Apple Now A FOMO Story

As US markets continue to hit new all-time highs, technology giant Apple (AAPL) is primarily the name helping them to do so. As the chart below shows, the stock has been going almost straight up for the last three months, which for the country's biggest name helps all three major indices. At this point, I believe that Apple has certainly become a FOMO story.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

For those that don't know the lingo, "FOMO" is the fear of missing out. In this case, I'm talking about investors rushing to buy Apple shares in fear of missing out on even more gains as the stock goes higher basically every day. One good example in the real world is the lottery - like when lottery jackpots soar into the hundreds of millions, everyone rushes to buy tickets. This is not only because you try to win and change your life forever, but because you don't want to be the one to miss out when someone does hit the jackpot. It's also the same reason why lots of people camp out for hours or days at various retailers on Thanksgiving night trying to snag the best Black Friday deals.

The latest leg of the rally started after the company's earnings report last week, which I analyzed here. Apple beat on the top and bottom lines, and even though guidance wasn't as strong as some had hoped, the name showed tremendous revenue growth in wearables and services. The possibility of a record holiday period along with another large quarter of share buybacks has propelled the stock to new heights, with analysts racing to increase their targets or find themselves deep underwater.

One thing that's helped the stock in recent quarters is the ability to beat when it comes to earnings. Management has had a lot to do with that because it has been quite conservative on some guidance points, which has helped deliver tremendous bottom line beats. Take a look at the following table that shows some key items for the last four fiscal quarters, and remember that Q1 2019 was the 2018 holiday period that disappointed due to the trade war, but this was the original guidance that was given.

(Source: Apple earnings releases on IR page, seen here)

It's incredible that in all three periods where operating expense guidance was $8.7 to $8.8 billion, the company reported a number in the billions that started with $8.68 as the first two digits. Apple doesn't have a lot of expenses that vary wildly from one quarter to another, but that kind of precision is almost unheard of. Beating other income items by hundreds of millions of dollars and having a tax rate considerably below your guidance can pad your EPS number by several pennies a share each time. I'm not saying management is doing anything wrong here, just pointing out reasons why the bottom line numbers seem to beat the Street so handily.

As long as global governments continue to provide easy money, Apple is not likely to be really hurt anytime soon. The iPhone still sells incredibly well, the Mac and iPad lines continue to bring in billions in revenue each quarter, and wearables/services are growing by leaps and bounds with new items coming each year. Add to this a tremendous buyback program that's reducing the share count by hundreds of millions of shares each year and you can see why the name is so popular.

The company has returned over $400 billion in capital to shareholders in the past 8 fiscal years, and it still has a net cash position of nearly $100 billion. When you produce $60 billion or so a year in free cash flow, that gives you a lot of spending power for dividends and buybacks, and explains why the share count is down about 2 billion since the peak. That also helps improve the EPS picture quite nicely, even in times where net income levels may not be surging due to a revenue decline or increased operating expenses. Cutting the supply of shares available in the market quite considerably has certainly helped to send this stock higher.

All of this explains why I believe Apple has become a FOMO story recently. We're now in the holiday period where the company could set a quarterly revenue record, the recent earnings report was very solid, and new growth areas are coming for services and some select products. With the share count coming down and easy money fiscal policy helping global economies, investors seem to be afraid of missing out on more gains when it comes to Apple. Unless we get some major negative moving forward, it seems that the recent $300 new Street high price target could definitely be in play, which will help US markets even further.

