hubspot having negative cash flows and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Hubspot is roughly $7.4B for the entire company. This represents a 17.2% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $184 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Hubspot 10.6 10.6 33 -8 Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) 10.4 10.8 38 -20 Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) 22.5 22.3 38 -5 Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) 26.9 27.9 45 -19

Compared to other high-growth peers, Hubspot looks fairly cheap in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Hubspot is priced similarly to Zendesk which has roughly the same growth profile but worse operating margins. Hubspot is also priced much cheaper than other SaaS companies like Atlassian and Coupa.

However, Hubspot would be considered overvalued if sales growth falls below 20% for the next 5 years based on the table above. Potential investors have to decide if they believe Hubspot will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, the recent pullback might not make Hubspot a screaming buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HUBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.