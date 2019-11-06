RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust's (RIOCF) CEO Ed Sonshine on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Jennifer Suess

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Jennifer Suess, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for RioCan. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the presentation materials that we will refer to in today's call which were posted together with the MD&A and financials on RioCan's website earlier this morning.

In talking about our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements concerning RioCan's objectives, its strategies to achieve those objectives as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. These statements are based on our current estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the conclusions in these forward-looking statements.

In discussing our financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we will also be referencing certain financial measures that are not generally accepted accounting principle measures, GAAP, under IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flows and profitability. RioCan's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same.

Additional information on the material risks that could impact our actual results and the estimates and assumptions we applied in making these forward-looking statements, together with details on our use of non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, and management's discussion and analysis related thereto, as applicable, together with RioCan's most recent annual information form that are all available on our website and at www.sedar.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Gitlin, our President and Chief Operating Officer.

Jonathan Gitlin

Got off the cuff. Thanks, Jennifer, and thanks all of you who are listening into our conference call today. I'll begin by focusing on RioCan’s engine, namely its major market commercial portfolio. And it will be easy and can admittedly be tempting to focus primarily on our growing development portfolio, including eCentral and Frontier rental residential projects, the success of which I will touch on momentarily. However, in emphasizing our development success, we forego the opportunity to underscore the impact that our major market strategy has had and will continue to have on our core commercial operational results. I want to highlight the strength of our key operational metrics this quarter as they demonstrate the resilience of RioCan’s portfolio and the quality, consistency and inherent growth in its future income stream.

In the third quarter, RioCan’s FFO per unit was $0.47. As of the end of Q3, 88.7% of RioCan’s rental revenue is derived from Canada’s six major markets and 49.5% is derived from the Greater Toronto Area. We are confident that by the end of this year, RioCan will meet or exceed the objective of 90% and 50% of its rental revenue derived from the six major markets and GTA, respectively. The major market strategy was conceived in recognition of the growth and consistency that our tendency from these markets and we now see that growth and consistency translating into strong outcomes for RioCan.

Major market same property NOI growth in the third quarter was 2.3%. Committed occupancy was 97.7%. RioCan’s leasing team had another strong quarter, renewing more than 130 leases in the major markets with a robust rental rate increase of 7.7%. 71 new lease deals were completed at an average rent of $28.63 per square foot resulting in a major market leasing spread of 7%. It is important to discuss how these results were achieved and why we are confident that they are sustainable. Simply put, our commercial portfolio is stronger than it has ever been. The combined strength of our major market assets and the depth and experience of RioCan’s team, not just the senior leadership, but through all levels of the organization, leaves RioCan well-positioned to sustain a robust growth profile.

We are concentrated in the six major markets, but perhaps even more importantly within these markets, we have strong well-located assets. Our properties are generally focal points in transit-oriented, fast-growing, densely-populated and high-income areas. Our ability and quality of our locations allows us to attract, retain, and evolve our tenant mix, which in turn drives operating results today and provide significant upside for future growth. We have successfully curated a tenant mix, sees nearly 75% of RioCan’s rent derived from the healthy service and necessity-based sectors which are more insulated from the impact of changing consumer spending habits unless easily disintermediated by the internet. I should add that none of our tenants are relied upon for more than 5% of our revenue.

We have deep and long standing relationships with desirable high-profile national tenants, who serve as anchors for our centers, including Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, the TJX Companies, and the restaurants under the Recipe Unlimited brand. We pair this with a strong local presence and understanding to identify shifts in consumer behavior and include forward-looking tendencies in our centers to bolster our resilience and keep us ahead of the curve.

Our portfolio strength and our team's ability to translate vacancy into growth is illustrated through a recent example. Payless Shoes exited the Canadian market in the second quarter of this year. RioCan has already back-filled two-thirds of the space previously occupied by them. Of the nine replacement tenants that we have signed, seven are food users, one is a financial institution and one is a desirable national shoe retailer. The covenants are strong and the new tenants will be significantly better drawn to the centers than those who previously occupied them.

The story is almost identical for the former Bombay/Bowring spaces, where two-thirds of the space has also been back-filled with tenants who will bring significantly more traffic and vibrancy to those centers. We expect to lease the remaining space in normal course. However, it is notable that we have already replaced 85% of the total loss annual rental revenue through the successful leasing of only 66% of the vacated Bombay, Bowring and Payless space. As the replacement tenants commence rent and operations in the coming month, the impact of that higher rent and increased traffic will be recognized in our operating results. This single example is demonstrative of a consistent theme.

