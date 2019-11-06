Let's Learn About CEFs: Discounts And Valuation

Valuation means determining whether you are overpaying for an asset, getting it at a fair price, or getting it as a bargain.

While I think there is more work to do on quality concepts, I want to move on in this article to valuation.

In my dividend growth investing, I am a value investor. Valuation means estimating the true, fair, or intrinsic value of an investment. Per Investopedia:

Valuation is the analytical process of determining the current (or projected) worth of an asset or a company. There are many techniques used for doing a valuation. An analyst placing a value on a company looks at the business's management, the composition of its capital structure, the prospect of future earnings, and the market value of its assets, among other metrics. Fundamental analysis is often employed in valuation, although several other methods may be employed such as…the dividend discount model…

Why Value a CEF?

CEFs are companies, and you purchase them in the stock market. That means they are subject to mispricing, just as any publicly traded company is.

As a stock investor, I try never to overpay for a stock. I want to follow a similar approach with CEFs.

In valuing a security, we are not measuring a physical property like length or width. Valuation is an assessment, an opinion. Just as professional appraisers can - in good faith - offer different opinions on how much your house or a valuable painting is worth, various valuation models can produce differing prices on how much a stock is worth.

Every model has its strengths and weaknesses. Therefore, when valuing stocks, I use several different models and average the results. I propose to do the same with CEFs.

Valuation amounts to a prediction, and since no one knows the future, there is no guarantee that a valuation will turn out to be right. The fact is, you won't know for several years, because valuations often play out over long time periods.

Nevertheless, I believe that valuation is a useful exercise. That's because I want to put the odds in my favor when I make buy, hold, and sell decisions. If I am going to pick out a CEF to buy, or to bypass, or to sell, I want to follow a logical process that examines facts and then applies intelligent reasoning to the task.

On top of that, better valuations mean better yields. Price and yield are inversely related, so if you can get a better price on a CEF, you will simultaneously get a better yield. Absent a future distribution cut, that initial yield is locked in for that purchase.

Not every investor follows a value-based investment strategy.

Some advisers advocate that young investors can invest in over-valued securities, because they've got time on their side, and in 20-30 years they won't care how much they paid for a stock.

Dollar-cost-averaging calls for regular investments without regard to valuation. The math part of the idea is that over time, purchases made at bargain prices will make up for purchases made at prices that are too high. The psychological part is that establishing the habit of regular investing is more important than attempting to time entry points.

Investing for sheer growth often ignores valuation.

Momentum investing ignores valuation.

But for my own purposes, I don't want to pay too much for any CEF that I might buy. I am patient, and I have time to let the benefits of good values play out.

If you feel the same way, let's look more deeply at how CEFs can be valued. How can you estimate what is a fair price for a CEF? How do you know whether you are getting a bargain or paying too much?

We Need a New Example Fund

Throughout this series, I have been using DNP Select Income (DNP) to illustrate general principles. It has worked well, but for valuation, we need a new example. That's because DNP is overvalued, and we are going to be looking for funds that are selling at discounts.

Therefore, I have selected a new fund to use as an example: Aberdeen Global Equity Dividend Fund (AGD).

Z-Score

Before I move on to methods for assessing fair prices for CEFs, let's discuss the Z-score, because it is related to valuation.

The Z-score is a measure of a CEF's current discount or premium relative to its one-year average discount or premium. "Discount or premium" refers to the CEF's price relative to its net asset value [NAV].

Mathematically, the Z-score is the number of standard deviations from the one-year mean discount (or premium) that a CEF's current discount (or premium) is. The concept can be used over any time frame, but the convention with CEFs seems to be to use one year.

Z-scores can be either positive or negative. The sign (+ or -) of the Z-score indicates direction from the mean. Minus (-) means below the mean, plus (+) means above the mean.

So a Z-score of -1 means that the current price is more discounted than it usually is (as shown by the minus sign), and that the distance is 1 standard deviation lower.

A Z-score of 0 indicates that the fund is selling at a discount (or premium) to NAV that is the same as its mean discount (or premium) over the past year. In other words, it is neither undervalued nor overvalued relative to its one-year history.

Like golf, lower Z-scores are better. A Z-score of -1.5 suggests better valuation than a Z-score of -1.1.

