Guyana Goldfields: Digging Into The Q3 Results

Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) released its Q3 results last week, and the value investors have learned another hard lesson in the mining sector. All-in sustaining costs came in nearly $500/oz above guidance, and the company is tracking for well below its reiterated guidance. As I've discussed in previous articles, there is no sector I'm aware of with similar share price and value destruction, and it is a risky sector to go shopping for value in. Names like Primero (OTCPK:PPPMF), Canaco Resources, Seafield Resources, Allied Nevada Gold, and many others have seen hundred-million market capitalizations wiped out in two years or less. Unfortunately for shareholders here, Guyana Goldfields is the most recent name to suffer a similar fate. The stock's 90% drop from the highs should be no surprise to investors, as all-in sustaining costs have nearly tripled since Q4 2017's figures of $665/oz. This is in addition to the disappearance of almost 1.7 million ounces of reserves at its Aurora Gold Mine. While some analysts have stood pat on their bullish analysis, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. When a stock looks too good to be true, it's often for a reason, and we've seen yet another example of this with Guyana Goldfields.

If investors in the metals complex thought Pretium's (PVG) results were bad, they should take a look at Guyana Goldfield's report to see what bad really looks like. The Q3 report for Guyana Goldfields was a disaster, and included a new worry that many value investors weren't factoring in. While the all-in sustaining costs were abominable at an industry-high $1,882/oz, the real concern now is that financing may be necessary down the road. The company cannot add new cash to its coffers with their current production and cost profile, and they are now down to just over $25 million US in cash. This amount is certainly enough to get them through another couple of quarters, given that they have no debt, but no company wants to wait until they have below $10 million to raise money. In these cases, financiers often offer the worst terms possible as they know that the company is desperate.

As we can see, we now have a new discussion of the need for a potential credit facility or financing done to bolster the balance sheet. The company is continuing to work through a comprehensive review of their life of mine plan but has yet to provide updates. For the first nine months of 2019, all-in sustaining costs have come in at $1,465/oz, above their average selling price of $1,353/oz in the same period. If we are generous and provide a boost for current gold (GLD) prices, there are still almost no margins to speak of on a trailing-twelve-month basis. Given this, some financing is looking much more likely after the disastrous Q3 report. Let's dig into the news a little further:

Guyana Goldfields produced 22,100 ounces for Q3, and this figure was down nearly 50% from the 41,000 ounces produced in the same period last year. The company's production for the first nine months of 2019 is tracking at 96,000 ounces, well below the production guidance of 145,000 - 160,000 ounces. In the Q2 earnings call, the company noted that production for 2019 would likely end up in the lower end of this range. Even if we assume that they meant the absolute bottom of the range, the company is going to miss significantly on this guidance. With 96,000 ounces produced in nine months and a quarterly average of 32,000, there is no hope of producing 49,000 ounces in the final quarter. Ultimately, I believe the company's production guidance will likely come in between 122,000 and 130,000 ounces for the year. This would represent a 15-20% miss from their guidance mid-point.

While the company's production tracking well below guidance is disappointing, it's the costs thus far this year that is the real eye-sore. All-in sustaining costs came in at $1,882 in the most recent quarter, and are at $1,465/oz for the first nine months. The company discussed in their Q2 call that costs were to remain in line with the first half for H2, but this hasn't been the case. All-in sustaining costs for the first half came in at $1,351/oz, and Q3 all-in sustaining costs were $532/oz above this figure. Unless all-in sustaining costs significantly drop next quarter to below $1,000/oz to even this out, there's no way they are tracking anywhere near in line.

The worst part about this for the company is that we now have all-in sustaining costs tracking well above the gold price. As we can see, all-in sustaining costs were managing to come in just below quarter-end gold price levels for Q2 through Q4 2018 and were also slightly below in Q2 2019 thanks to the significant rally in the price of gold. However, despite another 6% jump in the price of gold from the end of Q2 to the end of Q3, Guyana Goldfield's costs have sky-rocketed. Essentially, this means that outside of another massive jump, the company can no longer rely on the price of gold to offset its consistent trend higher in costs.

