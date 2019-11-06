Melt-Up Alert: Alphabet, Amazon, And Microsoft Continue To Break Out Or Are Going To Old Highs; VIX Is A Worry

Some insider purchases in the logistics area has me thinking that there is a bottom in this space.

If you agree that the stock indexes are finishing strong for the year, buy the dips but manage your risks properly.

Please keep an eye on the VIX. It should not be going up while the market is rallying. It could be flashing a yellow light of caution.

The FAMG big cap tech that have strong profit/FCF growth are running and pulling the rest of the market with it.

Microsoft, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been moving

I have rearranged the leader board from FANG to "FAMG", dropping Netflix (NFLX) and adding Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Big Cap Techs are making progress, yet the smaller cloud technology names, many names that I am excited about long term, are not doing well at all. Right now, I am more focused on the retail space, because of the season and also I am looking for names that are being unduly punished after their earnings report.

To that end, I have made some trades this morning and earlier this week that reflect this new focus. That said, I did start a position in the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDN) that reflects my optimism in the big cap internet names.

Stocks that make money (either profits or FCF) are treated kindly and their PE is being re-rated upward. Stocks that are growing revenues and not growing FCF or gross margins are not.

You have to trade the market you find yourself in, or don't trade. You can play a longer game and speculate. The way I define speculation is a middle ground between long-term investing and trading. As a speculator, you look for an overlooked or not well-understood name and hold it for a longer period of time.

Right now if you agree with my assumption that we are in melt-up mode, then you might want to be a little more aggressive. Just mind your risk. This assumption emboldens the trader to find stocks that are mismatched on price temporarily AKA "buying the dips".

One could have bought McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) when it was $188, and perhaps look to sell it as it approaches $195. Or if you want to have a longer outlook, hold into the end of the year as a speculator. I suspect that the new MCD CEO will announce some great new marketing, and maybe a bigger Beyond Burger (BYND) rollout. Now I see Match (MTCH) getting hammered, and from what I see, unfairly so. Also, yesterday's debacle at Shake Shack (SHAK) looks interesting. By the way, the announcement of the Beyond Burger roll out to the US will be my signal to look at shorting Beyond Meat via puts.

My point is, this is the market for the nimble trader. Just remember to consider value at risk. If you keep going "all in", shoveling all your profits back into the next trade, you will lose. If you are fast trading, keep the level of risk capital flat and sweep all your alpha to the side. The goal is to play with house money. If that is not happening, then you are likely getting too excited and not only are you not going to achieve creating alpha but lose your principal as well. Step away from the browser, and look to do something else for a while. Here is why I am saying this...

The VIX has been rising every day this week

This can mean either of two things. The smart money is not believing that this rally has more oomph and that they need to hedge. Or, there are a lot of speculators like the hedgies looking to juice returns by using leverage, either margin (never, ever, use margin) or futures and options.

Why margin? Because if you ARE going to use margins and you aren't a total noob, you are going to hedge out some of the risks. Too much froth or excessive hedging is a yellow light on risk. Please check yourself.

Right now it is 13.13, still low, but the delta is bugging me. Also, for the number of days this market has been running, I would think the VIX would be under 12. So, if you are taking the risk, just have at the back of your mind that the smart money is hedging and maybe even taking the other side of your bullish bet.

Boeing Defends Muilenburg

In a pivotal interview on CNBC Dave Calhoun as Boeing (NYSE:BA) Chairman said Dennis Muilenburg is not going anywhere. He is giving up pay for 2019, and they are hoping that penance will suffice. Calhoun performed very well, and I came away confident that BA was in good hands and convinced that Muilenburg needs to stay CEO in order to get the Max through the process.

Calhoun confirmed in the most humble way possible while still conveying a level of certainty that the Max will be approved to fly by the FAA this quarter. Perhaps that means the Max flies December 31, 2019, but that still counts. Calhoun also said that BA is going to take responsibility and work hard to win back the airlines that have been making noises to move to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). BA is nicely above that $350 level, which I consider a pivot point. I think there is an excellent chance that traders run BA back to $390.

Analyst Corner

Raymond James initiated coverage on two retailers that I like at these prices, Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE) at Strong Buy and Outperform concomitantly.

My take: I want to get long both of these names soon. I think they do very well in the shopping season.

Raymond James also shockingly upgraded Under Armour (UA) (NYSE:UAA) to an Outperform.

My take: That is the same level as NKE. I need to study this further. UA is being investigated criminally for their accounting. How can that make it an Outperform?

Insider Corner

FedEx (FDX): John A. Edwardson (Director) bought nearly $760K of shares.

My take: FedEx was hammered on their previous earnings guidance. Yet, lately, it has been rising rather smartly. Could this mean that Mr. Edwardson is confirming that FedEx has gotten its operational house in order and that DHL is finally working? We are hearing that the EU is finally starting to get off the mat. I think this is very interesting.

Kinder Morgan (KMI): Richard Kinder bought $6 million of shares

My take: Richard Kinder once again buying millions of dollars of KMI shares. It doesn't seem to have bearing on their earnings report recently. Perhaps as an owner, he is playing the long game, very long indeed. Stock does not move, but it still pays that nice dividend. Maybe that's good enough. It still throws off 5% in income.

Trinity Industries (TRN): Brandon B. Boze (Director) bought $20+ million in shares

My take: Whoah! 20 million smackers for a train car manufacturer. What does Brandon know that we don't know? All of a sudden the transports are looking much better to me, but the chart is not cooperating. Take a look at the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT).

Source: tradingview.com

The chart is not giving me optimism. All I see is a double top and a very well defined trading range that we only see a tentative stab at the previous high. Yet, when someone makes this large a bet in a very prosaic business, you have to sit up and take notice. Perhaps, this is very railroad specific.

Whatever it is, I am going to look for more data in this space and you should too. Transportation and logistics have not done so well lately, especially given the performance of C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW). Look at the chart, it's quite painful...

Source: tradingview.com

Like I said, maybe it's just the truckers and the FedEx's of the world. Yet, you have a FedEx insider buying in shares. I think this is saying that the US is not slowing down further, that goods-producing and logistics are coming around. Another reason to have faith in our rally, even if we get some bumps short term.

My Trading Corner

I closed out my Uber Technologies (UBER) puts from yesterday. I sold at the bid the moment the market opened.

Does that mean that I think UBER changed my mind that it is going to be a teenager? No, it's just that I am a coward. I went long the puts yesterday and I could get out today at almost a double. SOLD! Momma didn't raise a hero.

Looks like I made the right move since the loss was cut in half. Would I try to go short with puts again, you betcha! If someone bids UBER up above $29, I might just bet to the downside again, especially if I think that the market is getting too extended. This might be one of the vehicles to express that.

This morning I went long on Shake Shack and Match. I think both were unduly punished by the market. This is especially so, with my presumption that a rallying market will lift downtrodden names like this. I am going long once again via call options. I would consider risking by buying equity on MTCH. SHAK is a great brand and has some temporary operational problems. I see them as more of a longer-term speculation and you really have to decide if the PE is justified.

Finally, I closed out my Nike. It was a near-dated call option and it just wasn't moving. I intend to roll the date out to year-end to give NKE a chance to develop. I would look to spread it.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH, SHAK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long MTCH and SHAK in the form of being long CALLs