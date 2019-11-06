Avoid eXp World Holdings Inc.

Since putting out my bearish piece on eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI), the shares are down about 37%, versus a 7% gain on the S&P 500. While gratifying, this suggests that I must look in on the name again, because a stock that's trading at $9.35 is, by definition, less risky than the same stock when it's trading at $14.75. This is a theme that runs throughout my investing notes here, where I may dislike a company at a certain price, but really like the same company at a much lower price. The challenge here is that many of the new problems that I wrote about earlier still linger, and some new ones have popped up. Although the shares are far less expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, they're not inexpensive enough. I think investors should continue to avoid this name, and I'll go through my reasoning here by looking at a list of (alarming) risks from the most recent 10-K, the financial performance, and the stock itself. Although it's not as obvious a short as it was several months ago, I think investors would be wise to avoid the name.

Risks from the 10-K

In the company's most recent 10-K, they published a host of risks that investors should be aware of in my view. Quoting from the "Risk Factors" section of that filing:

"We have identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting which could, if not remediated, result in material misstatements in our financial statements." "We have experienced net losses in recent years, and because we have a limited operating history, our ability to fully and successfully develop our business is unknown." "The utilization of a 3D cloud based immersive office as a suitable substitute for a physical brick and mortar location is a new and unproven strategy and we cannot guarantee that we will be able to operate and grow within its confines."

So, to summarize, the company has material weaknesses in regard to their financial statement reporting, which could offer investors a very unpleasant surprise over the coming months or years. The company has experienced net losses, and there's no identifiable catalyst that will change this situation. The business model is completely unproven.

Also relevant in my view is the fact that, at the end of December 2018, Glenn Sanford owned 36% of the stock and Penny Sanford owned 27% of the stock. These investors have indicated that they will vote as a block, which means these two individuals have the power to elect board members, vote on acquisitions, accept or reject offers for the company etc. In short, these people may act in a manner that's contrary to the interests of smaller investors.

Financial Update

Since I last looked in on this name, the company has obviously published new financial statements. The problem is that the trouble that I wrote about earlier remains. This is a growth company in some way because revenue has grown at an eye-popping CAGR of about 106% over the past five years. The problem is that expenses have grown at a CAGR of about 108%, with the result that net loss has grown at a CAGR of ~84% over the past four years. I ran a correlation analysis on the top and bottom lines with this company and found that there's a strong negative correlation between revenue and net income (r = -.799). This prompts the obvious question, 'if growing sales increases the losses, what's the point of growing sales?' It's a serious question in my view. It seems that the more this business sells, the more it loses. In fact, the company actually was (slightly) profitable in 2014 when sales were ~3% of what they were in FY 2018. Most startling of all in my view is the fact that revenue ballooned by $344 million in 2018 relative to 2017, yet net loss barely budged. The final financial problem that's evident here is the fact that gross margin has been in decline for years, calling into question the scalability of the business.

The Stock

It's obvious to me that this is a troubled company, but it's also the case that a troubled company can be a great investment if the price is right. For that reason, I think it's worthwhile to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. In particular, I want to make sure that unbridled optimism has been washed out of the shares. If the market remains too optimistic and hopeful about the business, the stock will be in danger of dropping like a stone when the company inevitably disappoints. There are a few ways that I judge the optimism of a given company, most particularly by looking at the ratio of price to some economic variable (earnings, free cash flow etc.). When last I checked in on the company, the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of ~65. At the moment, the company is trading at a price to free cash flow of ~17. This is obviously a much less risky investment now than it was when I first looked in on the name.

Seventeen times free cash flow is certainly cheaper than it was when I was outright bearish on this name, but I think it's not quite cheap enough to warrant an investment at this time. Normally, I'd recommend that investors employ call or put options to engineer a much less risky bullish position, but options don't trade on this company, so that... option isn't available.

Given that I think "thou shalt preserve capital" is the cardinal rule of investing well, I would recommend that investors continue to avoid these shares until they drop further in price. I'm officially switching to neutral on this name, because I think this very irrational market is capable of moving any stock higher.

Conclusion

While this is far less compelling a short as when I first wrote about it 37% ago, it remains a troubled business in my view. It continues to be the case that the more the company sells, the more it loses. Also, there are risks aplenty from poor financial reporting standards to concentration of ownership. In my view, these are each enough to avoid the name. Although the shares are far less expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, for a company this troubled, I would expect to pay a price to free cash of between 5 and 10 times. For that reason, I must recommend that investors continue to avoid the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.