Nabors Industries: Hard To Be Optimistic

I see NBR as an excellent tool for short-term trading, but the long-term outlook is too uncertain to recommend a more substantial commitment.

Nabors expects drilling activity in the Lower 48 to be slightly lower in the fourth quarter, while the international segment is improving.

Nabors Industries reported third quarter 2019 revenues and other income of $756.64 million compared to revenues of $779.43 million in the same quarter of last year.

Investment Thesis

Nabors Industries (NBR) is one of my selected onshore driller companies, which also include Helmerich & Payne (HP) that I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

The onshore and the offshore drilling industry are comparable in many ways and are suffering the same severe downturn. Oil prices aren't sufficient to support healthy exploration CapEx, leaving demand relatively depressed, which puts pressure on margins and utilization. The situation has not substantially changed from the second to the third quarter, with margins in the US basically stagnant in 2019 and falling severely for the International segment.

In the case of Nabors, this situation is worsened by a concerning debt load that I will present and analyze later. The underlying issue is that oil and Natural gas prices are not healthy enough, and the outlook is not encouraging.

The CEO, Anthony G. Petrello, noted in the conference call:

During the third quarter, the average price of near-month WTI was $56 having traded as low as $51 in mid-August. This represents a nearly 6% decline versus the second quarter average. Natural gas prices also declined averaging just over $2.30 during the second quarter. In the most recent quarterly Dallas Fed Energy Survey E&P respondents cited low commodity prices as the main constraint limiting their growth. The lower customer activity in North America has also resulted from the combination of limited access to capital as well as investor pressure to generate free cash flow.

Worse, in this sector, the technology is rapidly developing, and to stay competitive, Nabors needs to commit significant CapEx, which hurts free cash flow. However, one encouraging sign is that the company managed a positive free cash flow for the last two quarters, which is an achievement.

Thus, I still recommend avoiding the entire drilling sector from a long-term investment perspective until results show a strong correlation between activity and profitability regularly.

However, for the ones who are invested in this segment, I recommend trading about 50% of your position short term to reduce your long-term position without incurring losses. Nabors Industries YTD chart is not very encouraging, and both HP and NBR are down significantly in 2019.

Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 3Q'19 And Margin Details

The total fleet counts are unchanged quarter to quarter or 408 rigs and 208 rigs working, with average utilization of 54%.

Source: NBR Presentation 3Q'19 (Montage)

As we can see above, the US Drilling margin has increased steadily from $10,540 in 3Q'18 to $12,400 in 3Q'19. The situation is less remarkable in Canada, with the margin going down from $5,352 to $3,799.

Finally, in International Drilling, which represents 41.9% of the total rigs working, the situation is reversed. Margin fell significantly from $15,003 to $13,739 with good progress sequentially.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet In 3Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 758.76 778.08 776.62 809.31 771.41 758.08 Net Income in $ Million -202.43 -118.89 -187.73 -122.02 -207.88 -123.24 EBITDA $ Million 107.43 177.25 136.81 189.17 88.41 196.96 EPS diluted in $/share -0.61 -0.35 -0.55 -0.36 -0.61 0.37 Operating cash flow in $ Million 159.04 -0.44 248.85 69.85 203.23 157.19 CapEx in $ Million 115.45 129.50 119.97 141.07 133.41 92.12 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 43.60 -129.94 128.88 -71.22 69.82 65.07 Total Cash $ Million 636.55 388.56 481.80 469.72 395.72 418.94 Long-term Debt in $ Million 3,818.9 3,737.5 3,585.4 3,678.4 3,551.4 3,517.7 Dividend per share in $ 0.06 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 328.37 350.19 350.23 350.76 351.54 352.03

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income were $758.08 million in 3Q'19

Note: Revenues and other income came at $756.639 million (which include investment income and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates).

Nabors Industries reported third quarter 2019 revenues and other income of $756.64 million compared to revenues of $779.43 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter was a loss of $123.24 million (including preferred stock dividend payment), or $0.37 per share, compared to a loss of $118.89 million, or $0.35 per share, during the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $207.03 million from $198.41 million in the second quarter.

