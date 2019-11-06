The stock market has been on a steady ascent for the past 10 years and for those invested in Great-West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF) their under-performance in that time period has left many frustrated. A combination of low interest rates, a slowness to adopt new technologies and an aversion to risk has left them trailing the pack. But over the last few years they seem to be slowly turning the ship in the right direction. New investments in technology, cost restructuring and an improving balance sheet have started to work their way to the bottom line. Despite shareholder frustration and a ten year bull market that probably needs a reset, I believe now is not the time to sell Great-West Lifeco.

Great-West Lifeco is built on a very solid foundation

I initially was drawn to Great-West Lifeco at the tail end of the last recession. After 3 years of significant losses I was attracted by the stability of the company and the way that they were able to weather the financial crisis. They paid a strong dividend, which in 2009 was around 7% and their prospects for growth looked comparable to the banks based on historical trends. Flash ahead 10 years and the dividend is still strong yielding just above 5% but in comparison to the banks it hasn't been much of a contest. Looking back I may have made a different choice but investing is about the future, not the past.

There are many successful investors who prefer to invest in big boring companies. If that is your philosophy then GWLIF is for you. It's large, with almost $1.6 trillion of assets under administration (AUA), up 11% from a year ago. They have a network of over 240 thousand advisers and 30 million customers operating in Canada, the US and Europe. They are a leading provider in many of the areas they operate and provide exposure to Canada, the US and the UK markets.

Investor Presentation

They are financially stable and well capitalized. Canadian insurance companies are regulated based on the Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT). The LICAT measures an insurance company's ability to function under the most stressful of circumstances. With over $300 million in cash on their books, they have lots of liquidity. From a capital standpoint, as measured by their LICAT score, 100% of the standard is required but they are currently functioning at 139%. That may sound good but from a business point of view this is too much and would best be redeployed to better serve the company and shareholders. In our low interest rate environment too much cash is not a good thing.

Addressing this on their most recent conference call President and CEO Paul Mahon acknowledged their current capital position and indicated that the company's preference would be to redeploy that capital in the form of a merger or acquisition preferably into the US market. He indicated they have been actively looking at opportunities expecting that consolidation in the industry could further benefit the company. Previously he also indicated they are looking at the European markets as well but to date there has been no action. As I have stated in the past, their conservative approach to business sometimes prevents them from making the bold moves that others seem to attract.

This approach can be looked at as a positive or a negative. From a conservative investor's point of view, you know they are not going to foolishly squander your money pursuing growth opportunities merely for the sake of growth. You know that the dividend is safe and will steadily grow at a rate keeping you ahead of inflation. On the flip side, in a low interest environment the conservative nature of their approach to business means they have very little exposure to the faster growing sectors of the market. With most of their investments being tied to interest bearing investments like bonds and mortgages lower rates for longer significantly limits their growth potential using a stand pat philosophy. For this reason the stock price will continue to be undervalued and under-perform its full potential.

Investor Presentation

The potential impact of Brexit

As a domestic player the UK operations do not sell policies into the EU nor do they operate other EU businesses from the UK. As such their business stands alone and is more reliant on the UK market where fundamentals are currently strong for both their payout annuity and employee benefits businesses.

The only impact to date has been largely limited to currency movements related to earnings. Their investment portfolio is well positioned and they are monitoring it closely. The company has an action plan in place that would allow for the navigation of any administrative or regulatory changes but overall do not anticipate significant material changes related to Brexit.

Rationalization and investments in technology are transferring to the bottom line

Great-West Lifeco implemented a number of restructuring initiatives starting in 2017 within its Canadian operations which began to pay dividends in 2018 but not to the extent that most shareholders had anticipated. Unfortunately, the cost efficiencies achieved through a reduced headcount were more than offset by an expenses rise in the Canadian operations attributed to activity in the period as well as additional IT investments.

2019 appears to be different as continued investments in technology have resulted in greater efficiencies at the agent level improving customer service while driving down costs. While group sales seem to be lumpy driving great returns one quarter then disappearing the next, I am encouraged by the consistency shown on the expense side.

Investor Presentation

When we look at their group experience it is encouraging to see strength, however this metric seems to fluctuate from quarter to quarter making it hard to predict. In my opinion the expense reductions are more encouraging, not only because they are permanent, but because they reflect a philosophical reset for the company and will continue to yield results going forward.

It is also encouraging to see that GWLIF is taking measures to advance their dividend with a 6% increase in 2019 following a similar increase in 2018. This will mark the sixth consecutive year of dividend growth and I am hopeful that this trend can continue. Sitting at 5.15% the dividend is very healthy and with their strong capital position I am confident that growing the dividend will remain a priority for the company. I am also of the belief that if they cannot find the M&A opportunity that they seek in the near term, the company will look to returning greater capital to shareholders using other means, perhaps share buybacks.

What should you do?

As an early retiree I believe that GWLIF is a good solid stock to have in my portfolio. Its conservative nature, strong capital position and solid dividend make it a good hedge against uncertainty in the markets. Yes, I am frustrated that they have under-performed since the last market downturn but they are well positioned to withstand the next. On a value standpoint with a P/E ratio around 12, they are not the cheapest of the insurance company stocks, but they are also not the most expensive in an industry that has struggled with growth in this low interest rate environment. For this reason, I would not put the company on my personal buy list. But for someone who owns the stock and has probably owned it for a very long time for its granny like characteristics, now is not the time to sell. Think of Great-West Lifeco as a kind of insurance policy for your portfolio, you are never going to be thrilled having it in your portfolio but if the markets turn in the wrong direction, you might be happy that it is there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWLIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.