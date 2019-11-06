The Troubling Trends At California Resources

The initial market reaction on the quarterly earnings report of California Resources (CRC) was extremely positive.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 3, 2019

The stock jumped considerably on the favorable news that California Resources posted a large amount of earnings for the third quarter of 2019. However, the actual information provided by the news release paints a very different picture from the cheery headlines. Once the 10-Q is posted and investors begin to read the financial notes, then more bad news is likely to come to the attention of Mr. Market.

Notice that the impressive rally shown above does not come close to making up for the year-to-date losses. That is because the company's financial position is becoming more precarious as debt maturities become closer. Each six-month bank review is likely to become more strenuous for management than before until the debt situation gets resolved.

Now a decent oil price rally could provide a temporary reprieve for this financially-leveraged company. But then management had better use the relatively high price to trade equity for debt while the high price lasts. Last time around management really did not do nearly enough to resolve the financial situation. Therefore the stock price decline was far worse.

Income Statement

The income statement shown below actually shows a decrease in both revenue and operating income. Neither of those portend a very good future for this highly leveraged company.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Most of the earnings came from the early extinguishment of debt. In simple terms, management purchased either on the market or from private parties some of the bonds outstanding at a considerable discount from face value and then posted a gain on the difference between the face value and the purchase price.

This is perfectly legitimate accounting. However, those of us who have followed the paths of many distressed companies know that this type of gain is usually followed by a lot of bad news. Simply stated this company has far too much debt for its cash flow and needs to significantly exchange a lot of debt for equity or issue a lot of equity. Generally the ratings agencies take note of a distressed purchase like this by eventually lowering the financial strength of the company.

Compared to the roughly $5 billion of remaining debt and negative working capital, that gain really did not significantly change the financial structure of the company.

Note that management did adjust out a lot of non-operating items to post a significant decrease in net income for the quarter. This is despite the fact that the supposedly onerous hedges of the last fiscal year fell off to allow for higher sales prices. Management in fact did note that the average selling price did increase by $4.78 per barrel due to the lack of hedging losses. However, that makes the lack of profit progress all that more significant for this highly leveraged company.

Operating income fell short of the previous year by roughly $40 million. That appears to be an ever widening gap. If higher oil prices do not resolve the problem of shrinking operating income, then this company faces really bad news during the next inevitable oil price downturn.

Source: California Resources Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Another key issue is the lack of production growth despite one of the correspondingly larger capital budgets in the industry. There's no way that production should be decreasing despite the problems noted above given the capital spending of the last few years.

This company desperately needs production growth in a big way. Despite the announced joint ventures, production growth of any real significance has eluded management almost since the spinoff. There have been periods of single-digit growth. But the overwhelming trend appears to be continued long-term production decline for this cash-strapped company.

There's hope by the bulls that future cash flow from the joint ventures will be material enough to restore the financial strength of the company. Right now, that appears to be a far-fetched hope. Management further clouds the issue by relegating the cash flow from partnerships to a footnote while trumpeting the enhanced consolidated cash flow as a result of partnership consolidated.

In the past those footnotes have indicated very little of the current cash flow improvement is available to the parent company. There's nothing in the press release to indicate a change in that situation.

Furthermore, the progress of decreasing long-term debt is now offset by a working capital balance that's now a negative $200 million (approximately). The overall debt progress was therefore very minimal and not nearly at the pace needed for this company to escape its debt load.

There always has been hope of the sale of a royalty interest to raise a lot of cash. However the cash flow is about 10% to 15% of the remaining debt and negative working capital balance. Any sale of a royalty interest will sharply decrease cash flow.

A distressed company, with the low bond prices (as demonstrated by the gain on bonds purchased) is risky for an overriding royalty interest owner to invest in. The company could go bankrupt and the court or successor companies could decide that the properties are not worth operating. Then the overriding royalty interest holder receives no income on the investment.

Summary

The stock price initially responded favorably to the third quarter earnings press release. But as the market digs into the details of the earnings, it will become apparent that the necessary progress to dig out from the debt load was not accomplished. If anything, the company took a significant step backwards.

The second and fourth quarters have in the past represented significant tax payments that really decimate the cash flow. Therefore about all the good news for cash flow this year has probably been released. It will not take much for the next quarter to show cash flow improvement. But that cash flow improvement will be over a traditionally low amount.

The bond pricing represents the bond market's view of the company's future. Those of us who routinely cover distressed companies like Sandridge Energy (SD), Halcon Resources (HK), and others know that large gains were frequently reported before the inevitable bankruptcy filing.

This management is doing all that it can to avoid that fate. The exit of hedge funds may be closing the door for equity help as management continues to look for ways to reduce the debt. The bond market indicates that any trip to the bond market for financing will be very expensive, if it is even possible. In short, the options for management to fashion a viable future for the company are becoming very limited.

This company is following a well-known pathway in its financial struggles. This company remains an avoid stock or a good long-term short until management is able to show significant progress toward reducing the debt or growing production. The company may get a temporary reprieve from any significant oil price rally as the stock is normally an oil bull market rally darling. That will not change the long-term outlook unless management takes full advantage of the higher stock price to materially improve finances or the price of oil stays sky high for a few years.

The high production costs give this company very limited room to maneuver should oil prices weaken at all. The only salvation for the company appears to be sustained higher oil prices of at least Brent of more than $80. Investors need to remember that many of the borrowings were done back when oil prices exceeded $90. Production is now lower and there really has been no material cost progress since then. Management announced administrative cost rationalizations will help somewhat. But production costs really need to drop about 50% for this company to have a chance. That does not appear likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long 2 CRC calls.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.