The quarter included $14.7 million or $0.04 per share in exceptional charges related to an income tax settlement in a foreign jurisdiction, and $8.5 million or $0.02 per share in after-tax currency losses from Argentina devaluation.

During the third quarter, the company ran an average of 210 rigs worldwide. Below are the quarterly revenues per segment in 3Q'19.

International Drilling is the most critical part of the revenues again this quarter. It represents 43.3% of the total revenues for the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter, the U.S. Lower 48 land industry rig count declined to 102 rigs, an 11% reduction.

Note: The US Drilling revenues are comprised of:

Lower 48: $338.52 million US Offshore GoM: $40.3 million Alaska: $15.294 million

The US Offshore fleet is comprised of Jack-ups and platforms. The entire rig fleet is 12, and four are working.

However, on the International front, the situation is better, and T. Petrello said in the conference call:

For our international markets, the macro picture is one of improving pricing and gradual growth in activity. In those markets, oil prices have still been supportive of incremental activity. Moreover, our typical customer is longer-term focused in either a state-owned oil company or a large global operator. This provides a layer of insulation from the market pressures that exist in Lower 48.

2 - Free cash flow yearly is now $65.07 million in 3Q'19

The free cash flow annually is now a gain of $192.56 million, with a profit of $65.07 million in 3Q'19.

3 - Net debt is now $3.16 billion at the end of Q3'19

Net debt increased slightly in the third quarter and is now $3.156 billion (from $3.11 billion in the previous quarter) with net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.2x. The debt-to-capitalization ratio is about 58%.

Available liquidity is $1,897 million as of 9/30/2019.

On August 7, 2019, Moody's said:

While Moody's expects dayrates and utilization in international markets to remain stable or improve modestly through 2020, US rig markets will likely face a period of mild slowdown. Most US E&P companies are trimming their capital spending and growth expectations to live within cash flow and boost shareholder distributions, which will make it difficult for Nabors and its land drilling peers to raise dayrates and fleet utilization at least through early-2020.

4 - Guidance and Outlook

Nabors expects drilling activity in Lower 48 to be slightly lower in the fourth quarter. The company estimates that rig count in the international segment to be the same in the fourth quarter.

Conversely, the Canadian segment is expected to get better in the fourth quarter, with a higher daily margin and higher rig count.

The adjusted EBITDA from the Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies is expected to be in line with the third quarter.

Nabors’ full-year CaPex is projected in the range of $400-$410 million.

Finally, Nabors Industries said it remains committed to further reducing the debt by $200 million during 2019, and to a reduction of $600 million to $700 million through 2020. The company forecasts a free cash flow of about $300 million through 2020.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Nabors Industries is struggling, and the third quarter is another confirmation of this problematic situation.

However, the issue is more concentrated on the domestic side, while the International segment is showing progress but at a snail pace. NBR's survival is based on two critical elements. The rig utilization and profit margins.

Oil prices have been depressed in the past six months, and the trend is down with crude oil Brent around $63 a barrel. Unfortunately, it is not enough to jumpstart onshore drilling sufficiently, and the situation doesn't seem to get better despite some optimism recently.

I cannot justify a long-term investment here. Nothing is exciting about the near future, and the risk of an oil price collapse is high with a slowdown of the economy and reduced demand. However, it doesn't mean that NBR is not attractive for short term trading. The stock may present an excellent technical profile.

Technical Analysis (short term)

NBR is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance around $2.65 and line support around $1.50, with the intermediate backing around $1.75.

The strategy here is to sell on strength between $2.40 and $2.65, about 40% of your position, and wait for a retracement that will come when oil prices will turn bearish again. The first support is $1.75, at which point I recommend buying back slowly. However, I believe NBR will eventually retest $1.50 before any potential rally, and it is at this level that I recommend buying and accumulating.

Thus, watch oil prices like a hawk.

