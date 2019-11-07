This Cannabis REIT Will Fly High Again: Innovative Industrial Properties

The cannabis industry is still in its infancy but we are starting to see leaders in each respective specialty within the industry. In real estate, it's IIPR.

The hype around cannabis and weed stocks has died down some since earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean the investment opportunities have disappeared. In fact, three years ago, who would have thought that some of the best performing stocks were related to the legalization of marijuana. Not that those types of stocks wouldn’t have done well – I believed legalization was way overdue – but that it would have happened so fast.

It started with the growth in the medical cannabis industry, whose growth was so brisk that it piqued the interest of investors who want to take advantage of broad marijuana legalization around the globe. It's projected that global spending on legal cannabis will increase at a CAGR of 26.7% to $31.3 billion in 2022 and the growth represents a 230% jump in comparison to the $9.5 billion that was spent in 2017. Within the US, an increasing number of states are legalizing marijuana for medical use and it's estimated that about 75% of the global spending on legalized cannabis will occur within the US market by 2023. As if Americans are such potheads.

Source: Marijuana Business Daily

Out of the many stocks that are poised to benefit from this legalization, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), is one that has been gathering momentum and assets.

The California-based REIT leases specialized industrial properties to state-licensed cannabis cultivators on a triple-net lease agreement. It pursues growth by acquiring free standing industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions and through third-party purchases.

As of the last earnings release, IIPR owned 23 properties that are 100% leased to state-licensed medical-use cannabis operators and which have a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 15.3 years. It has continued its shopping spree over the last few months.

Since it was established in 2016, IIPR has been keeping pace with the growth of the legal cannabis market. The REIT’s recent financial performance is noteworthy and the figures clearly explain the reason behind the growing popularity of the stock.

Growth Opportunities

Besides supportive regulations and favorable public opinions, the dearth of traditional financing for cannabis cultivators provides an excellent growth opportunity for IIPR. Cannabis cultivation is still illegal under federal law - hence many financial institutions are still reluctant to finance a cannabis business. In addition, the Justice Department’s wavering stance about federal marijuana enforcement also has remained a deterrent for financing cannabis businesses. This puts cannabis companies at a disadvantage as these businesses require a sufficient level of funding to not only maintain a specialized infrastructure but also make capital improvements to obtain a finely-tuned production environment.

The banking industry’s reluctance to fund cannabis businesses and the need for capital to finance a cultivator’s business expansion provides a significant opportunity for IIPR. By purchasing cannabis facilities, IIPR acts as a source of capital to cannabis growers who can then redeploy the sale proceeds back to their core operations for business growth. Further, IIPR also frees up capital for the tenant by making capital improvements and introducing sophisticated building management systems necessary for the cultivation and processing of high quality cannabis products. Renovations made by IIPR allow the cultivator to cut hefty capital expenditures and channel capital to more productive investments. The REIT’s sale leaseback strategy puts it in a strong position to own industrial properties that are a source of stable rental revenue and which have the potential for long-term appreciation in value.

IIPR derives its competitive advantage by targeting a fast-growing niche segment that has significantly less competition from existing REITs and institutional buyers. IIPR has been an early entrant in the cannabis REIT niche and it's also the first cannabis REIT that been listed on the NYSE. In addition, IIPR’s competency in property redevelopment gives it the advantage of repurposing the properties to cater to other high-growth sectors if the cannabis industry stalls due to regulatory hurdles. Because it caters to such a specific niche, IIPR belongs to the specialty REIT sub-sector although its properties have many characteristics comparable to those in the industrial sector.

A tenant-centric strategy

IIPR follows a stringent underwriting process to buy properties from growers who have been the top candidates in the rigorous state licensing process. IIPR specifically acquires properties from vertically integrated cannabis businesses that are either operating in or are seeking to expand in multiple states. Vertically integrated tenants have a greater potential to maximize profits because of their ability to leverage economies of scale and due to their superior control over the product quality. In addition, these businesses quickly make adjustments to production in response to evolving market conditions. A majority of IIPR’s tenants are multi-state operators whose operations provide an opportunity for the REIT to not only expand in existing markets but penetrate new markets as well.

Source: IIPR Investor Presentation, June 2019

IIPR’s strategic partnerships with its tenants help it to quickly generate revenue streams as it pursues acquisitions. For instance, the REIT has won two real estate deals with Ascent Wellness Holdings (AWH) in quick succession after it acquired properties in recent acquisitions. In Q4 2019, IIPR entered into a long-term lease agreement with AWH after it acquired a 75,000-square-foot industrial facility in Illinois for $25 million. Recently, IIPR announced another lease agreement with AWH after it closed the $19.8 million acquisition of 145,000 square feet industrial property in Lansing, Michigan. IIPR’s property in Lansing will be its third property in the state of Michigan. IIPR already owns two industrial properties in Michigan which are leased to Green Peak Innovations and Emerald Growth Partners L.L.C., respectively.

