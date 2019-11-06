Laredo Petroleum (LPI) CEO Jason Pigott on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Thank you and good morning. Joining me today are Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Chandler, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; and Michael Beyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as additional members of our Management Team.

Before we begin this morning, let me remind you that during today's call, we will be making Forward-Looking Statements. These statements including those describing our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts and assumptions are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The Company’s actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, many of which are beyond our control.

In addition, we will be making reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in yesterday's news release. Yesterday afternoon, the Company issued a news release and presentation detailing its financial and operating results for third quarter of 2019.

We will refer to the presentation by page during today's call. If you do not have a copy of this news release or presentation, you may access it on the Company's website at www.laredopetro.com.

I will now turn the call over to Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Pigott

Thank you, Ron. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our call today. Beginning in late 2018, Laredo began a transition from a development strategy focused on net asset value accretion to one driven by return and free cash flow generation.

To accomplish this, we weigh this space and moderate our pace of development and met a difficult position to allowing G&A with a slower development pace. Throughout 2019, we have executed on these initiatives and results have steadily improved throughout the year.

On our website, we have posted an earnings document that I'll refer to during my prepared comments and encourage you to follow along. On Slide 3 we layout updated strategy. We finally continue building up on the work we've done in 2019 to further accelerate growth and free cash flow and oil growth on a debt adjusted per-share basis to increase the value per say our stakeholders.

The first pillar of this strategy is to continue building on a great work that came and down and optimize our existing operations. High grading inventory and optimizing completion designs to maximize oil productivity and maintaining our focus on cost and operational efficiency to further improve our base in low cost structure is our top priority.

To implement the second pillar of our strategy further improving our capital efficiency in corporate returns, we intend to opportunistically pursue transactions like the one we will discuss in a moment. To target high margin inventory that will move to the front of our development period.

By applying our cash flow to acquired high margin development opportunities, we expect to increase corporate returns, improve our growth, and free cash flow generation. We believe that the current environment is presenting an opportunity to add high quality acreage at multi-year low valuations.

Are being very selective our acreage quality and price, we tend to make acquisitions that are quickly accretive and they execute while maintaining a competitive balance sheet and debt associated with the acquisitions that we paid off in a historic amount of time.

Additionally, we see opportunities to increase scale through consolidation. Combining operations to eliminate redundancies and leveraging our patient leading low cost structure to achieve synergies can drive increased returns to our stakeholders.

Any transaction, we need to make operational sense, we agree from debt-adjusted per share matrix and ultimately result in a stronger balance sheet.

Turning to Slide 4, our result in the third quarter illustrate a pillow of our updated strategy that optimizing our existing acreage and operations. For the third quarter in a row, we'll be both oil and total production guidance for the quarter and we continue to reduce controllable cash costs of lease operating expenses and cash G&A.

As [indiscernible] similarly sized peers on a per-unit basis. These results combine with disciplined capital expenditures which were about 17% below street estimates and robust hedging gains generated 49 million of free cash flow during the quarter.

On Slide 5, is further confirmation of our success optimizing existing acreage. On the top graph, we have the results from our four packages of wider spaced wells completed in the second and third quarters of 2019. In total, these 23 wells are outperforming both our initial expectations and our Wolfcamp oil type curve.

You can see that two packages are outperforming the type curve and that two are below. This distribution is what we expected for a range of results when we established our Wolfcamp oil type curve and reinforces our competence at this type curve is accurate.

The bottom graph utilizing data from RSEG, demonstrates concisely have had driving down our drilling and completion cost and enhancing our capital efficiency. During 2019, we have demonstrated the lowest average cost per lateral foot in the basin amongst this tier group and are moving even lower.

We are currently delivering average D&C cost per lateral foot, a $660 for a standard completion design.

Slide 6, demonstrates this success as driving increasing oil production and free cash flow estimates while improving debt levels as we used a free cash flow to pay down our revolver. From our initial budget expectations in February 2019, oil production estimates for the year have increased 1600 barrels per day.

And free cash flow estimates have increased by more than $40 million. We've also delivered our commitment to pay down the $80 million we drew in our revolver in the first quarter of 2019 by the end of the year. In fact, we delivered on our commitment by the end of the third quarter and have currently paid down another $10 million more than what we drew on the first quarter, not including the pending acquisition.

These results have been supported by a Laredo's hedge book in 2019 that has generated $36 million in cash on hedge settlements to the end of the third quarter of 2019. Our 2020 hedges are similarly robust and on Slide 7 we show the hedge is currently in place for 2020.

We've hedged a significant amount of our expected oil, natural gas, and natural gas with production at prices that are currently above 2020 levels. Our 2020 hedges are valued at $99 million at the end of the third quarter up 2019 and helped to drive our confidence in cash flow projections as we finalize our 2020 development plans.

Turning to Slide 8, we have made an acquisition of tier-one high margin acreage in Howard County expect to close in December, that represents the first step in Laredo strategy to target consistent free cash flow generation and oil growth per net adjusted share.

