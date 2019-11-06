Stryker Making Moves, And Other Headlines: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Stryker to acquire Wright Medical for $4 billion

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) common shareholders can heave a sigh of relief. Stryker Corporation (SYK) has agreed to buy Wright Medical for ~$4 billion, which puts the per share price at $30.75. Both companies' boards have approved the transaction. The acquisition process is estimated to be completed by 3Q-2020, and will not have any impact on Stryker's 2020 adjusted net earnings per share. WMGI shot up over 30% in the premarket on Monday, November 4, 2019. The stock has seen a high of $32.86 and touched a low of $19.04 in the past 52 weeks, during which time it has had a mixed bag. Founded in 1950, Wright Medical is a global medical device company with focus on extremities and biologics, and nearly $1 billion in global sales. Stryker is a leading global medical technology company, offering novel products and services in medical, orthopaedics, surgical, and neurotechnology and spine. Wright Medical’s upper extremity portfolio (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand) and advanced preoperative planning technology will be a significant addition to Stryker’s portfolio, while Wright Medical’s lower extremity and biologics will complement Stryker’s offering in the high-growth segments of orthopaedics, where Wright Medical is a well known player.

Who really benefits on disclosure of hospital-insurer negotiations?

A proposed rule that requires hospitals to share secret negotiated rates with insurers is being delayed because the U.S. administration plans to include insurers in the scheme of things. While hospitals have vowed to sue to block the rule that is supposed to benefit patients so they could choose better quality at lower rates, industry authorities feel that stakeholders are not grasping the real picture. They feel that full disclosure would be anti-competitive by revealing high prices, which may actually prompt increase of costs across the board by raising the price floor. The proposal first put forward in July 2019 required online posting of the hospital's list prices or their pre-negotiation prices to insurers or payers.

Redhill's Talicia gets FDA approval

The U.S. FDA has approved RedHill Biopharma's (RDHL) Talicia (omeprazole magnesium 10 mg, amoxicillin 250 mg and rifabutin 12.5 mg) delayed-release capsules for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. This bacterial infection affects over 50% of the population worldwide and approximately 35% in the U.S. Of the over 100 million affected people in the U.S., over 2.5 million are treated annually for H. pylori infection. The standard of care for this indication are clarithromycin and metronidazole based therapies, which are failing in 25% to 40% of the cases due to increased bacterial resistance and decreased efficacy. Classified as a group I carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, H. pylori is a high risk factor in the development of peptic ulcer disease, gastritis and non-cardia gastric cancer. Clarithromycin-resistant H. pylori was formally categorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a pathogen needing new treatments developed at high priority. Designed to address high bacterial resistance, Talicia is the first and only FDA approved rifabutin-based pylori therapy.

The approval is based partly on the positive results of two phase 3 studies for the treatment of H. pylori-positive adult patients in the U.S. complaining of epigastric pain and/or discomfort. The confirmatory study showed 84% eradication of H. pylori infection with Talicia compared to 58% in the active comparator arm (p<0.0001). In patients with measurable blood levels of the drug at day 13, response rates of 90.3% were observed in the Talicia arm compared to 64.7% response rates in the active comparator arm. The key component of Talicia, rifabutin, did not face bacterial resistance. Adverse events (AEs) leading to the patients’ discontinuation of Talicia were nausea and vomiting, nausea, nasal congestion, and nasopharyngitis, respectively, in 4 out of 305 (1%) patients receiving Talicia treatment. Launching in the U.S. in 1Q-2020, Talicia is eligible for 8 years of U.S. market exclusivity under its Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, and has patent protection at least until 2034. RedHill is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

Yet another setback for Novartis

In yet another setback, Novartis' (NVS) Cosentyx missed the main goal in a head-to-head comparison with AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira. Results from the EXCEED double-blinded head-to-head trial comparing Cosentyx (secukinumab) to Humira (adalimumab) in patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) specific to joints were announced on 11/1/2019. The primary endpoint of the EXCEED trial was superiority in ACR20, which though numerically higher for Cosentyx than Humira, was not statistically significant. “The ACR20 is a composite measure defined as both improvement of 20% in the number of tender and number of swollen joints, and a 20% improvement in three of the following five criteria: patient global assessment, physician global assessment, Health Assessment Questionnaire (HAQ), visual analog pain scale, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate or C-reactive protein (CRP)." Key secondary endpoints, tested for superiority at week 52, were PASI90 (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index), ACR50, physical function (HAQ-DI (disability index) score relative to baseline), and resolution of enthesitis. Statistical significance of Cosentyx over Humira were observed in a pre-specified sensitivity analysis in PsA-specific endpoints. Consistent and favorable safety profile for Cosentyx in line with previous clinical trials was observed. No new safety signals were detected. Cosentyx 300 mg was administered at baseline, weeks 1-4, and then every 4 weeks until week 48. Humira 40 mg was administered at baseline, and then every 2 weeks until week 50.

