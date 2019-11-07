Goosehead Insurance Has No Competitive Advantage And Trades At Extreme Valuation

Goosehead Insurance has a large minority interest that is often overlooked and has used its cash in ways that are uncharacteristic of a growth company.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

I believe the shares of Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) are grossly overpriced. I will explain how the company has a large minority interest that is often overlooked, by briefly going over the history of its IPO. Furthermore, I will dig deep into the fundamentals of the underlying business and explain why I think the company has no sustainable competitive advantage. Ultimately, I believe fair value for the stock is much lower at $14. While it may not get there in the short term, there are some catalysts that are going to put immediate pressure on share price.

History of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance is an independent personal lines (auto and home) insurance agency. The company started trading on 4/27/2018 after its $85 million IPO. The IPO shares were priced at $10 but quickly traded up on the first day and have since more than quadrupled in value. Price reached an all-time high this past week before coming down slightly after Q3 earnings release. At the time of this writing, it trades around $45.

The company largely categorizes its business into two segments: Corporate channel and Franchise channel. Agents in the former are considered GSHD employees while franchisees hire their own agents but pay GSHD royalties based on commissions earned.

Minority Interest

The first thing that caught my eyes, when I first started paying attention to this company, is its surprisingly large minority interest. Prior to the IPO, the company had a relatively simple ownership structure. The operating entity, Goosehead Financial, LLC, is majority-owned by Mr. Mark Jones (founder and CEO of the company), his family, and other insiders.

Mr. Mark E. Jones and Mrs. Robyn Jones beneficially owned 71.08% of Goosehead Financial, LLC's Class A interests;

The estate of Mr. Doug Jones beneficially owned 5.11% of Goosehead Financial, LLC's Class A interests;

Children of Mark and Robyn Jones collectively beneficially owned 83.19% of Goosehead Financial, LLC's Class A interests;

Mr. Michael C. Colby beneficially owned 3.93% of Goosehead Financial, LLC's Class A interests and 100% of Goosehead Financial, LLC's Class B interests (representing a 4.24% voting interest in Goosehead Financial, LLC);

*Source: GSHD IPO Prospectus

*Michael Colby is the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

These are literal quotes from the prospectus. It is unclear to me how Mr. and Mrs. Jones could collectively own 71.08% of Goosehead Financial, LLC, while their children also owned 83.19% of the same entity. This might be due to a more complex ownership structure that is not disclosed or simply a typo (although unlikely). The point is that the Jones family owned at least more than 70% of Goosehead Financial, LLC.

The company entered into a series of transactions in connection with the IPO. You can read all the details on Page 48 of the prospectus, but I will summarize the key points below:

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. becomes the holding company and sole managing member of Goosehead Financial, LLC and indirectly holds 35% of the outstanding ownership interests in Goosehead Financial, LLC, while the pre-IPO LLC Members (pre-IPO insiders) will hold approximately 65% ownership interest.

GSHD will issue $114 million of notes to two groups of pre-IPO owners: the Goosehead Management Holders and the Texas Wasatch Holders in exchange for their ownership in two pre-IPO entities.

Two classes of shares are created for GSHD. 8.5 million Class A shares are sold to the public. 22.7 million Class B shares do not have direct economic interest but can be converted to Class A share if the pre-IPO LLC members render their share in Goosehead Financial, LLC in equal amounts. An additional 3.7 million Class A shares are issued to pay back partially (at $10/share) the notes issued to Goosehead Management Holders and the Texas Wasatch Holders.

The primary purpose for these transactions according to the prospectus is to structure the IPO for tax-efficiency from the prospective of pre-IPO Members. But if you are going to be a holder of the public traded company GSHD, then there are a few things you need to consider.

Although GSHD consolidates all of the financial statements of Goosehead Financial, LLC, it only owns roughly 1/3 of the economic interests in that entity. The minority (or majority?) interest gets reversed out on GAAP income statement when calculating EPS. But because net income or EPS is negligible (a situation common to mainly growth companies, to be fair), other metrics are often used by the investing public. If you are looking at some popular valuation metrics such as EV/Sales, revenue/share or EV/Adjusted EBITDA, the valuation appears 3 times cheaper than it really is.

*Source: 2Q19 10-Q

Case in point, Yahoo! Finance:

Revenue attributable to Class A common holders should be 1/3 of the $73 million so the actual revenue per share of Comma A stock should be $1.7/share, which puts the stock at TTM price/sale of about 22, which I will discuss later.

