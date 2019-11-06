Applied Industrial Technologies: Long-Term Compounder At Low Valuation

Business

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) is a distributor of industrial goods with over seven million SKUs offered through 600 locations. The company focuses their product offerings on bearings, power transmission, fluid power, and flow control. While 70% of their products are related to maintenance, repair, and operations "MRO", they also provide value-added services such as custom designs and assemblies, allowing them to become more integrated with their customers. AIT serves a diverse range of end markets including industrial machinery, oil and gas, forest products, and transportation. About 90% of their revenue is derived domestically. The industry is highly competitive due to low barriers to entry and its fragmented structure. Companies compete based on breadth of products, price, and efficient ordering.

Investment thesis

Applied's strategy is to grow through acquisitions. Industrial distribution earns high rates of return because it is capital light and mostly takes inventory to start. Applied has earned returns on equity of around 16%. The fragmented nature of the industry provides years of growth to reinvest their cash flow at these high rates of return. Additionally, as the company grows their network, they will be able to expand margins through synergies on backend functions.

Why is the stock down?

AIT's stock had dropped to $63 from a high of $80 last year due to the trade war weakening the industrial economy. Cracks began to show at the end of 2018 when the company reported weakness in their technology end markets (electronic equipment and component manufacturers) which caused them to lower their outlook. Previously, management's expectation was for 5-7% organic growth in their fiscal 2019 (ending 6/30), but ended up coming in at only 2%. Gross margins took a 26 bps hit due to inflation from tariffs and ended 2019 at 29.0%, up from 28.8% last year. Margins would have been down if it weren't for a richer product mix. The weaker outlook continues into their fiscal 2020 as management guided sales to decline in the range of -1% to -5%.

Why it's a good time to buy now?

Despite negative sentiment toward the stock, now is the time to buy because expectations are low and the stock is approaching a floor in valuation. Guidance for next year already assumes a -1% to -5% revenue decline compared to the 8% revenue drop in 2016 caused by falling oil prices. During the oil downturn, Applied's EBITDA valuation contracted from a peak of 12x to a trough of 8x. During this cycle, valuation peaked at 14x and is currently 10x. The stock also yields a 9.6% free cash flow yield and trades at 14.5x earnings. Assuming the low end of the guidance range of -5% for next year, which is lower than the 8% decline experienced during the oil downturn, valuation should bottom around these levels as we are approaching the 2016 lows. Furthermore, Applied should command a higher multiple than 2016 because of their lower tax rate. Offsetting the lower tax rate though is higher leverage. During the oil downturn, Applied was levered at 1.3x compared to 2.6x today. While their earnings are more sensitive because of financial leverage, the company does have a comfortable EBITDA coverage ratio of 8.6x.

A valuation floor is also supported by the acquisition of their competitor by private equity. In August, Littlejohn acquired Kaman's (KAMN) distribution business for 10.4x EBITDA, a premium to Applied's current valuation despite having lower margins.

Although the oil downturn did spread into other industries, the tariff downturn could last longer as it is more far reaching. I do see signs of stabilization though as their tech backlog has been improving sequentially over the past several months and should be reflected in the latter part of the year. The company also faces easier comparisons and lower LIFO headwinds heading into 2020.

Long-term compounder

The highly fragmented distribution industry provides AIT with a long runway to reinvest their earnings at high rates of returns through acquisitions. The company has spent a billion dollars on acquisitions over the last five years. The largest of which was FCX in early 2018 for $770 million. FCX expanded AIT's valued-added capabilities and enhanced their margin profile. AIT did pay a lot at 11x EBITDA, but there are significant synergies that could lower the ultimate multiple to 8x. At the time, AIT was under levered so funding the acquisition with debt amplified their returns. Outside of the FCX acquisition, the company wrote down $100 million in goodwill, mostly tied to acquisitions with exposure to oil and gas.

