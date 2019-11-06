Beasley Broadcast Group: Because Radio Is Here To Stay

Source: Reddit

Since my initial article on The Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in February, the stock has declined 30%. Revenues are stable, margins are recovering, the dividend is intact, but leverage is up, so we need to review the company and investment thesis to decide whether we add or close our position. In this article, I will explain why I believe that the initial thesis is intact and why we should increase our position as we are obtaining the same company 30% cheaper, while obtaining a dividend yield of 7%.

Check out my previous article that explains in detail the business and assets of BBGI. In a nutshell, BBGI owns radio stations in Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

The Dividend

BBGI pays 5 cents in dividends quarterly, which implies a dividend yield of 7%. The 4-year average dividend yield has been 3.6%, half of the current yield.

According to Seeking Alpha’s dividend scorecard, BBGI is above the industry in all four dimensions. Not sure why consistency of dividends only scored 5. It may be due to the discontinuation of the dividend in 4Q08 till 2012, but since then, the dividend has been maintained and increased.

The dividend costs BBGI $5m a year. In my opinion, that dividend is pretty safe. Annually BBGI generates around $25m in cash flow from operations and capex is around $4m, leaving a significant cushion to pay the dividend. Even in the following quarters, with the acquisition of one FM station for $13.5m, BBGI’s dividend is safe as BBGI has $12m in cash on the balance sheet.

Too Much Debt

Since 2016, BBGI has acquired operations using debt. This has caused Net Debt to EBITDA to increase to 6x by the latest quarter ($268.3m net debt+leases/$44.6m in EBITDA). That is definitely high, and it may increase or decrease a bit depending on the EBITDA generation of the new station acquired. According to the press release, the acquisition is accretive and will close by the final quarter of the year.

Revenues Are Strong

Revenues are strong and may surprise a bit to the upside. The table below illustrates how the first quarter of the year has been the worst and then it recovers in the remaining quarters. Note how the first quarter of 2019 is higher than the lowest first quarters of the previous years. If we assume flattish revenues for the remainder of the year, revenues could still grow 3% to 4% in the full year.

As the industry is growing less than 1%, BBGI may be taking market share, which is expected, as it has been acquiring stations. But also, it could be that BBGI is generating more revenues from digital. I think the truth lies somewhere in between the two possibilities.

The graph below demonstrates how traditional ad spending is shrinking while digital ad spending is increasing. Newspapers and magazines are the traditional medium that is receiving less ad spend while radio is defending its turf. Also, there will be a spillover effect of digital ad spending on the digital business of BBGI. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) take almost 60% of the digital ad spend. I think their market share of digital spend will slightly decline as advertisers are trying to diversify from those platforms due to the latest issues Facebook and YouTube (part of Google) are facing. BBGI is realizing that and strengthening its digital arm. Last month, BBGI created the role of Chief Digital Officer.

The Resilience of Radio

I was surprised when I learned that radio reaches 93% of Americans, more than TV and even smartphones. Furthermore, among young people, the decline in radio listeners is a third of the decline of TV watchers. One possible explanation is offered by Radio Fidelity:

When we hear an advertisement or a story on the radio, it’s up to us to create the visual in our minds. This makes whatever we hear so much more memorable in the long-term. Psychologists suggest that the cognitive processing involved in listening to the radio might be why this medium is still so effective at influencing behavior.

Nielsen uses a measuring approach that seems more accurate than mere surveys as explained by Nielsen:

In the United States, AM/FM radio listening activity is measured by Nielsen. In 48 major markets, the measurement is done passively through a wearable device called a Personal People Meter (PPM). In smaller markets, a diary system is used. Each year, about 400,000 Americans participate in the measurement program. The PPM device picks up an inaudible audio signal embedded in AM/FM radio programs. This form of measurement is the gold standard, and it is used as the currency for radio ads and ratings. While not perfect, it is considered highly accurate. According to Nielsen data, more than 95 percent of adult Americans heard an AM/FM radio program at least once in June 2017. However, human beings are less accurate at measuring and recalling their radio habits. In the back seat of a car pool, in a restaurant, or even in our own homes, radio is unobtrusive but often present, and we consistently report listening to radio less - much less - than passive technological measurement systems say we do.

Radio Offers Among The Best ROI In The Industry

A study by Ebiquity shows that Radio has the second-best ROI in the industry but it ranks lower in the perception of ROI among industry professionals as explained in this short video. Intuitively, this makes sense to me as radio reaches members faster, is cost-effective, offers frequency, and sells everywhere.

Valuation

Compared to my initial valuation, the DCF model declined from $12.20 per share to $10.90. This change was mainly due to a slight decrease in the revenue assumptions going forward and SG&A. Revenue estimates for commercial advertisement were reduced from 0.8%-0.9% (estimates according to Marketing Charts) to 0.7% till 2023, more in line with this source. SG&A expense is always the highest in the second quarter. However, in 2Q19, it was significantly higher than 2Q18 ($5.4m vs. $4.4m) so I increased the SG&A in the coming years. I kept gross margins at 24%, even though margins may surprise to the upside as the 3rd and 4th quarter margins may hoover in the 25-26% region. Here are my main DCF assumptions:

However, my target price will be based on the NAV approach, which is $7.00 per share. The NAV declined 24 cents per share since my last valuation mainly due to less cash, receivables and more debt.

Catalysts & Risks

One of the risks in my previous article occurred - more M&A. As BBGI is using debt to finance acquisitions, leverage has increased. I think this is the main risk facing BBGI in the short-medium term. BBGI may be tempted to go on an acquisition spree as money is becoming free at the current interest rates, but BBGI should consider slowing down new acquisitions and ensuring the proper integration of the latest acquisition.

The main catalysts would be better margins, more financial details regarding the station acquisition and paying down debt.

Conclusion

The radio space is punished and labeled as old media. But it has shown to be resilient and offers among the best return on investment for advertisers. The BBGI opportunity exists due to bad sentiment to the radio industry and some company-specific issues such as the high leverage. However, at the current price, the risk-reward profile is very attractive offering a 1.4x upside to our most conservative scenario and 2.8x to our DCF valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.