Note that EV=Market Capitalization - Cash +Debt, all at the parent company level. In the case of GSHD, EV = 15.1 million Class A shares outstanding * 45/share + $17 million net debt=$698 million, which is correct. The problem is that all income statement items, aside from the final "Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance" line, is before reflecting the minority interest. So any metric derived by blindly using those items from the income statement (like revenue and EBITDA) as denominators makes the valuation appear cheaper than it really is. EPS, however, is calculated based on "Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance" so it is correct and does not need any additional adjustment.

An alternative way to look at this is to assume all the pre-IPO members converted Class B shares into Class A shares by transferring their interest in Goosehead Financial, LLC to GSHD. If 100% of Class B shares are converted, there would be total of 36.2 million Class A shares (15.1 + 21.1), GSHD would own 100% of Goosehead Financial LLC and the minority interest would be eliminated. One could then calculate that EV=36.2 million shares * 45/share +17 million in net debt =$1,646 million. Using this "adjusted" EV one could use the reported revenue and EBITDA as denominators to calculate appropriate EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA metrics. You would end up with the same answer as I did by adjusting the numerators.

It is not unusual for a holding company to share ownership with minority interest holders. What is unusual in this case, is the size of the minority interest (65% at the time of the IPO). In addition, it is even more unusual for a small company with a relatively simple business to choose to come to an IPO with such a structure.

Questionable Use of IPO Proceeds

The other effect of these series of transactions is that GSHD came to the public market with a large amount of debt due to issuance of the aforementioned notes. Most companies go through IPO in order to raise funds to invest in their business. That is not the case for GSHD (to their credit, they have been perfectly transparent about it if you cared to read the prospectus):

"After the completion of this offering, we intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay the Goosehead Management Note and the Texas Wasatch Note issued in consideration for the acquisition of the indirect ownership interests held by the Goosehead Management Holders and Texas Wasatch Holders in Goosehead Management, LLC and Texas Wasatch Insurance Holdings Group, LLC, respectively, by Goosehead Insurance, Inc."

So prior to the IPO the insiders sold two entities to GSHD for $114 million. Immediately after the IPO, GSHD paid that back with all of the IPO proceeds and then some (in the form of newly issued Class A shares). I admit I do not know the value of the entities that GSHD bought with $114 or how critical they are to the whole organization. (We will, however, address the valuation of the whole company later.) But I know I would be a lot less suspicious if the money is still in GSHD's coffers and not the insiders'. This is especially true because GSHD came to the market with negligible amount of cash ($5 million at the end of 2017).

Debt and Special Dividend

In addition to having very little cash, GSHD has taken on significant amount of debt. Between the revolving credit facility and the term loan, the company has roughly $48 million debt outstanding, which "is collateralized by substantially all the Company's assets, which includes rights to future commissions."

Management has stated that they will assess the leverage ratio and liquidity situation in 2020 in recent earnings calls. But clearly deleveraging or invest for the future has not been a priority. For 2018, the company generated $10 million in operating cash flows. And earlier this year, a $15 million special dividend was paid out and of course, the majority of that went to the pre-IPO unit holders:

*Source: 2Q19 10-Q

Business Fundamentals

As important as they are, the focus of this article is not really on the company's ownership structure and capital market history. One can potentially look through these things if the underlying business has truly great potential.

The company often claims itself as "industry leading", "innovative" and "disruptive". I have read many of the investor presentations and listened to conference calls. Selling insurance over the phone through human agents is not exactly a disruptive business model itself. But the company claims there are several competitive advantages to its model.

It is an independent agent and therefore can offer clients products from multiple carriers, as opposed to captive agents who can only offer products from a single carrier.

By separating the sales function from the service function, GSHD can relieve the sales agents from service responsibilities and focus on new sales. This makes their agents more productive than industry peers.

GSHD has a superior technology platform by having built its entire business process on the cloud versus agencies that use legacy agency systems.

All of these claims are disputable and I will address them one by one.

Independent Agency Channel in Personal Line Insurance

The secular trend in insurance is to move away from traditional agents and toward the direct-to-consumer channel, as in many other industries. There are many reasons for this and some are quite obvious:

Today's consumers are already used to purchase everything online and they are starting to demand the same experience for insurance products.

By selling direct, a carrier can have more influence over the consumer's purchase experience. This is especially important for carriers who want to separate themselves from the pack when the products being offered are highly commoditized.

By selling direct, carriers have a better chance of increasing brand loyalty by converting "buyers" into "users", through the use of mobile apps, alerts, and reminders, etc.

