Abstain From Getting LIT During The Drunken EV Rage

Throughout the remainder of FY 2019 and the latter half of 2020, LIT may be primed for a play to the downside.

The auto industry is pointing towards signs of struggling in tandem with EV's, with subprime loans souring at the fastest rate since 2008 and sales declining.

Lithium (NYSEARCA:LIT) demand has soared as the EV boom has gained larger prominence within the auto sector. All the rave concerning the industry is worrisome for the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF due to an assemblage of factors. These factors include the oversupply of lithium, the struggling auto industry alongside concerns for 'Peak Car', the strained companies which comprise the LIT ETF, as well as the technicals of LIT itself.

The Superfluity of Lithium

Lithium is a key component in the manufacturing of batteries, pyrotechnics, glass and ceramics, and treatments for mental health. The periodic table's lightest metal is by no means rare, being the 25th most abundant element according to the Rural Australian Chemical Institute. More lithium exists than the copper and nickel which remain in the Earth's crust – and that of iron within the Earth's oceans.

Atomic number 3 is produced from either brines or hard rock sources. Alongside hydrogen and helium, this element was synthesized in the Big Bang and is omnipresent in small quantities. A lot of the demand for this element derives from EV carmakers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BMW (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:BMWYY), and General Motors (NYSE:GM), not least among them.

Source: Bloomberg | Transport Topics

Nevertheless, don't let this demand fool you. The glut in the lithium market will continue and increase marginally higher than the demand for the batteries that power these fancy EV's, which continue to serve as a status symbol thanks to Tesla and other high-profile automakers.

Morgan Stanley forecasts that new supply from Argentina, Australia, and Chile, could add 500,000 tonnes of lithium to the market per year by 2025. That’s more than twice as much as the current annual supply of approximately 215,000 tonnes. In total, the global lithium supply is forecasted to triple by the same year, to 1.5 million metric tonnes according to S&P Global with Australia being the preeminent producer in the world.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence | S&P Global Platts

Automobile Industry Woes

Structural headwinds such as emission controls and rising trade barriers have given rise to the concept of global 'Peak Car' sales in the short-term - a timeframe of one year or less. Looking back, Japan, the European Union, and the U.S. realized peak car sales in 1990, 2000, and 2016, respectively. The U.S. auto market seems to be squeezed at the moment as subprime auto loans are defaulting at the fastest rate since 2008. This may be related to credit card rates hitting 25-year highs, even as the Federal Reserve cuts rates.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel | Equifax

Across the Pacific, there is China. The country now dominates the auto market and was expected to support the slowdown of the industry by picking up the slack in developed nations. However, this has not been the case in 2019. As Nikolas Soulopoulos at BloombergNEF stated:

In the first quarter of 2019, sales of electric vehicles in China, the largest market for EVs, grew by about 90% compared with a year earlier. While that sounds impressive, it’s half the growth seen between 2017 and 2018."

From a macroeconomic perspective, it is apparent to see the high probability that the auto industry woes will continue when glancing at a multi-year chart of vehicle sales. The peak - at least for the short-term - is sharply defined in the Chinese market. This rapid slowdown is troubling due to the fact that 60% of global EV sales were made in China.

Source: Wall Street Journal | Peak Car is Holding Back the Global Economy

Source: Trading Economics | Customized Peer Analysis of Sino-U.S. auto sales

China: The Largest Auto Market Slips and Falls in 2019

China still remains the largest EV market by a generous margin and in my opinion, has vast upside long-term prospects alongside its growing aviation sector. The short-term prospects paint an uglier picture, however. In the prior 12 months from mid-2018, sales in China were down 12%. The country is facing its first decline in auto sales in more than two decades. Behemoths within the Chinese EV market have shown to be more prone to declines than the broader domestic auto market.

BYD Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:BYDDF) is China's largest manufacturer of EV's. I'll never forget what one of my Chinese friends said to me in Chongqing when I asked him what the acronym meant - "Building Your Dreams", he jokingly proclaimed. Well, BYD's recent performance is no joke and his sarcasm was prudent from an investor's perspective. It posted an 89% drop in net profit for Q3 and expects FY2019 net profit to decline by up to 43%. Why? Don't blame the free market.

Source: Wall Street Journal | Autos Industry Section

Adam Smith and David Ricardo may be rolling in their graves if they haven't done so already. If their ideas about the invisible hand and comparative advantage could speak, they would have murmured, "I told you so."

China had an immense artificial comparative advantage due to subsidies. Removing these subsidies will undoubtedly send shockwaves throughout the global auto industry. Below is how Buffett-backed BYD reacted on the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges when the news was announced on October 29, 2019. (比亚迪 signifies BYD stock, while 日K represents daily candlesticks on the two charts)

Source: Yuan Talks | Twitter

This is certainly notable as BYD is a holding in LIT, comprising of 5.21% of the overall composition. Moreover, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), the startup which has marketed itself as a premium EV manufacturer and primary competitor of Tesla, is at a major inflection point. Aiden Wang, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, suggests in his post that liquidity is a large concern and I tend to agree.