RioCan’s retail portfolio provides healthy, stable income and will continuously produce strong results. For the last few years, the word retail has been shorthand for challenge landscape. RioCan is demonstrating that in the hands of a dynamic team with a proven track record and a strong well-positioned major market portfolio from the challenge landscape and opportunity can emerge for consistent and steady growth. Based on RioCan’s year-to-date results and the trends we are seeing, we are confident RioCan’s portfolio will continue to support strong operating results into 2020, including same property NOI growth in excess of 3%, based on achieving our targets of major markets and GTA exposures by the end of 2019.

In addition to consistently driving growth from our existing portfolio, we are pleased that we can augment, complement and accelerate our growth through the mixed use intensification of our transit-oriented sites. This intensification includes the completion of our first two residential projects, namely eCentral at Yonge-Eglinton in Toronto, and the first phase of Frontier in Ottawa. Only 11 months since we started leasing, eCentral and Frontier are 77% and just under 90% leased respectively. The rents on the more than 560 leased units are satisfyingly at or above performance.

As we are close to stabilization for these projects, and now have a clear view on the resulting NOI, we can disclose that the yields are both – on both are netting out in the range of 5% to 6%. Given the strength of the multi-unit residential market, the value creation on each of these assets is significant. Success stories such as the support our confidence, the RioCan’s unitholder value will continue to be bolstered as we come to market with the 4,100 additional residential units that are either currently under construction or will be by 2021.

As I mentioned earlier, it could be tempting to focus on the success of our current and future development projects, particularly when we consider that we have identified more than 27.4 million square feet of major market density, of which approximately 13.3 million square feet is already zoned for mixed-use development. It is important, however, to put these development projects in the context of our existing retail portfolio. Mixed-use development and the residential intensification of our existing properties benefits both retail and residential and in turn drives higher rent per square foot.

When the demonstrated strength of RioCan’s portfolio is viewed in the context of our strategic intensification program, it becomes clear that RioCan is unlocking the significant value inherent in our existing assets, improving the profile of our portfolio, added substantial net asset value and diversifying our sources of cash flow.

RioCan has a long standing history of operational success and delivering unitholder value. Our results continue to demonstrate that our major market focus and intensification strategy sound. We have Canada's strongest, best position major market portfolio, and a team with unparalleled experience. The combination of the two facilitates our ability to continue to drive results in the near- and long-term as we put the right tenants in the right markets and intensify our existing sites to bring them to their highest and best use. I say with confidence, RioCan is financially strong, strategically structured, focused on operational excellence and well positioned to deliver growth and unitholder value.

With that, I will turn the call over to Qi, who will provide an update on RioCan's financial results.

Qi Tang

Thank you, Jonathan, and good morning, everyone. RioCan reported FFO per unit of $0.47 in the third quarter, stable from the same period last year. This was achieved despite $14.7 million in lowered realized marketable securities gains, $4.3 million in lower capitalized interest resulting from substantial development completions, lower lease cancellation fees and higher condominium marketing costs, which added up to a hit to FFO per unit of approximately $0.6 before taking the dilutive effects of our disposition program into account.

The Trust strong operational results as reflected in same property NOI growth, higher residential inventory gains, higher NOI from development completions and strong leasing velocity are with the residential rental business. Lower G&A costs as well as its NCIB program was a key positive driver of this quarter's FFO per unit result. The Trust FFO payout ratio is already in the 77% range quarter-to-quarter and down from 78% a year ago.

As of this quarter-end, our IFRS book value per unit grew to $26.1 a 4% increase when compared to Q3 2018, this growth is underpinned by the improving quality of our assets and our mixed-use development program.

As of this quarter end, the trust’s average net rent per occupied square foot increased by 6.4% to $19.49 over the comparable period in 2018. Since 2015, the Trust has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% in its net rent per occupied square foot. Highlighting the significant improvements we've made to our portfolio as we're getting closer to our 90% and 52% major markets and GTA exposure growth, respectively and as we drive hard on organic growth.

