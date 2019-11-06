Destination XL: Buy The Dip

While management has a long ways to go in order to turn things around, we believe shares deserve a close look here.

Following the publication of our last article on Destination XL (DXLG), shares spiked by 50% to $3+ before cratering to below $1.50. We believe this decline is attributable to overarching concerns about retail and operational underperformance. However, management (under the direction of a new CEO) has taken steps to improve profitability and we believe that shares present an attractive risk-reward profile at current levels.

Business Overview

Destination XL is a specialty retailer focused on Big & Tall consumers (B&T). The company operates 332 retail and outlet stores across the United States.

DXL sells apparel through several different retail stores, including Destination XL, Casual Male XL, Rochester Clothing, Shoes XL, and Living XL. DXL also sells merchandise through Amazon, Walmart.com, and other third-party retailers.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding 49.73 Share Price 1.45 Market cap 72.11 Debt 64.24 Cash 5.49 Enterprise Value 130.86

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Competitors/Other Sources of Big & Tall Clothing

The following is a list of specialty and general retailers that sell B&T clothing:

King Size Direct (kingsizedirect.com)

ASOS Plus (us.asos.com)

Walmart Big & Tall* (walmart.com)

Amazon Big & Tall* (amazon.com)

Macy's Big & Tall (macys.com)

Old Navy Big & Tall (oldnavy.com)

Kohl's Big & Tall (kohls.com)

JC Penney Big & Tall (jcpenney.com)

Men's Wearhouse (menswearhouse.com)

One of Destination XL's competitive advantages lies in the fact that it has very little competition in the brick-and-mortar space - although major retailers like Kohl's (KSS) and Macy's (M) offer big and tall clothing, DXL is one of the only retailers exclusively focused on that niche.

Destination XL's New CEO

In February of this year, Destination XL hired Harvey Kanter to replace David Levin, who had served as the company's CEO for the past 18 years. Kanter brings with him a wealth of operational experience and an excellent track record in leading retail companies - he previously served as CEO of Blue Nile, a diamond retailer that was acquired by Bain Capital in 2017, and led an outdoor retailer called Moosejaw Mountaineering that was acquired by Walmart.

We view this development as a positive given that Kanter has extensive outside operational experience and should be able to bring a fresh new perspective to Destination XL, which has struggled with stagnant growth and lackluster profitability.

Google Trends Data

Although search interest in DXL has steadily increased over the past five years (alongside search interest for "big and tall"), search interest for the two terms has diverged sharply over the past several weeks. We feel that this is concerning since search interest for Destination XL tends to follow that for "big and tall" quite closely.

(Source: Google Trends)

We do not think this divergence will last for long but will monitor how Trends data play out and keep readers updated.

Industry Comps and Valuation

The following charts provide a comparison of valuation metrics between Destination XL and other apparel retailers:

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Note that these are not necessarily the best comparable companies to use but DXL does not have any direct publicly traded competitors. However, we do believe that the above chart does provide an overview of DXL's relative cheapness (in terms of fundamental valuation) - shares are currently trading at a .28x EV/Sales multiple and a 4.8x EV/EBITDA multiple.

This depressed valuation is a reflection of high SG&A expenses and lackluster profitability. As you can see from DXL's income statement, SG&A spending has historically comprised ~40% of net revenues. However, SG&A expense as a % of net revenues declined by 60 basis points YoY during 1H 2019, which we take as a positive sign that management is working to cut costs. In addition, net sales have gradually increased on an annual basis, meaning that there is still considerable demand for DXL's offerings.

(Source: DXLG SEC filings)

In addition, the fact that new store build-outs are largely complete (page 4 of the 10-K) means that management should be able to reduce capital expenditures and use free cash flow to pay down debt obligations. FCF trends (excluding changes in working capital) have been improving over the past few years due to declining capital expenditures:

In millions 2015 2016 2017 2018 1H 2019 Cash flow from operations 22 29 15 21 11 Capital expenditures (33) (29) (23) (12) (8) Free cash flow excl. WC changes (12) (0) (8) 9 3

(Source: DXLG SEC filings)

Investment Concerns

DXL faces competition from a variety of players online, from large department store chains like Macy's (NYSE:M) and online-only retailers like King Size Direct.

Big & tall men may choose to purchase clothes at B&T sections of department stores instead of shopping at stores like DXL that cater directly to this segment.

By catering and marketing primarily to men, DXL may be missing out on sales to women who shop for their spouses, relatives, etc.

One of DXL's strengths is that it is the only retailer with a nationwide presence that is focused exclusively on the B&T niche. However, Macy's and other department stores chains could decide to increase their B&T sales efforts, which could adversely affect DXL's business.

Investment Positives

Management seems cognizant of the need to reduce costs and appears to be taking incremental steps to do so. SG&A expenses were down YoY during the first half of 2019.

DXL holds a dominant position in the B&T market, particularly when it comes to brick & mortar stores.

Casual Male-branded stores comprise a third of DXL locations and are being slowly converted to DXL-branded locations. This presents an opportunity for DXL to increase brand awareness and customer retention by marketing DXL as the premier, one-stop source for all things B&T.

Management has noted in the 10-K that the company will be more focused on DTC efforts and "customer acquisition, customer retention and customer re-activation" now that retail store build-out efforts are largely complete. This may translate to greater sales and operational efficiency if management executes successfully.

Conclusion

It goes without saying that DXL's management must reduce operating expenses and/or improve gross margins in order to engineer a turnaround in share price and company performance. Given DXL's strong brand positioning, lack of brick & mortar competitors, and management's ongoing restructuring efforts, I am cautiously optimistic about Destination XL's future.

However, the retail landscape is a challenging one and it is difficult to pinpoint exactly what proportion of B&T consumers would be likely to shop at a specialty retailer like Destination XL. In addition, the bull case for DXL is contingent upon management's ability to execute and walk a fine line between maintaining top-line results while reducing costs. As mentioned before, DXL's competitive edge may be dulled if department stores begin to increase their B&T efforts.

In all, DXLG shares at these levels appear reasonably attractive from a risk-reward standpoint. If management is able to continue reducing costs, there is significant potential for share price appreciation. A 1% operating margin on ~$450 million of sales plus ~$25 million of annual depreciation leads to an EBITDA of $70 million a year, which at just a 3x EV/EBITDA multiple implies a share price of $3.04.

However, company performance must be carefully monitored to ensure that the bull case scenario remains intact. I'll continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXLG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.