Be Afraid Of Bad Valuations From Preferred Shares, Dynex Capital In This Case

We've found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently, and today's picks come from our bi-weekly preferred share article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 174. Our article to subscribers was posted on 10/20/2019.

Note on common

We will be discussing the preferred shares and the common from Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX). DX is currently trading a slight discount to total book value (including intangible assets). The discount isn't large enough for a bullish rating today, yet shares aren't expensive enough to warrant a bearish rating either. Consequently, we're neutral on the common shares. In the interest of full disclosure, our estimates on book value rely on the work of Scott Kennedy, another author at The REIT Forum. Our buy/hold/sell ratings on the common shares will generally overlap, and if you're reading his work, you shouldn't be surprised to see us echo the same sentiments.

Our rating on DX is currently neutral.

A very brief summary of Q3 earnings:

"Core net operating income of $0.48 per common share" - that's up from $0.43 last quarter and well above the $0.45 quarterly dividend level (3 monthly payments of $0.15). Net interest spread roared higher from 0.82% to 1.14%. Adjusted net interest spread roared higher from 0.76% to 1.03%. Both of those are comparing the old Q2 2019 metric to the new (just released) Q3 2019 metric. BV per common share up 2.2% to $18.07. That's a very solid beat. We expected a slight decline. Instead, they posted a 2.2% gain. DX repurchased shares at a large discount to book value, which enhanced their book value gain. It was the right move to make. It enhanced value for shareholders.

An exceptional quarter from DX. That is a beauty to see. The market agrees. Shares of DX thoroughly outperformed their peers over the last couple of weeks.

Since our major purchase on 8/05/2019, DX was the best performing mortgage REIT among their peer group:

Out of the 9 stocks, 5 were down. Only 2 delivered gains greater than 2%. This was an example of great fundamental research leading to the correct call. We have swapped our position to take advantage of another mispricing in the market for common shares of mortgage REITs.

DX preferred share

When we wrote to subscribers on 10/20/2019 about DX-B (DX.PB), it was well above its normal trading range. Despite going ex-dividend, shares were commanding a large premium to call value. This is extremely rare. Shares are trading over 5% above their average stripped price from the last year.

Source: Schwab

DX preferred shares come with a risk rating of 3:

Source: The REIT Forum's preferred share spreadsheet

A risk rating of 3 makes them an option for the aggressive buy-and-hold investor looking to boost their yield. These can also be great shares for traders looking to buy in when they are selling relatively cheap. We recently had an ex-dividend date on both shares, so there isn't much of accumulated dividend. The next projected ex-dividend date should be on or around 12/30/2019.

DX-A (DX.PA) and DX-B do come with some risks:

The most obvious of those risks is the lack of call protection on the calendar. If DX wanted to call their preferred shares, they could do so. This only leaves investors with the 30-day notice on a call. On the above screenshot, you can see the column labeled "Worst Cash to Call". That shows investors how much they would be losing per share if DX called as soon as possible. The call risk leaves a lot of downside for investors looking to get in at the prices shown. Therefore, we do not have a buy rating on either.

Another risk investors should pay attention to is the column marked "Market Cap/Pref Share". This is the ratio coming from the market capitalization of common shares divided by preferred equity. The ratio is 2.46x. We would like to see it over 5x.

This is where we value the DX preferred shares:

DX-A is the clear winner, but still $0.52 away from a buy rating. We believe investors currently holding DX-A are fine to hold it if they aren't active traders. However, we find the call risk disturbing. Our personal choice is to not take on that much call risk.

DX-B is $1.50 away from our buy range. We believe investors in these preferred shares should be looking for the door. There are plenty of better opportunities within the preferred share space to get a yield greater than 7% with less risk. There is nothing fundamentally wrong with the REIT, but the preferred share price is no longer offering a bargain.

Final thoughts

DX-B is seeing an extremely high price right now. Investors in the B series should be looking to pocket their gains and identify better opportunities. DX-A is a better option (compared to DX-B), but still a ways from our buy range due to the call risk. DX-A comes with a much higher yield, but investors would be taking on significant call risk. If DX-A declined in price to the point where a call would only create a very small loss, we would be very interested in the shares. We give these preferred shares a risk rating of 3, which indicates a moderate amount of risk. When they do come into our buy range, they often carry an exceptional yield relative to other preferred shares.

