Aperam: Yielding A 7.6% Dividend, The Stock Is Expected To Recover

Investment Case

Aperam (OTC:APEMY; OTC:APMSF) is a solid company that employs its free cash flow in favor of investors. The dividend is well covered by its cash flow and it uses excess cash to repurchase shares. Management executed its business plan very well in the past and can be expected to continue to do so.

I write articles about companies that are interesting to invest in and try to determine if they're priced below their true value. This both applies to Aperam as I'll explain further in this essay.

Aperam is affected by lower stainless steel prices and worse expectations about the overall economy. The market has overreacted to this and send Aperam shares a lot lower. It is down more than 50% since 2018 highs. The main reasons are the dumping of cheap steel and worries about the economy. These are factors Aperam can't directly impact itself. The company carries almost no debt and wants to keep its leverage at a low level. It has a clear dividend policy and will use excess cash for share buybacks or a higher dividend. Aperam is cheap at the moment. The dividend should keep the stock above its current level.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Aperam has 2.5 million tonnes of flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and specialty from low cost biomass (charcoal). Its industrial network is spread in 6 production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France. The business is organized in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Source: Aperam website

Aperam is a spin-off of ArcelorMittal (MT) since 2011. They expected that the stainless steel business would bring more value to the employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal is still the largest shareholder of Aperam with about 41% of outstanding shares in his possession. He is also the chairman of Aperam.

Aperam shares trade on the stock exchange of Luxembourg. They also trade on several other Euronext markets and are included in several indexes such as BEL20, SBF 120, NEXT 150, CAC MID 60, AMX. The shares on Seeking Alpha are traded on the OTC market and have a low volume. This is a liquidity risk. If possible you should buy Aperam on one of the Euronext markets which has a single order book. Since it's a European company, all numbers are expressed in Euros.

The company operates through 3 segments: stainless and electrical steel, services and solutions, alloys and specialties. Stainless and electrical steel is by far the most crucial segment of the company. The other divisions do have higher EBITDA margins.

Source: Aperam Q2 investor presentation

Efficient Cost Reductions And More To Come

Aperam has a program running called 'Leadership Journey', which focuses on cost savings. So far, the program worked very well, and Aperam significantly improved its free cash flow throughout the price cycle of stainless steel. They still have a part of the journey to go. This will further improve the free cash flow.

Source: Q2 investor presentation

An Increasing Dividend Policy

As stated on Aperam's website, they have a clear dividend policy. The company currently pays €1.75 per share over 2019. They aim at an increasing dividend over time. Since 2016 they increased the dividend by approximately 15% per year. I expect management to continue this rate of dividend increases in the foreseeable future. The current dividend of €1.75 serves as the base dividend for the future. They would only reconsider this if the net financial debt/EBITDA would exceed 1x. Currently, this ratio is at 0.5x and should decrease in the coming quarters. This gives room for further dividend increases as I'll explain in the free cash flow analysis.

Source: Aperam website

A Lot Of Free Cash Flow, Trading At A Low Multiple

Aperam is trading at a low level in comparison to the past. Even though the debt level is below that of 2016, the company is trading at a lower multiple. The cost control will support the free cash flow in the future. If the company returns to a more normal multiple this gives a large upside potential of up to 100%. This could take some time of course.

Data by YCharts

Over the first six months of 2019, Aperam generated a free cash flow of €96 million. Their current dividend on a six-month basis should amount to about €70 million. In the second quarter, Aperam used the expected excess cash to repurchase shares for €92 million. The share repurchase plan is completed.

Aperam's cash flows aren't particularly predictable quarter to quarter, but the company has shown in the past it continues to generate positive cash flows. On the latest conference call, they mentioned a targeted payout ratio of 50% to 100%. This means there should be room for further dividend increases in the coming years. A 15% hike in 2020 just as last year is probably the most plausible if free cash flow stays at a decent level.

I expect they will also deploy more buybacks if the free cash flow is far enough above the dividend payments. The buybacks make future dividend increases easier since the total amount of shares lowers. The buybacks support the share price.

Do note not all of the share repurchases happen on the market. The Mittal family kept its share ownership consistent and sold shares to an equivalent of its stake in Aperam. This means about 59% of the latest repurchase program happened on the market, and the other 41% was purchased from the Mittal family at the same price.

Aperame Operates A Strong Balance Sheet

Aperam wants to keep the leverage (net debt/adjusted EBITDA) below 1.0x. This is a healthy level that ensures the company's future. They reduced debt a lot since 2012. The increase in the first 2 quarters of 2019 are mainly due to the share repurchases. Since the buyback program is finished, debt should be reduced again in the coming quarters.

Source: Aperam Q2 investor presentation

The low debt position also means the company is trading at a low level compared to the asset value of Aperam. The market values Aperam at 1.92 billion. A look at the balance sheet of Aperam:

(EURm) 2019-06 Non-current assets 2.366 Goodwill and intangible assets 491 Property, plant, and equipment (incl. Biological assets) (PPE) 1.598 Investments & Other 277 Current assets & working capital 1.020 Shareholders' equity 2.387 Group share 2.383 Non-controlling interests 4 Non-current liabilities 506 Current liabilities (excluding trade payables) 493

Source: Aperam Model

As you can see the current assets and working capital cover the current and non-current liabilities. This means all the non-current assets should be attributable to the shareholders. Excluding the goodwill, this amounts to 1.87 billion of value. Over the last five years, Aperam's enterprise value (stock value + net debt) showed a premium to its tangible book value. This premium disappeared completely:

Data by YCharts

Considering the company still generates a decent free cash flow this leaves a lot of potential for the share price to recover. It's possible the share price highs of 2018 were inflated and won't come back soon. Still, a return to share prices above €36 (or $40 considering the OTC listing) should not be surprising. The next quarter results on the sixth of November could already provide some upside.

Some risks are there, but well covered

As stated in the beginning Aperam operates in a volatile business. Especially its largest business, the stainless steel business, is exposed to trade wars. This makes the results unpredictable. The low level of debt ensures the company can continue its business through the economic cycle. If there is a real downturn in the economy the dividend could be lowered in line with the cash flow. Stainless steel has also been a victim of dumping, especially from China. Most countries do have anti-dumping measures in place, but these aren't always as effective.

Peer companies

Other stainless steel producers are the Finish Outokumpu (OTC:OUTKF) and the Spain based Acerinox (OTC:ANIOF). There are a few differences between Aperam and these others. Aperam has less debt which makes it more resilient in case of economic turmoil. Both Outokumpu and Acerinox also are currently trading at a higher EV to free cash flow multiple. They both have activities in North America, which Aperam lacks. The North American market has been better protected from Asian imports of stainless steel.

Data by YCharts

Altogether I believe Aperam is the best choice today. The whole sector is a lot lower priced than last year. Aperam is the only one with close to no debt. Even on a share price to free cash flow basis, which doesn't account in debt, Aperam is the cheapest of these three today.

Conclusion

Aperam is a clear buy at this point. The high and increasing dividend gives a nice income while waiting for a recovery over the share price. Market sentiment could change rapidly over this company as it continues to prove it can generate high free cash flows. The management has been very investor-friendly in the past. The cost reductions will free up more cash flow in the future. The company has a really strong balance sheet and plans to keep it that way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APEMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.