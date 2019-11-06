Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs - This Is Best Described As Recession

We're not going to see any ECB tightening as a result of this.

Whether this transforms into a full recession is something we should worry about.

The European manufacturing sector can best be described as being in technical recession.

Is the recession here again?

The economic performance of the eurozone has been distinctly mediocre since the Crash. Indeed, it's not been good since the creation of the eurozone back last century. What we're worried about today is whether it's about to go back into recession despite hardly having managed to climb out of it.

The answer, looking at the manufacturing sector alone, is yes. For us as investors this means a relief about the actions of the European Central Bank. The Bundesbank part of that organisation has been arguing for - shouting really - a tightening of monetary conditions in order to head off any nascent inflation. If production numbers continue like this there is no way that such a tightening will occur.

PMIs and manufacturing

Given that everything that will be made is made from something else we can gain a reasonable guide to what will happen by asking what is being ordered today to make things from. That's the intuition behind a purchasing managers' index. It's a pretty good guide to the near future and it's one of our very few leading indicators.

Manufacturing is no longer the be all and end all of an economy. Perhaps 10% of the average rich country these days, double that in Germany and some middle income ones. However, it's true that manufacturing output varies more than does that of the whole economy. We can look to the sector for turning points therefore.

On which basis we'd think that another European recession is here.

Germany manufacturing.

German manufacturing has been in the doldrums for some time now. This is partly just because of the general decline in international trade. But also because Germany was specifically dependent upon China as a destination for exports. The slowdown there has therefore rebounded.

But even so this is not a good look:

The headline IHS Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI - a single-figure snapshot of the performance of the manufacturing economy derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases - registered 42.1 in October, up slightly from 41.7 in September but still the second-lowest reading since June 2009.

We're down at the levels pertaining just after the Crash.

France manufacturing

The French numbers are rather better:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) - a single figure measure of developments in overall business conditions - rose to 50.7 in October, up from 50.1 in September. The reading pointed to a marginal improvement in business conditions in the French manufacturing sector.

Recall that above 50 means expansion, below contraction. And that German number is fully recessionary for the sector.

Italy manufacturing

The Italian numbers are also in:

The headline IHS Markit Italy Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) - a single-figure measure of developments in overall business conditions - posted 47.7 during October to signal the sharpest deterioration in overall business conditions since March. Falling from 47.8 in September, the index was below the critical 50.0 no-change threshold for the thirteenth month in a row.

And:

Spain manufacturing

Given that the PMIs come out for everyone on the same day we've the Spanish numbers as well:

October's IHS Markit Spain Manufacturing PMI - a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance - posted a sub-50.0 no-change reading for a fifth successive month. At 46.8, down from 47.7 in September, the index also posted its lowest level for six-and-half years

Graphically:

We can also look at the numbers for Austria and Greece but those economies are too small for them to be anything but the most marginal influence upon eurozone monetary policy.

Holland manufacturing

The Netherlands is doing better but that's faint praise:

The NEVI Netherlands Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of purchases. The PMI fell from 51.6 in September to 50.3 in October, signaling only fractional growth of the sector. Moreover, the headline index was the lowest since June 2013.

Or:

Non-eurozone manufacturing

It's worth having a look at two non-eurozone numbers as well. This is showing us that it's not solely a eurozone issue.

Czech manufacturing

The Czech economy is heavily reliant upon auto manufacturing which is obviously not good news at present:

At 45.0 in October, up slightly from 44.9 in September, the headline PMI reached a four-month high. That said, the rate of contraction signaled by the index remained strong overall and was among the fastest recorded since mid-2009.

Poland manufacturing:

The PMI registered below 50.0 for the twelfth consecutive month in October, signaling an ongoing downturn in the Polish goods-producing sector. Moreover, the index fell from September's 47.8 to 45.6, the lowest since June 2009 and signaling a sharp overall rate of contraction. It was also the biggest month-on-month fall in the headline figure in three-and-a-half years.

As I say, these two are non-eurozone numbers. Showing us that this isn't a problem restricted to just that currency and monetary zone.

Eurozone manufacturing

We can also aggregate the numbers and look at the eurozone as a whole:

Key findings: ▪ Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 45.9 in October (Flash: 45.7, September Final: 45.7) ▪ Sustained weakness in output, new orders and purchasing signaled ▪ Job shedding accelerates to sharpest since start of 2013

Or:

As we can see the sector across the currency area is in at least technical recession.

My view

I've long been wary of the very idea of the eurozone. But that's a political and economic theory argument. Here, we've evidence that the manufacturing slowdown isn't limited to the currency area at all. We have a general slowdown in manufacturing across Europe. This isn't a full blown recession because manufacturing is that 10 to 25% of each individual economy, not the whole of any one of them.

But we've definitely a slowdown.

The investor view

The ECB certainly isn't going to be raising interest rates or otherwise tightening monetary policy given numbers like these above. So, the low interest rate regime is here for some time.

As I've mentioned before though, there is this point that a single currency means a single interest rate regime, by definition. So, if interest rates are to be kept low for the sake of German manufacturing where can we go make money out of that?

Well, certain peripheral economies - think Ireland, Portugal, say - don't require those low interest rates at present. But they're going to get them. And what sector profits from low interest rates? Real estate.

So, a useful answer to this manufacturing recession is to invest in real estate in certain periphery countries.

