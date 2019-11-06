Merger Arbitrage - Five New Deals Announced And Ten Active Deals Close

Merger activity increased for the third week in a row with five new deals announced and ten deals closing. Four out of the five deals announced last week were valued at over $2 billion and two of them were rumored to be in the works before the actual announcement.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 166 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 33 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 66 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.22 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $4.9 03/31/2020 63.27% 154.98% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.46 $6.3 01/31/2020 34.26% 140.49% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.23 12/31/2019 28.37% 178.53% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.85 12/31/2019 24.52% 154.31% CRZO 07/15/2019 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) $8.12 $7.32 12/31/2019 10.90% 68.61% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.32 12/31/2019 10.61% 66.75% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $113.76 12/31/2019 9.88% 62.18% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $191.10 $178.29 03/31/2020 7.18% 17.59% GHDX 07/29/2019 Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) $72.00 $68.01 12/31/2019 5.87% 36.92% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $66.29 07/31/2020 5.60% 7.54%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.