Despite the write downs, the company was still able to earn a respectable 15.8% return on equity over the timeframe. I am using return on equity over other return metrics to account for goodwill, which will increase going forward as the company remains acquisitive. These returns should be sustainable going forward if the company remains disciplined on valuation and is able to cut costs through synergies. After the large FCX deal, management will focus on tuck-in acquisitions at least until they lower their debt levels. The bidding environment for these smaller targets isn't competitive as most are regional distributors run by mom and pops. Once acquired, AIT can expand margins by leveraging their backend technology functions.

5-year outlook

I am using a 5-year outlook, not as a precise forecast, but as a framework on how the company can compound their capital and grow over time. Over the next five years, AIT should be able to grow their revenue by a billion, from $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion. This represents a CAGR of 5.1% driven by 3.5% organic growth and $540 million in revenue from acquisitions. It will take $600 million to grow the revenue base by a billion over the timeframe, consisting of $500 million for acquisitions and $100 million for incremental working capital. I estimate that the $600 million in incremental investment will yield an increase of $108 million in NOPAT, equating to an ROIC of 18%. If the company funds their investments with a debt to equity ratio of 0.5x, their return on equity before interest payments would be amplified to 28%. While part of the incremental returns will be attributed to the current asset base, their future acquisitions will be more accretive through synergies provided by their existing infrastructure.

Management is targeting EBITDA margins to expand from 9.5% to 11.0% in four years, but for conservatism and to account for a down year in 2020, I am modeling an 11.0% margin in five years. Their ultimate margin target is reasonable given their strategy to acquire higher margin and value-added services as well as leveraging their fixed costs. Assuming that their acquired revenue of $540 million has 35% gross margins compared to their current margins of 29%, that will lift their overall margins by 70 bps over the next five years. The 35% incremental gross margin is consistent with recent acquisitions. Gross margins will also be aided by the reversal of LIFO expenses caused by the tariffs, which were a 26 bps headwind in fiscal 2019. The remaining 50 bps of margin expansion required to achieve 11% EBITDA margins will come from leveraging their SD&A, which is 30% fixed. The company is in the early to mid-innings in terms of their technology leverage and shared services, providing a strong foundation to extract synergies from future acquisitions.

Valuation

I estimate that AIT could be worth $131 per share in five years, representing a 16% CAGR. My price target is based on EBITDA growing from $331 million to $491 million, an 8.2% CAGR over the next five years, driven by acquisitions and organic growth. During that timeframe, AIT should generate cumulative free cash flow of $1.3 billion, of which, $500 million will be spent on acquisitions, $228 million would be paid out in dividends, and $560 million will be used to pay down debt. The proportion of dividends and debt paydown can vary and include stock buybacks, but for simplicity, I am keeping dividends constant and not modeling buybacks as they involve a range of unknowable variables. Applying an 11x multiple, in line with their historical average, to their 2024 EBITDA of $491 million gets us to an enterprise value of $5.4 billion. Subtracting net debt of $288 million, we arrive at an equity value of $5.1 billion or $125 per share assuming 41 million shares outstanding at the time. The company will also pay out $228 million in cumulative dividends over the timeframe or $5.56 per share, providing shareholders with a total value of $131 per share.

Risks

Applied faces cyclical and potential structural risk. While I am modeling a downturn for next year, the duration could be longer. If the industrial recession drags on, the company won't be in financial distress because they will reduce SD&A, which is 70% variable, and their working capital is countercyclical, providing more cash flow to weather the storm. Longer term, it's possible that Amazon disintermediates the industrial distribution space. I think this is unlikely because while Amazon could sell some products for a cheaper price, the cost to manage and stock the inventory could outweigh the initial savings for the customer. Services such as assembly and repair simply can't be replaced and keep their customers captive to buying products from them.

Conclusion

Although cyclical cycles are nearly impossible to time, AIT is a good bet because expectations are low, the stock is approaching its historical valuation floor, and the company can grow throughout the cycle.

Additional disclosure: On your note about cumulative dividends, I don't think I am double counting because I'm applying a terminal multiple to the value of the business 5 years out, and the dividends over that timeframe should be valued as it'll accrue to shareholders