The weakness in the most recent quarter was attributed to lower production due to a 3-day work stoppage, lower throughput rates to optimize recoveries on low-grade ore, and heavy rainfall. While Q3 was not expected to be a great quarter due to a significant amount of ore coming from stockpiles due to mine sequencing, I don't think anyone was expecting this significant a miss. The lesson here is that laggard companies often surprise to the downside, and are notorious for over-promising and under-delivering. Meanwhile, sector leaders often do the opposite, under-promise, and then over-deliver. There are two ways to deal with this:

Don't invest in laggard companies. Subtract 10% from production guidance for laggard companies, and add 15% to cost guidance for laggard companies.

The first option fixes the problem entirely, as I see no point in investing in sector laggards in the first place. The second option gives an investor an idea of where quarterly numbers are actually going to come in, as laggards have a habit of missing their numbers, especially when it comes to mines that have had issues in the past or high volatility in cash costs from quarter to quarter.

Based on the fact that Guyana Goldfields continues to work on optimizations and a comprehensive review of their operations, we don't have any complete certainty of how the mine will look in future years. Current operations are not cutting it, with all-in sustaining costs at the highest levels in the industry currently, and production coming in 15-20% below guidance, and less than 70% of the 2016 revised mine plan. Annual average open-pit production for the mine plan was anticipated at over 200,000 ounces, and currently, 130,000 ounces per year is looking like a stretch target.

So how does the current technical picture look after the news?

As I noted in my article earlier this year, there is no need to go bottom-fishing, especially on companies where there are mine issues, and costs are high. However, for one that didn't know the story on Guyana Goldfields, the all-in sustaining costs and the technical pattern were enough reasons to stay far away. As we can see in the below chart I've built, the company's all-in sustaining costs and share price have had a near-perfect inverse relationship on a quarterly basis. There should be no surprise at the share price destruction we've seen when all-in sustaining costs are trending higher at a compounded average pace of 15% per quarter.

Paul Tudor Jones, one of the greatest traders of all time, has noted that below the 200-day moving average is when it's time to play defense, as he states in the below quote. This applies very well to Guyana Goldfields as the stock gave a sell signal near C$6.00 nearly twelve months ago, and has not looked back since. It's now trading near C$0.50, and investors who applied this simple rule would be in much better shape.

My metric for everything I look at is the 200-day moving average of closing prices. I’ve seen too many things go to zero, stocks and commodities. The whole trick in investing is: “How do I keep from losing everything?” If you use the 200-day moving average rule, then you get out. You play defense, and you get out.

Based on the fact that Guyana Goldfields remains below its 200-day moving average, I see no reason to go near the stock. It could bounce, and it could rally 30%-40% to remove oversold conditions, but ultimately, I expect these rallies to fail. For this reason, I would view any rallies to the C$0.80 - C$1.00 area as opportunities for investors to get out with what they still have. The added financing risk and inability to generate cash-flows have put a dent in even the value investor's thesis on the stock, and any dilution at current levels would be painful for shareholders.

The value investors will continue to point out that Guyana Goldfields is cheap, and has tremendous value at current levels. These same value investors have been pointing this out for a year and the share price has since slid 50%. The trick is that when something looks too good to be true, it often is, and there's no point in being the sucker that gets lured into it. I see zero reasons to invest in the stock, and ultimately believe that 2019 production comes in at 122,000 - 130,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,400/oz. This leaves almost no margins from which to general cash-flow, and there's no point in owning a producer if they can't generate cash. Guyana Goldfields could turn around, and anything is possible, but it's a high-risk, high-reward investment. High-risk high-reward investments will lose over the long run, and this is why I see the stock as an Avoid.