In a recent article, SA contributor Stanford Chemist said, "CEFs with the best (most negative) z-scores are potential buy candidates." That is how most CEF investors use Z-scores: To identify undervalued CEFs.

Stanford Chemist displayed the 10 CEFs with the lowest Z-scores at the time of the article for 10 "quality" CEFs that he or she identified.

One interesting thing to me about that chart is that the Z-scores (yellow dots) are not directly correlated with price-to-NAV discounts (blue bars).

In fact, while all 10 of the CEFs sell at discounts of more than 9.5% to their respective NAVs, six of them have Z-scores higher than zero. In other words, those six have current discounts that are smaller than their averages over the past year.

I used the above chart to the selected fund AGD as the illustrative example for this article. It is one of the CEFs whose price is at a discount to NAV but whose Z-score is positive. Its name is Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, and I circled it below.

Its discount to NAV is shown as -11.88%, but its Z-score is +0.4.

While Z-scores are useful to identify CEFs selling at relatively low valuations compared to recent history, I don't know how to translate that information to what I am really looking for, which is fair price.

So now we'll move on to four models for estimating fair prices for CEFs.

Valuation Model #1: Current Discount to NAV

Besides Z-scores, the most common way that CEF investors look for bargains is to identify current discounts to net asset value [NAV]. CEF Connect defines the discount as "the amount by which the market price of a closed-end fund is less than the fund's Net Asset Value."

The concept is simple, and the information is easily found. CEFs mark their assets to market, meaning that they value their assets by market prices. Per Investopedia, "mark to market aims to provide a realistic appraisal of an institution's or company's current financial situation." Price discounts are measured in percent below NAV.

Here is CEF Connect's Overview page for AGD.

The fund's discount to NAV is highlighted in yellow. AGD's current price is 12.6% below its NAV. The graph to the right shows that AGD has sold consistently at a discount to NAV throughout the past 5 years.

Note that in this simple use of current percentage discount to NAV as a valuation model, we are in essence postulating that NAV - the total value of the fund's assets - represents a fair price for the fund. As is often said, why would you pay more for the assets in a CEF than you could buy them for in the open market?

So under this model, AGD's fair price equals its NAV: $11.25 per share. AGD is currently selling at a 12% discount to that fair price, at a current price of about $9.90.

Before moving on to another valuation method, let's reflect on the proposition that NAV reflects fair value. You may recall that I said in earlier articles, when you buy shares in a CEF, you are not only buying the assets it owns. You are also buying its management, investment strategy, distribution strategy, and cost structure. Indeed you are buying a slice of its entire operation.

When a fund is trading at a discount to the value of the assets it owns, that seems to imply that investors think that management is actually subtracting value from its assets. Why else would a CEF sell for less than the assets it owns?

While we ponder that, let's move on to other methods for valuing CEFs.

Valuation Model #2: Relative Discount

In the first model, we postulated that NAV represents a fair price for a CEF.

But there are other ways to estimate the fair price of a CEF. One would be to postulate that a CEF's fair price is really better represented by the average degree to which it has been undervalued, measured over some meaningful timeframe.

In other words, in this model, we move our view of valuation away from a single point-in-time discount to consider the CEF's historical average discount to NAV.

Clicking over to the Pricing Information page on CEF Connect gives us the information we need.

I circled the 5-year average discount to NAV for AGD.

This model postulates that Aberdeen's fair price is better reflected by the fund's average discount to NAV over the past five years, rather than the first model's use of NAV itself as the fair price.

AGD's 5-year average discount is -12.0%. That would make AGD's fair price NAV - (12% x NAV) = $11.25 - (12% x $11.25) = $9.90.

That is about what AGD is actually selling for. So AGD is selling at neither a discount nor premium to its fair price using this model.

Conceptually this makes sense, since the 5-year average discount is almost identical to AGD's current discount. Of course, this is not always true, it just happens to be true for this example.

Valuation Model #3: Relative Yield

In choosing valuation models, we want a variety. The first two models both pivot around the fund's NAV. Our third model doesn't involve NAV at all.

Valuation can be estimated by comparing a stock's current yield to its average yield over a meaningful timeframe.

The idea is that if the stock is yielding more than normal, it may be selling for a discount, because yield and price are inversely related.

SA calculates 4-year average yields for CEFs. Here is its display for AGD (the name is mistakenly called "Alpine" rather than "Aberdeen").

