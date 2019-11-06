BlackBerry: A Major Red Flag

After the bell on Monday, we got what I believe to be some troubling news out of BlackBerry (BB). The company announced that its COO, Bryan Palma, was leaving to pursue other opportunities. Normally, I wouldn't make such a big deal of one executive leaving, but the timing of this departure combined with the company's most recent struggles make me a bit worried.

The biggest problem here is that Palma just joined the firm in late January, with a major press release from the company talking about this being such a great hire. Palma was hired to lead the Internet of Things segment, the company's largest revenue division. He was praised by CEO John Chen for his ability to deliver growth for strategic industry providers, and was said to deepen the firm's executive bench. BlackBerry praised Palma's experience at firms like Cisco (CSCO), Boeing (BA), HP (NYSE:HPQ), and Pepsico (PEP), and the new hire provided the following statement:

“I couldn’t be more excited to join BlackBerry at this pivotal time in the industry,” said Palma. “As the world becomes exponentially more connected, enterprises and governments around the world need a trusted provider of security and data privacy, and I am confident that provider is BlackBerry. I look forward to working closely with John and the leadership team to deliver the market-leading intelligent security and connectivity solutions organizations need.”

At a time where BlackBerry's IoT business is the key to its future growth, it's alarming to see the segment's leader not even last a year on the job. Initially, there were no details on what opportunities he is going after, so it's not like he also was named to some other big job at the same time. The press release talking about him leaving was just a couple of sentences, not even mentioning any accomplishments, wishing him good luck, or anything else. It's always amazing when firms have these long releases when someone is hired, but when they leave you get just a couple of sentences.

What bothers me most is that BlackBerry is now saying that the IoT business will be led by CEO John Chen. Strangely enough, the COO departure comes on the anniversary of Chen being announced as interim CEO on 11/4/2013, but Chen's leadership has been rather poor. BlackBerry has bled more than 95% in revenue from its peak, failed at some key turnaround efforts Chen that he was supposed to be able to fix, and this has resulted in shares down almost 14% in six years. As a comparison, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up nearly 96% over this time.

In the latest disappointing earnings report, it was the IoT business that perhaps was the worst performer. Why should investors be happy now that the company's CEO, who's done a terrible job over the years, is now taking the reigns? It worries me that there wasn't even someone who could be promoted to take the spot, especially considering the firm talked about such a deep executive bench when Palma was hired.

I wonder if the latest news will put an end to the recent rally in BlackBerry shares seen below. As the chart shows, the name was heading higher and potentially about to meet its 50-day moving average. This key technical line could provide resistance if shares don't break above it, but if they do, it could turn into a line of support.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, BlackBerry investors have to be disappointed with Monday's news. Having a COO leave less than a year on the job, after he was praised as a tremendous hire and was so happy to lead the IoT segment transformation, is a major red flag in my opinion. With no news on where Bryan Palma is heading just yet, it would be even more troubling if he left with no new position all lined up. At a time where the IoT business needs to shine, investors might not have much confidence with CEO John Chen leading the segment, especially as his time at the helm has been a tremendously tough one for shareholders.

