Short Traditional Marriage And Go Long On Match Instead

The stock is poised to grow further fueled both by Tinder and from its hyper-growth niche dating apps.

My thesis

Match's (MTCH) long-term growth depends on extending outsized gains in Tinder, the revamped Match, and in the Asia-Pacific region, where it aims for 25% of sales by 2023. While competition from Facebook is growing, rapid subscriber additions keep us confident in Tinder Gold subscription-product gains. Other brands in the Match portfolio are also gaining traction, including Hinge, acquired in 2018. Investment in international growth is tempering Ebitda flow-through. The recent FTC probe is unlikely to weigh on top-line growth, with the largest risk being a potential fine. Based on prior negotiations, this could reach $60 million.

Match Group's scale and first-mover advantage in many markets have allowed it to benefit from the growing proliferation of smartphones and the decreasing taboo and discomfort associated with online dating. Most of Match's growth will come from markets outside of North America, as it focuses its strategy on expanding market share in Asia. The stock is a great investment to go long, offering high growth products that younger generations continue to converge towards.

Match rules the dating world

Match's product portfolio covers consumers across all stages of their lives, mitigating the likelihood that the company will lose subscribers to smaller competitors. These other dating rivals lack Match's scale benefits and are unlikely to replicate its broad portfolio of dating services. While Facebook remains a potential threat, its entry most likely expands the market by increasing awareness vs. a binary outcome. Match is also able to use its technology and marketing expertise when it expands into new markets. The company eclipses its traditional competitors, eHarmony and Zoosk, based on Google Trends data.

Tinder leads its nearest millennial-centric competitor, Bumble, with about double the monthly download count in the U.S., SensorTower data show. Match also owns Hinge, Ship, and Harmonica, among others.

Source: Sensor Tower, Google Search Trends- Bloomberg

Match's longer-term sales performance will be buoyed by demographic trends, as millennials and Gen Z are already comfortable with online dating and are adept at using apps. Of U.S. internet users ages 18-34, 31% had used a dating site or app as of January 2019, according to Statista. The demographic shift extends the lifetime value of Match's customers as they age and move through its products.

Source: Statista

A 2019 Pew Research analysis of a Stanford study found that online dating has changed the makeup of the partnerships, as couples tend to be more diverse than those who met offline.

The dating shift to online vs. traditional meetings coincides with shopping behavior, as consumers are more time-constrained and desire convenience, making the digital channel a popular destination for singles seeking relationships. It's funny if you think about it, but dating is no different than online retail. New generations prefer to be online, whether it's to date or to buy retail goods, as they wish to establish a connection first, according to Zoosk. This underscores the growth of Match.com and its swath of dating apps. As an alternative to online dating, users may instead opt to buy a "furry friend" for companionship, favoring Chewy.com over pet stores.

On top of that, marriage rates will continue to fall amid prolonged dating, while consumers delay big-ticket jewelry purchases. Speaking on a personal level, my university friends will always express their opinions against marriage when asked. Younger people are eager to gain a more extensive array of experiences and freedom, which marriage, supposedly, doesn't allow for. Source: Pew Research Center, Bureau of Labor Statistics

Match Group's expanding share of markets in Asia and the Middle East, coupled with the strength of its Tinder app, will be the main drivers of top-line growth into 2020, with Tinder's momentum likely helping it surpass $1 billion in 2019. Efforts to optimize and monetize products will also lift revenue and probably keep customers returning.

Tinder likely continues to gain traction, as it expands geographically and adds product updates and paid services, including Tinder Gold. These efforts could push brand sales over $1 billion in 2019, given the almost 100% growth Tinder experienced in 2018, and particularly if paid customers increase at a rate similar to or greater than 1H. Sales at Match's legacy businesses, including Match.com and OkCupid, may also rise, as the products have been optimized and are growing internationally. Facebook's entry remains a potential threat, though users tend to use multiple apps, so this could further normalize online dating and end up helping the broader market.

In addition to Tinder Gold, Match Group has launched Tinder Lite, Super Boost, and Read Receipts, among others, where the company can further monetize its user base.

Source: Bloomberg

Match Group's portfolio strategy is key to its sales and market-share growth in online dating, as the company's various products serve a broad group of economic and demographic preferences. This diversity allows Match to capture users throughout their dating life-cycles, with products such as Tinder serving younger casual daters, with Hinge and Match attracting older, high-intent users. The global online dating services market could reach $9.2 billion by 2024, an annual growth rate of 4.7%, according to BigMarket Research.