Reduce commission expense by cutting out the middleman.

GEICO is the most successful large auto insurance company in the U.S. in terms of market share gain. The company focuses almost exclusively on selling directly to consumers and is now the 2nd largest auto insurer in the country. Another large gainer, Progressive, also heavily focuses on their direct channel. On the opposite side, more traditional carriers such as State Farm, All State and Nationwide have generally lost shares.

Source: NAIC

A recent JD Power study finds that the direct model leads to higher customer satisfaction. The same study also finds that consumers are becoming more self-reliant while customers' reliance on agents has declined 33% over the past 20 years. Nearly one-fifth (17%) of customers with an agent say they have never met their agent in-person or over the phone.

Below are the reports on market shares of distribution channels from the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, an industry group for independent agents. The "National" channel is the market GSHD operates in, which includes national independent agencies, franchises, associations and cluster groups. Note that for both years, this channel has been growing slower than total written premium, which means it has lost overall market share. The direct channel, however, has grown significantly faster than total written premium.

Source: IndependentAgent.com

The (potentially) disruptive force in the space is the crop of Insurtech companies. For example, Lemonade offers home and renters insurance with complete mobile experience. All the large carriers have been watching these developments closely and working on incubating their in-house competitors. One theme is common across all these efforts, more streamlined, more on-demand, more mobile and fewer agents.

GSHD's Agent Productivity

Another claim often made by GSHD management is that their agents are much more productive than industry peers because they are able to focus more on sales and not servicing. (For that service, GSHD takes 20% and 50% cuts from first year and renewal commissions that the agents earn.) Below is a graph from a recent GSHD investor presentation:

*Source GSHD Investor Presentation

This is appealing until you ask the question, how many of GSHD agents have tenures more than 2 years? The answer is relatively few and also more likely than not the freshman agents will not stay with company when they become more tenured. Again, this is in plain sight if you just look at the company's quarterly earnings release.

Source: GSHD 3Q19 Earnings Release

As you can see the majority of the corporate agents and Non-Texas franchise agents have tenure below 1 year, let alone 2 years. Texas is the company's home market so the agents there are more tenured but there is also no telling how many of them are beyond 2 years. In addition, this disclosure tells us that the agent turnover is very high and the likelihood that a freshman agent today will stay with the company to become a tenured agent 2 years down the road is fairly low. We can see that a year ago, within the corporate segment the company had 102 agents less than 1 year and 72 more than 1 year, and a year later the company has 110 agents with more than 1 year. I will make a simple assumption that agent retention rate is x% and that an equal percentage of these two groups stayed with the company, therefore x*102+x*72=110. So, what is x (retention rate)? 63%. And the likelihood of an agent with 1-year tenure will stay with the company for 2 more years is merely 40%.

If I do the same calculation for the franchise agents, the retention rate is better at 83%. That is expected because the franchise agents are generally more experienced and have more established client relationships. That said production for GSHD's franchise agents is not that much higher than the rest of the industry. On top of that, GSHD takes a 20% cut from first-year commission and 50% from renewal commission. If we take a 20%~ 50% haircuts from the franchise channel's revenue per agent numbers, they are very likely at or below industry level.

This leads to another interesting question about the franchise model that the company is relying on heavily to drive growth. For most insurance agents, the most important assets are their client relationships/referrals and to some extent product know-how. For anyone who wants to use an agent to buy auto or home insurance, which is readily available on-line and offline through dozens of other agents, the most important factor in that decision is that you trust the person you are dealing with. That is the reason that this market has remained so fragmented for so long. It is not because of the lack of desire from big corporations to sweep up all these independent agencies. It is because even if they did, once the agents can foster enough client relationships they would leave to open their own shops and get a bigger slice of the pie. A typical career path for an agent is to join a large carrier as a captive agent fresh out of college. There they can learn the industry and getting to know the customers in their community while often earning a base salary. Once they are more established, they can leave for an independent agency or open their own.

We can actually evaluate the economics of the GSHD franchises very easily. In 2018, total franchise channel written premium is $317 million and there are 457 and 292 operating franchises at the end of 2018 and 2017 respectively, so average for the year is 375. At 15% commission rate, we can calculate the total commission earned by all operating franchises is about $47.5 million. Next, we will deduct the royalty fees (GSHD's cut), which as disclosed is about $18m. That leaves about $30 million net revenue for the franchisees, or $79,000 per average franchise, before deducting any other business expenses such as rent, marketing expenses, or salary if the franchise has more than one agent. When all is said and done the agent's take home pay might even be less than if he/she simply worked for a carrier as a captive agent. Also, we have not considered the fact that the agent has to put up $25k~$40k in initial franchise fees to get started.