The average net rent at our active urban intensification mixed-use projects was $33.96 per square foot based on 691,000 square feet of committed or in place thesis as well the quarter end. The quality of our major market and trended oriented mixed-use developments, are expected to further drive increases in the Trust average net rent over time. During the quarter we extended our existing partnerships with Boardwalk REIT and Killam Apartment REIT through a close deal and the firm deal to sell discrete portion of the underlying shopping centers in Mississauga and Oshawa, Ontario for mixed-use residential developments at $80 and $45 per billable square foot respectively. This further highlighted the inherent net value growth potential on our portfolio given our 27 million square feet of development pipeline with nearly half of the pipeline or 30 million square feet already zoned.

As of this quarter end, the Trust has recognized approximately $288 million of cumulative fair value gains pertaining to its development pipeline, of which 23.1 million square feet are incremental density. These recognized fair values are mostly related to a small portion of the trust development pipeline that I just recently completed on your completion. We continue to progress on our residential rental leasing up eCentral and Frontier with quarterly NOI growing to $0.9 million during the quarter.

Stabilization expected by the end of first quarter of 2020 for eCentral and by the end of 2019 for Frontier. We have secured $60.6 million of CMC financing for Frontier together with Killam REIT. Once the eCentral reaches stabilization, the recent 150 million property level loan will become CMC insured with the interest rate lowering to 2.33% which has been locked in plus up to 40 million of additional CMC financing. We will continue to utilize the lower costs of CMC financing for our existing mixed-use residential properties, including the eligible commercial components.

To further lower our average cost of debt and drive FFO per unit growth. But we will ensure our overall average and debt to adjusted EBITDA will remain in our targeted range. As of this quarter end, our average contractual cost of debt for our entire debt portfolio is 3.36%. In addition to approximately $36 million of inventory gains are expected for the year condominium and townhouse closing. We are progressing well on presales at our Yorkville and Windfields Farm’s Phase 1 condo project in Toronto and Ottawa, Ontario based about 73% and 62% pre-sold respectively.

These projects are estimated to generate profit margin and value creation between 15% to 20% on IFRS cost basis including capitalized interest. During the quarter, the Trust incurred and expend marketing costs of about $1.3 million mostly relating to these projects which negatively to be impacted this quarters FFO.

We continue to prudently manage our development program and remain committed to keeping our total development as percentage of total gross book value of the assets and no more than 10%. As of Q3 2019 this number was 8.8%. With respect to our maintenance capital expenditures for our commercial operations, our expectation for the full year remains at $40 million as guided.

As of this quarter-end, our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was at 8.07 times on a proportionate share basis. This was accomplished despite the completion of nearly 500 million strategic acquisitions during the quarter and the development costs balance of approximately $1.3 billion. Our leverage as of quarter end increased to 43.6% primarily due to these strategic acquisitions. After our recent very successful $230 million equity issuance, the proceeds of what which were used to repay the indebtedness incurred for these strategic acquisitions, our leverage ratio is expected to end the year in the mid 42% range.

With our $500 million senior unsecured debentures issued in August, our debt composition ended the quarter at roughly 61% unsecured and 39% secured. The Trust's floating interest rate debt exposure was lowered by 460 basis points to 9.7% from the previous quarter end. Our weighted average term to maturity was increased from 2.3 years at the end of 2018 to a bit over four years as of this quarter end.

Our pool of unencumbered assets grew from $8 billion as of the year end 2018 to $8.9 billion as of this quarter end, and now generating close to 59% of the RioCan's annualized NOI, but providing us with financial flexibility.

Overall, we are pleased with our operational and financial results for the third quarter, and we look forward to a strong fourth quarter.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Ed, for his closing remarks.

Ed Sonshine

Thank you, Jennifer. Thank you, Jonathan and thank you, Qi. As you can tell, things are going okay. In fact, it's better and okay, here at RioCan. But as we've heard them, it seems to be going the years go by towards the end of 2019 and in fact this decade. I can't help but reflect on the journey RioCan has been on, particularly over the last five years, over that relatively short timeframe, short in the context of the real estate world where everything takes forever. We have sold about $3.5 billion worth of assets, including our entire portfolio in the United States and the bulk of our assets in Canada's secondary markets.

We then use to proceeds of those sales to significantly expand our presence in Canada's major markets, while launching a large scale development program in primarily at the repurposing of many of our shopping centers to mixed use properties with a heavy emphasis on rental residential. That program is successfully well underway, and is starting to hit some of the lofty targets RioCan set for itself almost five years ago. Our first multi-res properties are open and operating, and within a short few years we shall have a large growing and uniquely all new multi-use portfolio located only in Canada's major urban areas under the RioCan Living banner. Something we quite frankly could not have dreamed off five years ago.

