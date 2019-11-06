Exxon Mobil: Stay Focused On The Long Haul

In the oil and gas space (including upstream, downstream, and chemicals), few firms have the prestige that Exxon Mobil (XOM) does. The company’s long operating history and its mammoth size (as measured by a market capitalization of nearly $295 billion) makes it an excellent prospect for long-term investors in the energy space. This is especially true for those wanting a diversified firm with a global operating presence. Right now, though, the giant is undergoing a transition, shedding off non-core assets and focusing on its core operations. This, combined with the volatility inherent in this space, should cause investors to understand that they might be in for a bumpy ride, but at the end of the day, the key should be to focus on where the company is going, not where it has recently been.

A look at the quarter

Speaking of where Exxon Mobil has been, it’s hard to understand the current situation if we don’t understand the company’s latest financial results. In the third quarter of the business’s 2019 fiscal year, for instance, management reported net income for the firm of $3.17 billion. This translates to $0.75 per share in GAAP earnings, while its non-GAAP results were $0.68 per share. Its GAAP earnings were higher than what analysts forecasted to the tune of $0.08, while its non-GAAP earnings were higher by about $0.02. Revenue, sadly, missed by $810 million, but the bottom line is what should matter most for any player in this space.

At first glance, the company’s bottom line results look quite impressive when stacked against analysts’ forecasts, but if that’s the case, why are shares still down 14.4% from their 52-week high? The answer centers around context. As an example, we need only look at Exxon Mobil’s third-quarter results for its 2018 fiscal year. Net income during that quarter was $6.24 billion, nearly twice what this past quarter’s results were. This is despite the fact that capital expenditures and exploration spending is up significantly. In the latest quarter, this spending totaled $7.719 billion, 17.2% higher than the $6.586 billion the company spent the same time last year. Year-to-date, spending is up 25.5% at $22.688 billion compared to the $18.08 billion seen in the first three quarters of its 2018 fiscal year.

The issue, actually, has really nothing to do with production. Total production in its latest quarter came out to 3.899 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This represents a modest decrease of 0.3% from the 3.909 million boe seen a quarter earlier, but it’s about 3% higher than the 3.786 million boe per day seen in the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. What’s more impressive is where the production growth is taking place. Over the past quarter, output in the Permian, which management has identified as a key growth area for the firm, was up 7%. Year-over-year, it’s up 72%.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article detailing that a big piece of Exxon Mobil’s growth strategy and value proposition moving forward is its new exposure in the Permian Basin. Management is proving this out now. After seeing daily production peak in 2015 at 4.097 million boe per day company-wide, the firm has been looking for growth opportunities and found it in the Permian. In the third quarter last year, output from the region for the company was about 171 thousand boe per day. That figure has grown over the past year by 123 thousand boe per day to 294 thousand boe per day. By 2024, management wants output to climb to 1 million boe per day or higher, about 75% of which should be in the form of liquids output.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

It appears, then, that management is doing just what it said it would. The issue isn’t that, but instead, it’s the short-term volatility inherent in the oil and gas space. Here are some examples to illustrate my point: year-over-year in the third quarter, management estimated that lower prices negatively-affected Exxon Mobil’s profits by $1.51 billion in its Upstream operations alone. Also affecting the Upstream part of the firm was $710 million in “other” changes, mostly centered around higher growth-related expenses and taxes, while higher production volumes actually helped the firm’s bottom line to the tune of $230 million. Downstream, margin compression hit the company in the amount of $340 million, plus downtime and maintenance costs accounted for a decline of $80 million year-over-year. In its Chemical business, the firm saw margins hit it by $350 million, while at the corporate level Exxon Mobil was hurt some by higher finance costs (and the absence of an associated tax item) in the amount of $348 million.

Focus on the future

When putting the year-over-year decline in earnings into perspective, what sticks out is that the company was negatively-affected by three classes of costs: transitory expenses (pricing, taxes, and downtime/maintenance), growth-oriented expenses (which is a good thing since the firm is investing in its future), and structural costs (financing costs). The overwhelming majority of these costs center around transitory items, so as the normal cycle in the energy space moves round and round we should see these items come full circle in a positive light. It's because of this that investors shouldn’t be too worried about the quarter. What they should focus on instead, though, is the path the company has set itself on.

I have already detailed the firm’s progress in the Permian. This is all great news and the fact that management continues to invest in this growth should be applauded. There are, however, other areas where the company is emphasizing change. In its latest asset sale, for instance. Management announced, earlier this year, the sale of some non-operated assets offshore Norway in exchange for $4.5 billion. Due to the effective date being January 1st of this year and the adjustment requirements associated with the deal, the image below illustrates that when the transaction closes in the fourth quarter of this year, Exxon Mobil should see $3.5 billion in cash flow from it. This will come from $2.6 billion in immediate proceeds, $0.3 billion in the form of deferred compensation, and $0.6 billion in the form of a reimbursed tax payment made by the business. This sale will bring divestitures in 2019 to $4.8 billion, roughly a third of the $15 billion in divestitures the company hopes to achieve by 2021.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

Also, during the quarter, management talked about its offshore operations in Guyana. In addition to the more than 6 billion boe worth of resources announced from the area earlier this year, management said that it discovered resources in its Stabroek block at the Tripletail-1 well. First oil production is expected by December of this year, and by 2025 the company expects all of these assets to be producing around 750 thousand boe per day.

Takeaway

What the data illustrates here is a company in transition. Yes, Exxon Mobil reported a quarter that beat forecasts, but compared to last year the picture was disappointing. Fortunately, most of the issues centered around this problematic quarter can be tied to transitory issues that will eventually come to pass. The important thing to focus on, though, is not the timing of these issues getting resolved. Instead, investors need to focus on exactly how and where Exxon Mobil is changing for the long haul. By continuing to focus in key offshore regions like Guyana, as well as by putting a significant amount of resources toward the Permian, all while unloading non-strategic assets, the business is further realigning with the end goal of creating greater value for its shareholders down the road. This is a long path, but it’s one that, if executed accurately, will see the business reward its investors in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.