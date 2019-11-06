Buybacks Remain The Bull's Friend

Bears may argue with recession fears, inverted yield curves, or monetary policy mistakes. Bulls need none of that – just the buyback flows to continue.

With interest rates lower for the past several years and the Fed expanding its balance sheet again, buyback flows are likely to continue.

In a year with so many uncertainties (e.g., Brexit, US-China trade war), the stock market ignored all recessionary fears and sat glued near all-time highs.

The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them. - Peter Lynch

Despite negative financial media headlines, stocks had a great year so far. Buybacks are responsible for enormous flows pouring into the market.

One of the latest Lead-Lag Reports showed that, on average, 53% of weeks across DJIA, Nasdaq, QQQ and SPX have been positive this year, but when the market has been up, it has rallied more than down weeks. Hence, the SPX has had one of its best years, rallying significantly YTD.

In a year with so many uncertainties (e.g., Brexit, US-China trade war), the stock market ignored all recessionary fears and sat glued near all-time highs.

Recently I covered the possible technical aspects of continued market strength. But this time, I want to bring to your attention the major driving force beyond stocks' incredible performance. Introducing buybacks!

Perma-bears will argue for the illogical decoupling between S&P 500 and cumulative fund flows. As the chart below shows, cumulative US equity fund flows are declining since the start of 2018. Yet, the S&P 500 kept pushing towards the 3000 mark. And sits there.

What explains the colossal divergence? Buybacks. Since 2009 S&P 500 companies have bought back $5 trillion worth of stock, creating a cumulative flow much higher than mutual fund and ETF flows. As it turns out, this cycle is all about buybacks and not investor flows.

With interest rates lower for the past several years and the Fed expanding its balance sheet again, buyback flows are likely to continue. It makes sense for companies to borrow money to repurchase shares in a pure-play of equity for debt swap.

A quick look into the last decades of capital allocation hierarchy confirms the increasing share of buybacks, albeit far outpaced by mergers and acquisitions. Nevertheless, it is there and rising.

To many, the buyback process is a mystery. Why not merely give out dividends instead of repurchase shares back? Well, paying out dividends is one way to reach a profit-oriented company's goal - maximize shareholder's wealth. But buybacks achieve that too. First, they reduce the number of shares available on the open market. Second, they lead to a higher share of profit for investors that don't sell their shares as the profit per share available to equity investors increases.

An interesting point is that up until 1982, buybacks were illegal, being considered stock manipulation. But the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-18 created a legal process for buybacks. By applying the rule, the SEC will not deem the companies engaged in buybacks in violation of the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. With SEC's blessing, companies began repurchasing their stock en masse.

In the last years we've seen hundreds of billions in announced buybacks. Last year alone, the S&P 500 announced buybacks almost reached a trillion, a huge number by all accounts. As the 2019 line from the chart below shows, the trend continues.

Economics 101 tells us that companies buying back their shares is bullish for the stock. It believes that the market discounts its shares too steeply and decides to invest in itself.

One of the wisest and most difficult things to do when investing is to follow the smart money. Where do flows go, so small investors align their interests with the big guys.

If that's the case, the impressive number of buybacks in the last years explains why the stock market performed so well and why, most likely, will continue to do so in the future.

Bears may argue with recession fears, inverted yield curves, or monetary policy mistakes. Bulls need none of that - just the buyback flows to continue.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.