And we have done all of this, without letting our balance sheet deteriorate. To the contrary, a recent very well received equity issue was done solely for the purpose of ensuring that the wonderful acquisitions of the other 50% of Yonge Sheppard Centre and our continuing expansion in the Yonge Eglinton corridor, don't cause us to deviate from our own focus on the credit metrics that have allowed us to enjoy the lowest cost of funds in our sector.

Debt equity issue of $230 million was our first and five years, and we will continue to use equity issues sparingly, if at all, over the next few years. Instead, we expect to be able to fund our significant development program internally through retained earnings on an ongoing joint venture transactions such as those recently announced with Killam and Boardwalk REITs, as well as continuing opportunistic sales of secondary market assets to simply we have them and some in primary markets where we see neither growth, no redeveloping potential.

So where is this journey, that I referenced earlier taking RioCan. Our destination is not having 90% of our revenue in the effect on markets, or 50% in the GTA or the building and lease up of thousands of apartments. Those are critically important milestones, but they have been set to let everyone, including ourselves measure our progress. Simply put, we are striving to become a vehicle that will award our unit holders with ever increasing valuations based on strong FFO per unit growth, continuing value reflection, a creation reflected in a net asset value growth. And when we can do so without adversely impacting our various credit metrics, growing distributions.

We will achieve this, by moving our asset base to a more diversified mix with the bulk of it being in the GTA. It will be anchored by mixed-use properties such as we already have here. Yonge and Eglinton are in the process of completing at Yonge and Sheppard, and are constructing with our partner Allied REIT at The Well. These trophy assets, will be joined by quite a few others over the next few years and some of which are in fact already in the pipeline. When taken together with growth in our now concentrated retail portfolio, I’m confident that RioCan will achieve what we have set out to do.

We of course know that this June journey will never really end, nor will it be without the odd bump. As the opportunity – but the opportunities for future growth within our existing portfolio are in fact almost endless. As Canada continues to grow in population and urbanize RioCan will equally continue to seize those growth opportunities as they're presented by those trends.

Thank you. And I'll now open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mark Rothschild with Canaccord. Your line is open.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Ed Sonshine

Good morning.

Mark Rothschild

In regards to the guidance for 2020 to be percent same store NOI growth, can you talk about it? Is that’s like a recurring number that you think is achievable consistently over time? And maybe in that number, how much growth is coming from, whether it's the Bombay/Payless space or from the office assets and what type of leasing spreads for retail would be assumed in there?

Ed Sonshine

I'll answer part of that question. The answer is yes. It is very sustainable and we hope will go even higher. If you're able to recall, Mark, when we announced our secondary market disposition program the reason for it, besides the obvious one that I mentioned about raising capital, we’ve had an issue in equity, was actually to create a portfolio that will ultimately be able to achieve same property growth in the area of 3% to 5%. We're getting there, and we're confident enough to say more than 3% next year. And that's a number that we think will continue to grow. As far as its makeup is concerned, I'll turn that over to Jonathan and Qi.

Jonathan Gitlin

Sure. Thanks, Mark. Thanks, Ed. There's a number of drivers to permit the sustainability of that number. There's obviously the strength in our portfolio, the continuing strength of the major market focuses on our portfolio, the urban focus in our portfolio. The fact that we are through the Bombay/Bowring leases and we're leasing them up at substantially higher rates. And I would also say that there's a general view from management that our overall leasing rates for our existing portfolio are below the market. Right now, I think our average rents are somewhere around $19 a square foot. And the new rents that we're writing are somewhere closer to $26 a square foot. And thus we feel will capitalize on that inherent spread over time.

So there – and then there's also obviously the benefits of reducing expenses at our property, which over time translates into the ability of our tenants to pay our net rents, things that we're very much focused on. So it is a combination of factors, but those are the highlights.

Ed Sonshine

I would sum it up, Mark, by saying next year we're going to be hitting on really all cylinders. We're going to be hitting the cylinders that we expect our occupancy rates to go up. And not just on Bowring and Bombay, but other spaces, office rents and properties like Yonge-Sheppard, like Yonge-Eglinton center, even Lawrence Square and others, will continue to move up as leases aren't renewed. And our retail portfolio, now that I used the word concentrated in my presentation, we're very confident that we're going to be able to hit rent increases because the type of retailer that we're leasing to, they can afford it and they don't have a lot of alternatives. I hope that answers your question.