The company must seek external financing soon. The shares have lost over 80% of their value since March. Below are the last twelve months of returns, margins, and debt ratios of the company followed by the last fiscal quarter of the same statistics.

Company Name LTM Return on Equity % LTM Gross Margin % LTM Net Income Margin % LTM Debt /Equity % LTM Total Debt/Capital % LTM Total Liabilities /Total Assets % NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) (611.9%) (10.3%) (239.15%) 2,354.1% 95.93% 97.49%

Company Name FQ Return on Equity % FQ Gross Margin % FQ Net Income Margin % FQ Debt / Equity % FQ Total Debt/Capital % FQ Total Liabilities/Total Assets % NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) (638.6%) (33.4%) (219.66%) 2,354.1% 95.93% 97.49%

Source: S&P Capital IQ | Customized Comparable Analysis

Exacerbating the news is consumer tastes. Consumer preferences continue to be vagarious. Nonetheless, a common theme reigns supreme in the EV space. According to a McKinsey & Company EV Consumer Survey, the primary drivers for consumers refraining from EV purchases are high prices and limited driving range on a single charge. These concerns aren't just American, but Chinese as well. As Mr. Li, a salesman for BAIC Motor Corp. in Chongqing aptly stated in a recent Wall Street Journal article, "Consumers have concerns about the range, the convenience of charging, and the value retention of EVs." As James Franco stated in The Interview, "We are same-same but different. But still same." I'll explain further.

The Chinese government is mandating that all automakers produce EV's this year in spite of the inefficient economics. I have my doubts the government will be able to create the demand as they have done with the supply. EV's are nowhere near a Veblen good like the Lois Vuitton handbags the Chinese consumers pay hand over fist for. The price elasticity of demand for cars is high in China, as public transport and 滴滴出行 (Didi Chuxing) reign supreme. A car is still icing on the cake for a middle-class family.

These factors do not help the going concerns and foreign companies being required to buy batteries from a Chinese supplier will add market participants from China into the oligopolistic industry that will lower the price further. One such company that has risen to prominence is CATL.

Source: Wall Street Journal | The Key to Electric Cars is Batteries

The Glaring Technicals of the Broader Auto Market

As I brought up the charts for the most liquid EV and auto ETF's, I'm inclined to think the assets are at risk of trending further down. The NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ), Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV), and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NASDAQ:PALL) all look susceptible for a further decline after completing their head and shoulders patterns.

If one is bearish towards the broader auto market like I am, shorting palladium is also an effective way to bet against the auto market without having to choose a particular company. Like lithium, palladium is a necessary component in automobiles and an important element for the use of electronics. It is procured mainly for catalytic converters as the metal serves as a catalyst that speeds up chemical reactions. Since 2016, the price has quadrupled and with the advent of slower demand for autos, I wonder if it is set for a retracement.

Trading LIT: The Setup and Execution

Since ALB and SQM are primary holdings of LIT and have recently been downgraded during the 1H of 2019, I see LIT being vulnerable to further declines. North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) is the world's largest lithium producer in terms of supply as well as the largest component in this ETF. The second-largest holding is SQM. While ALB and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) had a breakout performance between the start of 2016 until the end of 2017 when their prices appreciated 137% and 257%, respectively, the YTD performances have been abysmal.

ALB has declined approximately 13% and SQM has moved in the same direction but even further, declining 27%. Additionally, as Chinese production of EV's continues with the support of government mandates that require firms to produce its EV's with Chinese-made lithium-ion batteries - such as the case with CATL - I expect Chinese supply to increase due to their vast reserves and in turn, push down the price as new market participants enter and lithium supply continues its upward momentum.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The technicals for the broader auto industry ETF's look abysmal for the global economy, but opportunistic for a technical trader looking to embrace this transition back to market equilibrium.

The price of LIT more than doubled from 2016 to 2018. However, 2019 saw a decline of 36% from the highs of 2018. The weekly chart looks primed for a downtrend to complete the head and shoulders pattern around $26.00, where it currently sits. This price level is at a key resistance level since the lithium boom that commenced in 2017. Now, the asset is seeking to challenge this resistance zone. If it fails, this is confirmation and a great opportunity to sell LIT as it retraces back down towards 2016 levels around $18.00. A tight stop loss is recommended at $30.00 and sets up an excellent 1:2 risk/reward ratio.

Concluding Remarks

There is a high probability that the surplus in lithium production will exceed the demand in the short-term. As the global auto industry continues to struggle, especially within the EV space, the glut will remain intact. The major components which comprise of LIT have not fared well and this only supports my thesis that the price will decline.

The world's largest EV market may also continue to struggle as subsidies are withdrawn - while the government forces automakers to continue producing. New players will enter the market such as those in China, a country that has the second-largest reserves.

Unless drastic measures are taken that can afford the consumer to purchase pricier, fancier automobiles, I do not see further growth in the next year. I'm inclined to forecast that forcing production will have a negligible impact on lithium prices. Therefore, I expect LIT to revert back to equilibrium towards levels seen at the beginning of 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in LIT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actively trading FX and equity options and may either be long or short the instruments discussed at the time of publication.