The fact is, the GSHD franchise is not for everyone. It might hit a sweet spot between agents who has few years of experience and no longer wish to work for a carrier and the well-established ones who can form his own agency or join with a cluster group. But for the top agents in this industry, 50% cut on renewal commission is simply too much to give up. The GHSD model is not alone in the space either because the model is not hard to replicate. For example, Brightway, another national independent agency, is starting to go after this market aggressively. There is actually a very interesting discussion on Insurance Forums from someone who was trying to decide between the two franchise companies and ultimately decided to go with Brightway.

Technological Superiority

This one might be the easiest to debunk. The insurance industry is full of established players with very deep pockets and new Insurtech companies backed by venture capital. It is hard to believe a company like GSHD can build any sustainable technological advantage. We can get a glimpse of how much GSHD spends on technology by looking at the Intangible assets which include accumulated spend on software purchase. The cumulative cost at the end of 2018 is $0.68 million. Granted some in-house software development costs might be baked into general administration expenses or employee compensation but this is an negligible amount compared to what true innovators in this space are spending.

If you need more evidence that GSHD does not have any technological superiority, you can just go to their website. This is what I got when I hit "Get a Quote". Yes, literally just an old-fashioned "leave your number and we will call you" page. This is in an age when anyone can just google for a dozen websites that will provide comparative quotes right then and there.

Valuation

Peer Group Comparison

I never short stocks based on valuation alone. However, after going through the company's history and business fundamentals, it is useful to review the valuation metrics just to understand how expensive the stock is, especially relative to peers. GSHD is the only public traded personal line insurance agency. So for the peer group, I chose two other insurance agencies that specialize in health insurance. eHealth (EHTH) focuses more on the age 65+ market (Medicare Advantage plans) while Health Insurance Innovation (HIIQ) focuses more on the below 65 market and short-term medical insurance. I would point out that HIIQ has faced some legal trouble recently which is why the stock has been under additional pressure.

Another comparison I find informing is with Re/Max Holdings (RMAX). Despite being in a completely different industry, RMAX has two key similarities with GSHD: it operates as a franchisor and it is in the business of matching buyers and sellers.

Here are the comparisons of key valuation metrics. Note here I adjusted revenue for GSHD as previously discussed for the minority interest in Goosehead Financial, LLC.

GSHD EHTH HIIQ RMAX Revenue (TTM as of 6/30/19) 30 310 352 248 Revenue Growth YoY 43% 119% 29% 20% GAAP EPS (TTM as of 6/30/19) 0.26 0.42 0.93 0.73 Market Cap ($million) 682 1670 310 1140 Price (Close on 11/1/2019) 44.93 73.14 25.33 36.98 Enterprise Value 698 1,620 477 466 EV/Sales 23.05 5.23 1.36 1.88 P/E 173 174 27 51 PEG 4.05 1.46 0.93 2.48 Price/Sales 22.50 5.39 0.88 2.66

*PEG uses sales growth as denominator

*Source: Companies filings. Valuation ratios are calculated by the author

I actually find all of these stocks fairly expensive but that is a discussion for another day (although I am long EHTH at the moment). Point is, depending on the metric, GSHD is much more expensive than the other companies, sometimes by an order of magnitude.

Overly Optimistic Sell Side Forecast

The sell side analysts are still overly optimistic on this stock and employ very generous assumptions. For example, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Jay Cohen currently has a $55 price target on this stock. GSHD is the smallest company in his coverage universe which mostly consists of mid to large-cap insurance companies. (For you information, Bank of America is one of two book-running managers of GSHD's IPO). Considering the risks involved with small-cap company, $55 is not exactly a ringing endorsement especially when the stock just very recently traded as high as $51. That said, to get there Mr. Cohen has to use assumptions such as P/E ratio of 35 in 2023 and a 10% discount rate between now and 2023. Note that Mr. Cohen has correctly taken into account the minority interest so I do not need to make any adjustments for that. I calculate his expected EPS in 2023 is around $2.3 ($55*(1.1^4)/35=$2.3), while as of 6/30/2019 TTM GAAP EPS is $0.26. It means that GSHD will have to grow earning 9 times in 4 years or at annual growth rate of 72%. In addition, GSHD probably will need to keep its growth rate above 30% even beyond 2023 to justify a P/E of 35. I do not see this growth rate as remotely possible given the fundamentals of the business.