Mark Rothschild

Yes. Sure. Thanks. Just one more question.

Ed Sonshine

Sure.

Mark Rothschild

What type of target would you have for asset sales next year or maybe over the next couple of years? And you think that you will continue to sell assets as you pull into portfolio? And to what extent is that baked into when you talk about being self-funding for the development?

Ed Sonshine

We will continue to sell assets. We have – as I mentioned, we have several strategies to ensure that we have the capital that we require. And while at the same time keeping our credit metrics, I think you will see quite a few more joint venture situations. Those are actually quite wondrous for us because as I know we've disclosed many times, we don't really recognize the value that was created through reselling in any material way. Well, we don't put a per square foot dollar number on density that we are – have either already created or we're in the process of doing.

And when we do a joint venture transaction for a building that's getting close to being built, it helps us in two ways. It generates cash and it recognizes the value creation and allows us not only to enjoy the cash and the profitability. Well, it's not profit, it's not FFO, but we also are then able to write up the value of our remaining 50% interest, assuming it's a 50-50 deal. So that is probably going to be, Mark, our prime focus for capital raising. And we're talking some pretty material numbers. But we will also continue to do like, we used the word opportunistically, sales of properties, have we got a number for that? No, but between the two, it's going to be in the many hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Ed Sonshine

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Sam Damiani with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Sam Damiani

Thanks, and good morning, everyone. Just to follow-up on the Mark – one of Mark's questions, you had previously set a leverage goal of 38% to 42%. So even with the equity raise in Q4, you'll be at or slightly above the top end of that range. Where do you expect to be at 2020? And do you still feel the need to stick to that same range?

Ed Sonshine

Well, let me answer that. First of all, I'm disappointed in you first, Sam. And usually you are, Mark beat you out. I'm not sure that's telling us anything, but perhaps. But that 38%to 42% number is a range we're going to stick with. I understand we're slightly over that, but I also want to emphasize that that is not our prime metric. Our prime metric are the other much more, in my sense, in my view, objective metrics, i.e., net debt to EBITDA, interest rate coverage and all the other coverage numbers that we use. I'm not going to belabor the point because I had in the past, but there's a large element of, not the discretion, but not all IFRS calculations are made the same across the sector.

And so, those percentage numbers, while we understand it's important and we measure them because they are based as a comparison, we actually are much more focused on the other metrics and we intend to keep doing exactly what we say we're going to do. In fact, I would hope by the end of 2020 our number, our metric for leverage, will be in better position than they will be at the end of 2019.

Sam Damiani

Okay. That's helpful. And just on that, why not just grow the balance sheet? Why the aversion to raising equity? Why not just grow the balance sheet?

Ed Sonshine

It's expensive. I mean, simply put, our goal is to achieve the best cost of funds that we can. Obviously, one aspect of that is debt, and I think we have actually achieved that goal and we're focused on staying in that spot. The last list I've seen from some of the banks, our spreads are actually the lowest of anyone in our sector without exception. And I'm not sure we've been able to say that ever before. But the other side of the equation is of course equity and we try to target every expenditure of size, whether it's an acquisition or a major development program, and in fact, our overall portfolio, that's 60% of the cost is going to be represented by equity of some sort.

When you look at our cost of equity at this price of our units, it's probably by our calculations looking on a, let's say a 2020 FFO number, it's 7% plus. Now, if we can get that at a much lower work cost through either sales, joint ventures, particularly joint ventures, where they’re effectively, like both Killam and Boardwalk, we're not giving up any income that translates into FFO because they're discreet portions of a shopping center. It seems to us that that's a far preferable way. Now for stock, we're trading at $30. I might give you a different answer, else not.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Maybe we'll just switch gears to enclosed malls. I know there a very small portion of the portfolio today, but they do represent not an insignificant portion of your GTA portfolio specifically. How are they performing? I know there's been some back-filling and probably above average performance of late, but how do you see the performance there going forward? And how does that factor into your same property NOI growth guidance, not only for 2020, but longer-term?

Ed Sonshine

Yes. Well, first I'm an equivalent with you. It's not such a – it's something I'm looking at our SVP of Asset Management. We have to do a better job or different kind of job of characterizing because, yes, I don't consider Yonge-Eglinton center a mall. I don't consider Lawrence Square a mall. Even though they are enclosed properties, and I could probably add Yonge-Sheppard to that list and probably some others, but we do have some enclosed malls and over the last few years, they have been challenging. Happily our leasing team has been including, empty Sears and empty Targets in a couple of cases.

