Proofpoint To Acquire ObserveIT For Insider Threat Monitor Tech

With the acquisition, PFPT is adding endpoint monitoring tech to its 'people-centric' suite as insider attacks rise in frequency.

ObserveIT has developed technologies that enable organizations to monitor, prevent or respond to insider cyber attack threats in real-time.

Proofpoint has agreed to acquire ObserveIT for $243 million in cash and restricted stock units.

Proofpoint (PFPT) has announced an agreement to acquire ObserveIT for $243 million in cash and restricted stock units.

ObserveIT has developed a security software system to monitor insider threats to enterprise IT systems in organizations.

PFPT acquired ObserveIT as part of its ‘people-centric’ approach to reducing cyber threats.

Customers are seeking to consolidate vendors so I expect to see continued pressure to build or acquire technologies to increase the breadth and depth of security offerings in an increasingly complex IT operating environment.

Israel-based ObserveIT was founded to assist enterprises in detecting cyber threats from company insiders.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Michael McKee, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously SVP Customer Success at Rapid7 and SVP CAD Operations at PTC (PTC).

ObserveIT’s primary offerings use lightweight endpoint agents to ‘detect, investigate, and prevent potential insider threat incidents by delivering real-time alerts, and actionable insights.’

Company partners or major customers include:

ING

Verizon Wireless

AAA

BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona

Investors have invested at least $53 million and include Spring Lake Equity Partners, NightDragon Security and Bain Capital Ventures.

According to a report by TechBeacon, a recent study of enterprises showed that 90% of respondents believed that they are susceptible to insider cyber attacks.

As a result, 86% of the survey’s responders are working on programs to prevent insiders from attacking their IT systems.

And well they should. A 2018 Verizon (NYSE:VZ) investigation showed that 28% of data breaches were conducted or aided by insiders, a sharp increase from 15% in 2017.

A study by IBM (NYSE:IBM) in 2016 showed the average cost to enterprises of an insider attack was $4.3 million. This had more than doubled to $8.7 million by the end of 2018.

In the years ahead, companies are expecting rising insider attacks in conjunction with nation-states, whether through direct cooperation or through negligent practices.

Proofpoint disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $225 million in upfront cash, and per a form 8-K, disclosed an additional $18 million restricted stock units to be granted to senior ObserveIT employees.

PFPT adjusted its financial guidance, saying that if the transaction closes in December, it would be ‘nominally accretive for the company’s revenue and billings guidance for Q4 2019... and nominally dilutive to its guidance for non-gaap net income and free cash flow.’

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, PFPT had $1.05 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.6 billion in total liabilities, of which $741.4 million was convertible senior notes.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $142.3 million.

In the past 12 months, PFPT’s stock price has risen 23.7% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 25.1% and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 10.0%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls fluctuated within a fairly narrow range, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

PFPT is acquiring ObserveIT for its endpoint monitoring capabilities to ‘extend its data loss prevention [DLP]’ offerings.

As Proofpoint Chairman and CEO Gary Steele stated in the deal announcement:

Defending data requires the ability to detect risky insider threat behavior and risky user activity, and swiftly mitigate risk across cloud apps, email, and endpoints. We are the only security company that provides organizations with deep visibility into their most attacked people—and with ObserveIT, we will bring to market the first truly innovative enterprise DLP offering in years.

PFPT asserts that ‘more than 99% of the attacks we observe require human interaction to succeed,’ so its deal for ObserveIT is a natural enhancement for its focus on tracking human online activity and alerting IT security teams of suspicious activity and potential remediation.

Proofpoint intends to integrate ObserveIT’s technologies into its suite by ‘some time in 2020.’

In the cybersecurity industry, the trend is toward greater vertical integration, as customers seek to consolidate vendors.

Due to increasingly complex operating environments, having fewer vendors reduces management complexity, so I expect continued M&A activity by firms such as Proofpoint as they seek to respond to customer needs with more robust capabilities.