My Price Target

I like EV/Sales as a metric for growth companies because it takes into account net cash positions on the balance sheet and also because earnings for these companies are often volatile. The average EV/Sales ratio for the 3 peer group companies is 2.82. Using analysts' average revenue estimate of $84 million for 2019 (per Yahoo! Finance), assuming GSHD owns 40% of Goosehead Financial, LLC at the end of this year (due to more Class B share conversions) and 16 million outstanding Class A shares, I arrive at price of $5.9.

Admittedly, the above is a little punitive in that it does not take into account that at the moment GSHD is growing revenue faster than 2 of the 3 peers. Alternatively, I will use the PEG metric. The average PEG ratio for the peer group is 1.62. Using average analysts' average EPS estimate of $0.39 for 2019 (per Yahoo! Finance) , and growth rate assumption of 35% (which GSHD has not hit for the past two quarters), I arrive at price target of 22.13. I think this should be the high end of the target because actual growth rate is likely to come down further.

Taking the average of these two approaches, my price target for GSHD is $14.

Near-Term Catalyst

Every short seller needs to ask the question "why now?" I believe some near term catalyst is coming which will serve as a wake-up call for investors and analysts.

Growth is Slowing

In today's environment, investors are willing to pay huge premium to buy companies with growth potential, because growth is scarce. When growth slows, high-flying stocks can quickly become out-of-favor and drop rapidly.

As shown below, revenue growth has started to flatten and trend down even with the still small base ($15~$25 million run rate per quarter). Unless there is some secret leverage that can be pulled, this is nowhere close to generating the 70% EPS growth needed to support the sell side's price target.

Source: Revenue from GSHD Earning Release, graphed by the author

Furthermore, the company seems to have already hit some saturation point in its home market Texas. The number of operating franchises in Texas has actually decreased two quarters in a row since the end of Q1, from 204 to 197. An analyst asked about this in the Q3 earnings call and management's answer is that they were trying to diversify into other states and did not proactively recruit in Texas. That does not make sense because even without much recruiting the number of franchises should at least stay stable if the existing ones are truly as productive as GSHD claims them to be. GSHD also likes to stress how large the total addressable market is. We, however, should note that GSHD franchises do not come with designated territory. So every franchise within a given state can sell to the whole state while relying on the same lead generation and referrals. At some point, GSHD agents are going to bump into each other so the saturation point is inevitable.

Insiders are Selling

Insiders are selling shares in large amounts. Just in the past 60 days, insiders have collectively sold more than 1 million shares. That is more than 6% of the total shares outstanding sold in just 2 months.

Insider Shares Sold COLBY MARK S - CFO 6,192 COLEMAN DESIREE - > 10% Owner 21,216 JONES MARK EVAN - CEO 300,000 JONES ROBYN MARY ELIZABETH - Director 300,000 JONES SERENA - > 10% Owner 40,000 MARK & ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 - > 10% Owner 300,000 ROMNEY LANNI - > 10% Owner 52,000 Grand Total 1,019,408

Source: GSHD SEC Filings

Moreover, the aforementioned minority interest owners (pre-IPO members) can convert their units to Class A shares and they have been doing it at an alarming rate. In the first half of 2019 more than 1.2 million Class A shares have been issued. The continued supply of shares is going to put downward pressure on share price.

Caveats and Risk to the Short Thesis

As bearish as I am on GSHD's share price, there are some caveats and risk to the short thesis

I am not making a prediction that GSHD is going out of business. The company has a simple and asset-light business model. The franchises bear most of the business risk. As long as GSHD can keep its recruiting effort up, it should at least be able to maintain the current business or even grow at a moderate rate. However, for the reasons I discussed, I believe this is merely growing against headwind in a stagnant/declining market segment and the ceiling might come sooner than many anticipate.

With the market at record high and interest rate hover around the low, the market could go into a growth-at-any-price mode. In that scenario, the current 30% growth rate might just be enough to push GSHD to new record high. To hedge the risk, I am long other stocks including EHTH.

Potential impact of ASC-606: ASC-606 provides accounting guidance related to revenue from contracts with customers. The guidance applies to all entities and to all contracts with customers. GSHD is going to formally disclose the impact in its 2019 form 10-K which might show accelerated recognition of some revenue. It is purely a non-cash and nonrecurring bump and does not reflect any real change in business fundamentals. But algorithms and unsuspecting investors might not be able to tell the difference and share price could get a temporary bump because of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GSHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long EHTH.