Our leasing team has been superb in handling those challenges. And I think the telling number is that, that our department store and apparel category is together I think in single digits as a percentage.

Qi Tang

8%.

Ed Sonshine

8%, thank you, Qi, of our total revenue sources. So in other words, we're losing those kinds of tenants, Sears and Target being great examples even though Target was already a few years ago. And we’re placing them with either necessity based retailers or experiential retailers including food and entertainment type retailers and we are getting growth through that process. But it's a challenge sector. There's no question about that.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Ed Sonshine

Thank you, Sam.

Our next question comes from Pammi Bir with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Pammi Bir

Thanks, and good morning. Just on, the portfolio has undergone pretty major realignment over the last two years. You've guided some pretty good same property NOI growth for 2020. There's still a lot of development activities, some projects coming on, and of course, some additional spending. So when you layer all that together how are you feeling about FFO growth for the year ahead?

Ed Sonshine

Well, we don't like to really guide on that, I don't think, Qi, and right now we're sticking to same store. All I'll say is I don't think what we'll have in 2020 will be representative of what I see in the years following. And next year is still a bit of a transition year. We're finishing Sheppard center by the end of next year that REIT – that residential be there. So you've got a ton of money. I think the number Qi used was about $1.2 billion.

But from an FFO perspective, all we're doing is capitalizing interest at 3.3%. So it will be a challenge to get to the growth rates in FFO that we would like next year. I think where that will really take off, quite frankly, is in 2021. But as I said, Pammi, a couple of years ago or maybe longer when we really started this transformational process that sometimes we feel like jugglers around here because – but basically we haven't dropped any balls, now withstanding some skeptics. We have continued FFO growth throughout this transformational program and we expect to continue to do that.

Pammi Bir

Okay.

Ed Sonshine

We think in a couple of years is going to get to a significant growth rate.

Pammi Bir

Right. And I think if I recall a few years ago that growth rate that you were targeting was over the long-term, somewhere around 5%. Is that still in that range?

Ed Sonshine

Absolutely.

Pammi Bir

Right. Okay. Just again, sticking to next year and thinking about some of the condo projects, townhomes and air rights sales, I guess at The Well, which it sounds like might be spread over 2020 and 2021. How should we think about the gains that could be surfacing next year?

Ed Sonshine

Okay, let me be clear. We're not involved in any of the condominiums at The Well. We sold those air rights to Tridel for the condominium side. Our exposure at The Well, which is huge, is going to be on the residential side. We're partners with Woodbourne in a 600 unit multi-res building that will be almost at the corner of Front and Spadina, and that I think will get started in 2020. But – so there won't be any condominium gains there. In fact, I think the condominium gains in 2020 will be relatively minimal because University City, which is the Phase 1 of the Windfields Farm’s project in Oshawa, is just going to get started at the beginning of 2020. So that's one that's going to come in more like the 2022.

Yorkville, which we also expect to get started at the beginning of 2020. In fact, I'm pretty sure in which is amazingly, almost 75% pre-sold. That’s some pretty good numbers, will be completed in 2024. And that's one of the reasons I talk about next year. There's going to be nothing big that's unexpected next year from the point of view of condominium sales.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Maybe just want to clarify your comments earlier in the call, where you mentioned the hundreds of millions of I guess sales to JV partners. Can you just clarify? Are those going to be on projects that are completed or projects that are starting like bringing in good partners?

Ed Sonshine

It could be both. It could be both. I mean, again, the timing of this is probably a little off for us. Monday, as a matter of fact, we have an offsite where we sit down, and one of the things we do is focus in on exactly our budget for 2020. I mean, we all have a pretty good sense of what it is obviously, but it’s equally important, we look at a capital plan that extends out five years. And so when you see us entering into transactions next year they're moving towards fulfilling the requirements of that capital plan. And I know hundreds of millions sounds like a big number, but if I may be bold with really big numbers, rough estimate, we're probably looking at a development spend over the next four to five years of $2 billion.

If we keep to that 60:40 formula that we'd like to keep too, we will keep too. That implies a requirement over a period of four years of raising about $1.2 billion in equity funds. Now, some of this going to come from retained earnings, some of that may come, I mean, we're talking over a previous years from equity issues, issues since, although, hopefully at prices much better than we are today. And the bulk of it will come from recycling capital, either from low to no growth properties, some completed projects and largely though from land positions that we already own and hopefully won't be giving up income from. So I wish I can give you numbers. I know you'd love them, but I don't have them.