Indirect revenue growth has little meaning

Match's efforts to drive indirect revenue, predominantly from advertising, will likely remain on the backburner in the near term, as the company focuses on subscription-sales growth and driving user engagement. Match is using Google's ad technology to sell programmatic advertising on Tinder, enabling it to measure performance.

Before the deal with Google, Tinder partnered with Facebook's (FB) Audience Network to power ad delivery. Longer-term, as Tinder and other platforms see maturing user growth, Match can increase ad loads to provide revenue upside. Match generated $52.7 million from ads in 2018, or just 3% of total sales, down from 3.7% the prior year. However, indirect growth amounts for such a small piece of the pie that it should not be of any concern.

IAC to divest its stake in Match

IAC's (IAC) plans to divest its stake in the Match Group includes the creation of a new Match with only one class of common stock instead of two. IAC would no longer have voting or economic share in Match, which may eventually result in changes in Match's board. Match will likely continue to execute its growth strategy seamlessly, as IAC doesn't manage its daily business. The 2015 IPO of a minority stake in Match saw IAC move some of its debt load into the unit.

As of June 30, IAC had 80.4% of Match's ownership and 97.5% voting power

Any concern related to the proposal to separate Match from IAC is misplaced, as it will have little to no direct impact on Match's day-to-day processes or its strategic plans to further penetrate the Asian markets. Its portfolio of brands and Asian expansion remain the critical drivers for the company.

Source: Bloomberg

Hinge Accelerates From Match's Deep Pockets

Match is seeing success in newer brands, including Hinge. Hinge's app downloads on an absolute basis trail Tinder and Bumble, but could accelerate amid more marketing dollars invested behind the brand to stimulate awareness and conversion. Hinge marketing expanded 20% sequentially from 1Q to 2Q, a positive sign for Match Group to promote cross-branding and increase user engagement. A new brand campaign, "Designed To Be Deleted," which features Rebel Wilson with a humorous undertone, likely resonated with consumers who have higher-dating intent, given download growth rates, are exceeding triple-digits since 2017. Although monetization remains uncertain and not a management focus, we could see mid-term improvement as the company gains scale in new and underpenetrated markets. Below the graph depicts Hinge's monthly mobile app downloads (iOS & Android)

Source: Sensor Tower

Match's acquisition of Hinge was completed in February

Growth to continue

Match Group sales will keep expanding into 2020, amid a rollout of paid subscriptions and services to its highly popular Tinder dating app and greater international reach. Match's legacy businesses have also rebounded, aided by the Match app redesign and global download growth in emerging brands, such as Hinge. While Facebook's entry into the market is a risk, Match's brand lead, consumers' propensity to use multiple apps, and fears of privacy breaches may temper this threat. Match forecasts high-teens sales growth in 2019.

Margins are likely to widen in 2019 on operating-leverage gains from sales growth. A shift of Match's services toward mobile weighs on gross margin, as an increasing share of revenue has been taken by Google and Apple via app stores. Adjusted Ebitda guidance is for $770-$800 million.

Source: Bloomberg

The company is snowballing, and revenue is expected to cross the $2B threshold by the end of the year.

Moreover, even with the company's single dividend and relatively not extraordinary buybacks, the stock's capital yield was almost 5% for FY2018. I expect that with higher profitability in the future, as well as excess cash, management will boost its buyback programs. However, as long as investable opportunities arise for Match and management sees fit that an acquisition will fuel further growth, then that should happen instead. Having a robust portfolio of dating apps is of vital importance, considering people appreciate more niche apps in the space like Hinge. These apps can be a tremendous profitability source in the future, considering Match's expertise to grow these platforms.

Source: Bloomberg.

However, the stock's growth and high margin profitability do not come cheap. The stock is currently trading at a PE of ~44.5. While on relative terms, the valuation is not extreme; I think investors may be able to take advantage of a lower multiple should the market take the wrong turn.

Source: Macrotrends

Conclusion

Data doesn't lie. The convergence of the younger generations towards online dating has been apparent for some time now. Match owns the most robust portfolio of online dating products at a time in which the long-life trend of marriage is being challenged. The stock shows fantastic growth. New apps such as hinge are unstoppable, and should they monetized adequately in the future like Tinder, Match is looking at several cash cow machines. While the valuation may not be tasty for all investors, I believe that Match is an excellent long term hold that sees little to no competition Facebook. Finally, divestment from IAC could provide Match with all the freedom and flexibility to pursue further operations and activities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.