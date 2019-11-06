Aston Martin Lagonda - I Don't Think It Has The Legs To Survive

My answer is no, I don't think so. I simply don't believe that it's large enough to survive on its own.

Investing in a business, like Aston, that has already gone bust in seven different iterations is obviously a triumph of hope.

The basic car company problem

A car company really has two options. Once is to race for scale - as Tesla is trying - which means that it is possible to support the capital costs of creating new platforms. The usual rule of thumb is that it costs $1 billion to create such a new platform.

The other is to remain as a niche supplier using known and tested technology. Morgan, in the UK, does this. They've barely changed the underlying technology since the 1930s in many cases.

Those who try to mix and match the strategies tend to go bust. My worry is that this is what is likely to happen to Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF)

I'm not alone in this.

One of the banks that aided their IPO is less than confident about their future:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (OTCPK:AMGDF) saw its shares go into reverse on Monday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded its stance for the luxury carmaker to 'underperform' from 'neutral' and slashed its target price to 400p from 550p.

It doesn't help that BAML was one of those IPO advisers. It's also the second time they've cut their outlook.

The share price

It would appear that many others in the market have that same worry:

(Aston Martin share price from London Stock Exchange)

So, what's the problem?

One problem is that the trading results pretty much stink. Here's the last half year:

(Aston Martin results, from Aston Martin Lagonda press release)

Note that's from the company, that's them putting their own best gloss on the results.

Then there's what really worries

We're in a low interest rate environment. So, it should be reasonably easy to borrow at decent terms. Well, yes:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc announces that Aston Martin Capital Holdings Limited has successfully completed the pricing of a private placement of $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 12% Senior Secured Notes due April 15, 2022 (the "Secured Notes"), together with $100,000,000 of additional notes which could be issued if certain conditions are met, also due April 15, 2022 (the "Delayed Draw Notes" and together with the Secured Notes, the "Notes"). The Delayed Draw Notes are subject to a condition of 1,400 orders of the DBX being received within nine months of the Secured Notes issuance.

12% is evidence of a certain very strong desire to be able to borrow. Especially for a listed company. And it's worth noting the conditions of that delayed draw component. This is after the new model has been launched and after orders have been received for it. And even then the interest rate is 15%:

The UK-listed group said the senior secured notes maturing in April 2022 were priced with an annual coupon of 12 per cent, double that of yields of companies with similar credit ratings. Under the deal it has the option of issuing another $100m in future, which will incur 15 per cent interest. The company also revealed it raised £20m in a previously-undisclosed loan during August, as well as drawing down £70m of its £80m credit facility earlier in the year. Both sums will be repaid using the bond funds, leaving the carmaker with £60m from the deal to tide it over.

There's a real hunger for funds there. Which is something we'd generally not hope for about a year after the IPO.

My view

My point here is that there are those two successful models for car companies. Stay small and specialist, or dash for volume. Staying small means not having to carry the costs of developing new platforms. Only volume can cover those costs.

Of course, Aston is not carrying the full cost of development. They're not developing their own engines for example (they buy from AMG) and so on. Yet it's obvious that the development of the DBX is producing great strain on their financial capabilities.

Another way to put this is that they're simply too small to be able to develop technologies. Take this PSA/FiatChrysler merger just announced.

The Italian and French companies said the 50-50 tie-up would create a company with annual vehicle sales of 8.7m, revenues of €170bn and operating profits of more than €11bn. It is expected to generate savings and other benefits of €3.7bn without any factory closures, the companies said.

Aston's a billion pound company. Market cap's around a billion, turnover's around a billion. That PSA/Fiat merger is looking for cost savings some three times that on an annual basis. That's just cost savings. And one of the reasons for the merger is the cost of platform creation and the need to spread it over volume.

Yes, I know, Aston's never going to try to build an entirely new and different platform in the same sense but still, it gives an idea of what I think is the problem.

Aston's simply not at the sort of scale to be able to carry its own development costs.

Another way to put the same point is that there's a reason why Rolls is part of BMW, Bentley of VW and so on. Because the luxury brands simply aren't large enough to be able to carry their own development costs. They need to be in a larger group where such costs can be shared.

The investor view

I don't think Aston is large enough to survive long term on its own. Just the DBX development is straining capital to breaking point (seriously, 15% interest?). There's always going to be an interest from those who love the cars so I'd expect the stock to near always trade above real value. The glamour of the delightful cars rubs off on the stock price that is.

Thus my suggestion is avoid the stock. I just don't see the long term here. Further, I worry that debt already taken on will eat it from the inside out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.