Pammi Bir

Great. Thank you. Just last one. At the well, it looks like costs stabilized this quarter. I think last quarter they did move up.

Ed Sonshine

Finally.

Pammi Bir

Yes. Right. Just can you remind us again what you’re expected unlevered yield is or range on completion at this stage?

Ed Sonshine

I think excluding the residential component which – we're partners as I said with Woodburn, and that's a significant on it, because I spoke to 600 apartments. But looking at the office and retail components, I think we're in that five to six range. I don't think that's changed. Costs have gone up, but so rings.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Thanks very much.

Ed Sonshine

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Johann Rodrigues with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Jonathan Gitlin

Good morning.

Johann Rodrigues

Hi, good morning. First off, could you maybe tell us what the expected NOI contribution just from multifamily would be in 2020?

Jonathan Gitlin

Actually, no. It'll be a lot more than it was this year, obviously, because this was our first year of getting anybody living in our apartments. The stabilized NOI from just the two buildings is probably in the $15 million or $16 million range. But to give you an exact number on that I just couldn't do because – I could do it better after next Monday if you want to speak to Qi, then, she might – she might have some exact numbers for you, but it's still relevantly small within the scheme of things because it's going to really hit some growth, but only as we get in later into the 2020s, like 2021, 2122 for this year, we'll have two buildings, which is fantastic. And the two buildings, one of which we own 100%, one of which we own 50%, I actually have a total of over 700 units, some 50. But that's just the start and in the context of total revenue that we have this year, I think about $1.2 billion it’s pretty small.

Johann Rodrigues

Right?

Qi Tang

You have – we did a difficult just for those two rental towers I talk about, which of course a stabilized income and yield there you could calculate. Yes.

Jonathan Gitlin

Okay, Johann

Johann Rodrigues

Okay. And then maybe just my second question. How would the rents at pivot and then I guess Strada and then the other Toronto I think it's less. So how would those compare to eCentral and the 390 that you guys are getting there?

Jonathan Gitlin

Yes. I think there'll be similar product types. I think there's certain locational attributes that are slightly different. But I think generally we're trying to curate a similar product. I think it a more boutique type of offering. Like Strada, which is down at college in Bathurst, there might be enhanced opportunities for rent, but I think Sheppard and Litho are going to be very similar offerings and we'd like to see them in and around that same level, hopefully higher. But we'll see what the marketing plans are.

Ed Sonshine

I agree with what Jonathan said, Johann. And I would also tell you that our target when we are – targets are sort of overriding goals when we started leasing up eCentral is to get at least fast. I mean, we just started leasing in at the beginning of this year. And we expect to be, like I say, stabilized a year later, effectively 13 months. And to do that, we probably left a few pennies on the table. But that will just give us better growth because the nice thing about rental, the nice thing about our entire portfolio in Ontario that we're building is that none of us are in control.

Now, I'm not saying we're going to – we're a public company that tries to accelerate responsibly, so we're not going to be looking for piggish increases or what some would call piggish increases. But we think we're going to get pretty healthy increases from the rents we've got in eCentral and I suspect that even as, as we roll into a later in 2020 including Frontier. So I think we look at pivot which will start leasing, I guess at the end of 2020. That will achieve probably similar to what we achieved if not higher. I think Litho and Strada and there's just, maybe we haven't set recent budgets yet. We'll do leave them better, because of the boutique nature up there and the location of their performance.

Johann Rodrigues

Okay, thanks. I’ll turn it back.

Ed Sonshine

Thank you

Operator

Tal Woolley

Hi, good morning everybody.

Jonathan Gitlin

Good morning, Tal.

Tal Woolley

Just wanted to ask on the retail side, in terms of talking to your tenants, how do you see Christmas shaping up for this year?

Ed Sonshine

Probably it was snow, but I'll turn that over to Jonathan and maybe Jeff Ross.

Jeff Ross

Yes, it's Jeff Ross speaking. I mean, quite frankly, the tenants we're speaking to seem quite encouraged by it. A lot of the rhetoric on the e-commerce side is calm down a little bit as retailers are focusing on driving consumers through their own stores. And right now, all I'm hearing anecdotally it's a positive. The initial start to the season is looking quite good.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And would it be reasonable for us to expect like after Christmas to serve another similar kind of grind on tenancies like we've seen with a Bombay and some other players over the last several years to expect that sort of trend to continue?

