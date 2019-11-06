Amazon: You Can Do Better

Fact-based analysis for why shareholders will not be rewarded here.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a stock I've been bearish for a long time.

Yes, Amazon is incredibly disruptive. Yes, historically, Amazon was an amazing investment. Yes, Amazon is innovative. Yes, to all that and much more.

The problem for shareholders is that everyone knows this first-level thinking, as Howard Marks calls it.

To be a successful investor, you have to right when others are not: contrarian, correct, and in a timely fashion.

With Amazon you are correct, but so is everyone else, and this has been factored in numerous times into its share price. Consequently, there is no longer a positive risk-reward for investing in Amazon.

Advertising Segment and the Demise of Alphabet?

What follows is my coverage of Amazon the past twelve months.

Despite much oscillation in its share price, Amazon's stock has marginally underperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Admittedly, I was too early calling Amazon overvalued. But does this mean shareholders at today's valuation are correct? Is there a compelling reason to remain invested?

Moving on, approximately this time last year, Amazon's venture into advertising was all the rage.

Many financial pundits were declaring that Amazon's migration into advertising would cut into Alphabet's market share. That brands would preferentially advertise with Amazon rather than Alphabet, as this was the place where consumers would finalize their purchases.

As you know, Amazon includes its advertising revenue under a segment called 'other'.

Amazon's latest figures show that its Other segment had revenues of $3.6 billion for Q3 2019.

Today, very few investors would rationally argue that Amazon is going to disrupt Alphabet.

Do Margins Matter?

Recently, I have read numerous renowned investors passionately arguing that Amazon's bottom-line profitability was about to soar since Amazon was no longer in 'high growth mode'.

Consequently, it did not make too much sense to 'invest for growth', so Amazon could take the foot off the pedal, and its margins would expand.

Once again, we are slaying of a beautiful hypothesis by an ugly fact.

Further, as I noted last week, the evidence shows that Amazon's revenues are no longer growing as fast as they were historically.

Source: Amazon: Amazing Company (Poor Stock)

Amazon's 30% revenue growth rates are now starting to become a distant memory. The question is whether we are likely to revisit north of 25% revenue growth rates? And whether this is a safe bet to make?

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

In the table above, we are presented with the crux of the problem.

How will investors profit while at the same overpaying for Amazon's potential? I charge that they will not.

Of course, short-term momentum is akin to a voting machine, but in time, Amazon will be weighed up.

Accordingly, we can conclusive see that Amazon's P/Sales ratio is extended relative to itself, presently at 3.4x versus 2.9x historically.

Additionally, we know that Amazon is no longer likely to grow at 30% (at least in the foreseeable future).

Even without factoring in Amazon's stock-based compensation, finance leases, financing obligations, but simply using its 'gross' cash flow from operation metric, we can see that Amazon trades at a premium to other large tech peers, even though it has the weakest free cash flow conversion amongst its peer group.

Nevertheless, it is priced at close to 26x cash flows from operations even though its growth rates are likely to be below 25% going forward.

The Bottom Line

To use a homely simile, it is quite possible to decide by inspection that a woman is old enough to vote without knowing her age or that a man is heavier than he should be without knowing his exact weight. [Security Analysis]

I'm not suggesting that anyone shorts Amazon. I believe that shorting is nonsensical. Moreover, everyone knows that you don't short awesome companies on valuation alone.

But to sidestep an investment as it offers a poor risk-reward is certainly a sensible action.