IIPR’s relationship with other key players like PharmaCann has ensured the success of its acquisition strategy in Massachusetts and Ohio. IIPR’s partnership with PharmaCann began when the REIT leased its New York property to the cannabis operator in a sale leaseback transaction. The tenant relationship further strengthened when IIPR entered into a long-term lease and development agreement with PharmaCann after acquiring properties in California and Ohio in Q1 2019. IIPR has invested $27.1 million in the California company's five-property portfolio that comprises of 102,000 square feet of industrial space, $20 million in the Ohio property which comprises an approximately 26,000 square foot industrial facility, and an approximately 32,000 square foot greenhouse facility.

Market Penetration

IIPR’s penetration into California and Michigan bodes well for the REIT because these two states have emerged as the largest cannabis markets in the US. As of today, California has a population of nearly 40 million and there exists more than a million medical marijuana patients within the population. California represents about a third of the North American cannabis market and it's projected that the state’s cannabis market will account for a majority of US cannabis sales at least till 2026.

Source: Visual Capitalist

The stringent cannabis laws in California also favor the growth of IIPR’s licensed tenants as many unlicensed businesses have ceased operating in the state, thereby limiting competition. Currently, IIPR’s lease agreements do not restrict its tenants from conducting adult-use cannabis cultivation and other business operations that are permissible under state laws. These tenants have the opportunity to maximize their profitability by fine tuning their operations based on the demand for medical as well as adult-use cannabis.

Like California, Michigan has a high rate of cannabis adoption in the US and the state has the second highest number of registered medical users. Michigan has legalized the adult use of marijuana and it's projected that cannabis sales in the state will reach $883.9 million in 2025. IIPR’s tenants who have entered the Michigan market enjoy a first mover advantage in the marketplace which provides a strong platform for expanding into other Midwest markets when they too open up.

A push for policy reforms

Despite several growth opportunities, IIPR remains exposed to the risks posed by conflicting state and federal cannabis laws. Cannabis' illegality at the federal level continues to create a serious dilemma for prospective investors interested in buying cannabis stocks like IIPR. However, it appears that the tide may soon turn in favor of pro-legislation advocates as renewed national efforts are being taken up to change the federal laws pertaining to the cannabis industry. Increased public support has paved way for policymakers to introduce a greater number of cannabis-related legislations than before. The STATE (Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States) Act and the SAFE (Secure and Fair Enforcement) Banking are the two important bills that are currently making their way through Congress. The STATE Act prevents the application of the Controlled Substances Act to cannabis companies that are complying with state laws and the SAFE banking Act facilitates the provisioning of efficient banking services to cannabis businesses and their service providers. The STATE Act is yet to be considered for hearing in Congress while the SAFE Act will be taken up for consideration very soon. The approval of any of these proposed laws by the federal government will be beneficial for IIPR’s business.

A strong political will to legalize cannabis at the federal level became quite evident when the house members voted in favor of a bill that prevents the Department of Justice from interfering with state cannabis laws. Additional legislative pushes for policy reform are coming from proposed legislation which calls for increased research on medical marijuana. Moreover, an increasing number of scientific communities and policymakers have demanded for an increase in the number of federally-approved manufacturers that supply medical cannabis for research. Researchers tend to obtain better research results when experimenting with a variety of cannabis strains obtained from different legitimate suppliers. Cannabis companies can benefit by participating in research programs and players like Tilray (TLRY) already are gaining advantage by legally importing cannabis to the US for clinical trials. Currently, it's difficult to ascertain whether the proposed cannabis legislation will be passed successfully, but the growing trends favoring legalization of cannabis clearly indicate that the prospects for IIPR look promising.

My Take

I originally went long on IIPR back in January 2018 when the stock was trading at less than $30. At the time, the thesis on the stock was primarily a thematic play on the potential growth of cannabis-based businesses. I took some money off earlier this year after more than doubling my investment, thinking the stock had climbed too far too fast - but it continued to climb.

I upgraded the stock in late July which turned out to be too early. Eventually, the stock did come back down from its high and now sits in the mid-70s, 86% below the consensus analyst price target. With a dividend that was increased 30% recently, I believe the stock is even more attractive now.

My thesis is still based on the overall cannabis theme, but on IIPR's positioning as the market leader in the space and a facilitator of growth for many cannabis producers as well.

With additional acquisitions made recently that may not yet be hitting the bottom line, I wouldn’t be surprised if there's negative sentiment on any news that the company will not meet analyst expectations. But looking out several quarters, which always is a better lens to look at investments, I see a big turnaround in the stock and continued increases in the dividends.

The trailing twelve month dividend is only 2.87% but the forward dividend yield is 4.13%, according to YCharts. Seeking Alpha also shows a dividend growth rate of 50% in 2020 to $3.63. That puts the forward dividend yield at 4.8% and then 6% in 2021 after another 25% dividend hike.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I already hold the stock so when the company reports earnings later this week, I’m looking past the headline numbers and looking at the underlying positioning of the company for future growth. In such a nascent industry, quarter-to-quarter performance is hard to manage and I try to look past the quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year comparable period results. Regardless of what the company’s results are this quarter, therefore, barring an unforeseen catastrophe, I see lots of upside potential in this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.