Jeff Ross

But I always take to guests, because often I'm not correct, but the lights looking right now, there's not a whole lot on the horizon that we're hearing and you tend to hear the tribal drums way ahead of any falling out occurring. And right now it's all quite much in, it won't be a few small guys, but in a large format, I just don't see anything for at the beginning of 2020.

Tal Woolley

Okay.

Ed Sonshine

Okay. I'm never going to say the famous last words. I think everybody that could go book has gone book, then there's always a new candidate that comes along that didn't expect. But all of the – the nice thing about retail, the train wrecks or slow motion treatments. And the way we monitor through our operations group and asset management group, we tend to have a pretty good idea six months to a year ahead that – because we see some of the sales numbers, we see what their groc ratios are and when they start getting too high particularly across a chain you got a prompt. The retailer has a problem, which means you're going to have a problem.

And while we always have a watch list to my knowledge and I'm looking at the guys running operations in SMS right now, there's nobody of any consequence on him. So we're quite comfortable that 2020, maybe it'll be one of those years without any bankruptcy. So of consequence, who knows.

Tal Woolley

Just you mentioned groc ratios. How have you seen like over the last several years, like what you guys see as an acceptable groc ratio for the retailer change?

Ed Sonshine

Well, again, I'm going to turn that over to Jonathan, but it really varies on the type of retailer. But…

Yes, I think that kind of hits the nail on the head. What I just said, it's such a varying calculation and it's so dependent on the use. I mean there are certain use of like grocery where I mean that groc ratio for a grocer to consider themselves successful has to be extremely low relative to an apparel user or a restaurant user work can be much higher. So I can't give you one answer on that. But generally, as Jeff alluded to before, and as Ed alluded to, the feedback we're getting given the strength of our locations at this point is that our tenants are seeing healthy and fairly low block ratios across the Board relative to their categories.

Tal Woolley

Okay. That's good. And then just lastly in terms of financing strategy, you were talking earlier just about financing the new residential projects. And I'm just wondering, when we look at like the public peers in the multifamily space who are engaging in development and building new product, they are carrying significantly more leverage than you are. And are you potentially handcuffing yourself a bit by trying to stay at 8 times or in the range that you're currently sort of setting? Would it or should we expect to see that debt to EBITDA ratio creep up modestly as the proportion of residential product in your portfolio increases?

Ed Sonshine

That's actually a good question. And I understand the higher leverage where you've got a much less volatile, sector i.e. multi-res. We're not there yet. Right now we're looking at staying sort of where we are because obviously the largest portion of our portfolio is and will probably be for many, many years, retail/office, i.e. commercial, which by its nature is a little more volatile. And there's an old story I always tell that RioCan is like a car built for safety, not for speed, although we're trying to go pretty fast.

But when you look at the times and as good as times have been in the last 10 years almost when it comes to real estate and interest rates, times change. We live in a very uncertain world and we learned a long ago, right from the foundations of RioCan 25 years ago that you can't protect yourself from macro events except by protecting the entity in a number of ways, diversification of revenue resources as Jonathan said and we are continuing to work on that. I don't want to be one of those entities where 25% or more comes from one tenant because things happen in this world. We're under 5%, diversification of maturity dates on your debt and diversification of lease maturities and keeping your leverage as low as possible.

Now, your question is a good one, because I think, as you get a larger and larger percentage of residential, we may consider that, change in policy, but we're years away from that. I think right now what we like doing is, is we're going to I won't say be aggressive in leverage because we're not aggressive by nature when it comes to debt. But we will do as much leverage as is prudent with CMHC insurance, both through the existing program and maybe through some of their new programs where it's even cheaper, where you include an affordable component in your building. And simply use the, I'll call it, excess of funds over what would be 40% to pay down our commercial debt, which is obviously in a much higher cost. That's the short-term. I want a three-year program.

Tal Woolley

Like a Volvo with a turbocharged engine I guess.

Ed Sonshine

We're trying our best to turbo it. Yes.

Tal Woolley

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Ed Sonshine

Thank you.

Operator

Ed Sonshine

Okay. Well, again, thank you, everybody. I know everybody's probably got an 11 o'clock conference call from somebody. So thank you for taking the time. We hope we added some color to what I think was a pretty good quarter and we expect to continue being able to do that. Thank you very much for your time and attention. Bye-bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.