[Source]

AGD's 4-year average yield is higher than its current yield, suggesting that the fund is overvalued right now. We quantify it by forming a ratio of the average yield to the current yield: Average Yield / Current Yield = 9.4% / 7.9% = 1.19.

The valuation ratio can then be used to calculate a fair price: Current Price / Valuation Ratio = $9.92 / 1.19 = $8.34.

This model suggests that AGD is 19% overvalued. That's the logical conclusion from the fact that its 4-year average yield is 19% higher than it is now.

Valuation Model #4: Dividend Discount Method

The dividend discount valuation method seems uniquely appropriate for CEFs. After all, most investors buy CEFs for their distributions and high yields.

The dividend discount model [DDM] is based on the idea that a stock is worth the sum of all of its future dividend payments, discounted back to their present value. Another way of saying the same thing: A stock is worth the net present value of all of its future dividends.

Discounting is the process of determining the net present value [NPV] of a stream of future payments. This model postulates that the NPV of future dividends is a CEF's fair price today. It is the maximum price you should be willing to pay.

There are three inputs to a DDM calculator.

Today's annual payment rate. We saw above that AGD's annual payout rate is $0.78 per share.

The annual distribution growth rate. Since we don't usually expect a CEF's future payments to rise, we can set this to zero.

The discount rate.

There is as much art as science in choosing a discount rate. A dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow, not only because of inflation, but also because of the risk that future payments will be slashed or won't be made at all.

So we want to choose a discount rate that is higher than inflation and fairly reflects the additional risks. Most investors also want to make a profit beyond inflation, so that is another reason to bump up the discount rate - it creates a higher hurdle.

What should you use for the discount rate? I'll be honest: I have been reading about this issue for years, and I don't think there is a single correct answer. There are lots of suggestions out there, ranging from merely the inflation rate that you want to beat (2-3%) on up to the average historical return of the stock market itself, which is generally accepted to be 10-11%.

For our purposes here, I will use 7%. My public Dividend Growth Portfolio has delivered a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.9% in its 11+ years of existence, but that is with dividends reinvested. Absent dividend reinvestment, its return would be about 2/3 of that, or 6.6% per year. I'll round that to 7%.

Using an NPV calculator from a source that I like (Moneychimp, because their explanations are so understandable), I input AGD's current annual distribution rate of $0.78, 0% for growth assumptions, and 7% for the discount rate.

The annual dividend payout is placed where the calculator asks for earnings, because with DDM, we are postulating that the CEF's fair value is based on its future dividends.

The calculator puts AGD's fair value at $11.14. Given its current price of about $9.90, that would suggest that it is selling at an 11% discount to fair value.

Pulling the Models Together

When I value stocks, I calculate the fair price using four different models, then average them out. Remember that a stock's true fair value can only be estimated, not known exactly. That's why I like to use several different valuation models that take different approaches.

For AGD, we get:

Model 1: Current Discount to NAV: Fair value = $11.25

Model 2: Relative Discount to NAV: Fair value = $9.90

Model 3: Relative Yield: Fair value = $8.34

Model 4: Dividend Discount Model: Fair value = $11.14

If we average them out, we get a fair price of $10.16 for AGD. Since its selling price is about $9.90, I would say that it is selling at a discount to fair price of 3%.

In other words, AGD is fairly valued. I consider any selling price within 10% either way of a calculated fair value to be selling for a fair price.

Of course, whether you think AGD is a quality fund, worthy of your investment dollars, would be subject to other considerations. Those have been discussed in previous articles in this series.

Summary

Valuing CEFs is useful to try to identify CEFs that may be selling at bargain prices.

If you can buy a quality CEF at a bargain price, it increases the chances that your investment will be profitable.

All else equal, buying a CEF at a lower price means you will get a higher yield.

A CEF's Z-score tells you how a company's current discount to NAV compares with its average discount over the past year. Z-scores less than zero indicate more of a relative discount, and the lower the Z-score is, the better.

There are many valuation models. In this article we explored four models: Current discount to NAV Relative discount to NAV Relative yield Dividend discount model

Valuation is an assessment based on estimates and hypotheses, so there is no single or universal way to produce a "correct" valuation. Therefore, using several valuation models and averaging their results is a good idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.