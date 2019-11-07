The Asset Allocator: Allocation Or Avoidance? (Podcast)

He only finds gold to be worthwhile (at $1,400 an ounce), he’s very down on stocks and thinks corporate bonds will play a leading role in the next financial crisis.

Gundlach says central banks have pushed valuations to levels that historically are associated with avoidance rather than allocation.

DoubleLine bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach tells Switzerland’s Finance and Economy publication that it’s time to prepare for a downturn.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

DoubleLine bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach tells Switzerland’s Finance and Economy publication that it’s time to prepare for a downturn.

This podcast (4:51) credits Gundlach with some astute observations, but notes that he’s issued plenty of doomsday warnings throughout years of the market’s relentless ascent. The moral of the story is thus that we should always be prepared for a downturn – and positioned for an upturn – and not wait for portfolio-manager pronouncements.