This acquisition opens up a new operating area for Laredo that transforms our near term development plan. The acreage is in area of high oil productivity with offsetting wells indicating first-year production that is 80% oil and first-year oil productivity as 55% higher than our Wolfcamp oil type curve on our existing acreage.

This is not acreage that is being acquired to languish in our development tiers, we expect to begin drilling our first package in the first quarter of 2020 and that the majority of our completions will be on this acreage in the 2020 to 2022 timeframe.

Development is expected to focus on the lower Spraberry and upper and middle Wolfcamp formations. We estimate four lower Spraberry locations to six upper Wolfcamp and six middle Wolfcamp locations per DSU totaling 16 wells per DSU and these primary zones and 120 primary locations on the acreage.

This acreage has practically no more resilient drilling and that's limited existing parent/child considerations to work around. We currently expect to develop the locations in 16 well packages targeting primary zones to limit future parent/child interactions.

As we are evaluating this acreage in a session potential productivity, we had a substantial amount of information from offsetting wells to work with. The blowout map on Slide 8, shows the locations around the acreage redeemed relevant after an extensive review prior to drilling on this area.

The green line on the graph at the bottom of the slides demonstrates the two year cumulative oil productivity of the relevant offset locations adjusted to a 10,000 foot lateral length.

With this transaction, we believe we have purchased tier-one acreage at a conservative multi-year low valuation. We had the advantage of substantial offsetting production with which to judge productivity rolled out value destroying parent/child is used to work around the actual result.

A transaction is not just for 7360 net acres which are 96% operated but also include 750 return enhancing and net royalty acres within the operated acreage. Applying our base in low D&C and operating cost for the development of this acreage we believe makes the transaction accretive very quickly and drives improved corporate returns as soon as 2020.

Moving to Slide 9, I will expand on that statement. The graph in the upper left hand portion of the slide demonstrates the dramatic positive impact of cash flow generation that results from putting our cash flow to work developing that Howard County acreage versus our existing acreage.

Our existing acreages has good economics, the acquired acreage is superior. The table at the bottom of the slide further demonstrates the higher expected oil productivity of our two-year period. Based on these assumptions, we expect to become substantially more capital efficient in the 2020 to 2021 time period.

Versus previous indications for 2020 to 2021, we now expect to be able to generate mid-to-high single digit annual oil growth. Increase our oil cut to 40% and generate unit free cash flow of $100 million. We expect to fund the transaction with our credit facility which based on our net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter of 2019 will move our ratio to only 1.9 times from our current 1.7 times.

Further, we intent to utilize free cash flow to pay the revolver back down to current levels by 2021 and maintain a competitive leverage profile. This is an exciting time for Laredo. The progress we have made in the last 12 months is evident in our financial results.

Our Howard County acquisition positions us for a step change in our capital efficiency and we have implemented and updated go-forward strategy that is directly correlated to increase stakeholder value. All of us are extremely [indiscernible] accomplished thus far and are energized by what lies in front of us.

We look forward to sharing our progress with you in the months to come.

Operator, please open the call for questions.

Thanks. Good morning all, and congrats on a third consecutive strong quarter and an accretive acquisition.

Jason Pigott

Thanks, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

Perhaps, for Jason. Regarding your increasing scale for consolidation bullet on Page 3. Could you speak to your guiding principles for M&A in the degree of opportunities available to the market?

Jason Pigott

Yes, well. I mean I think one of the things that we try to emphasize in what we see in the quarter, continuous quarterly improvement is that we've got a great drilling and completion machine with that low LOE and low G&A.

So, these are all things that we may work to our advantage, if you're thinking in about consolidations, we should be the company of choice, that we don’t have anything as particularly in the queue today. But something that we just again as we think of transforming the company and getting more oil or either should be opportunities for a company like ours to take advantage of.

Derrick Whitfield

That makes sense. And then, it's my follow-up. Perhaps looking into 2020, how would you frame expected your expected activity levels from the allocation of activity across your asset basis assuming the successful close of the Howard County at that.

Jason Pigott

Yes, we mentioned on the prepared comments. I mean, this is something that comes to the front of our queue. Actually as we when I've thought about the company and the strategy, we spend $7 million a well and deliver roughly 35% oil. So, for us this opportunity is to take that same $6.5 million to $7 million and apply it and can opportunity that makes 80% oil.

So, for us again we've become much more capital efficient by using the same capital spend on these assets. And I'll turn it over to Karen and she can talk to you more about kind of the timing and things like that.

Karen Chandler

Yes. So, as we plan for the close by the end of the year, as Jason say we want to move these assets as early as we can in direct schedules. So, we run in three rigs right now. Our expectation would be that we'll transition those rigs in the first quarter over to the new asset and then continue on with completion.

So activitywise, from a completion standpoint, first half would be -- well that we're already in the queue right now on our existing asset base. And then, second half will be full transitioned over to the new Howard County asset base.

Derrick Whitfield

Very helpful, thanks for your time guys.

Jason Pigott

Thank you. Thanks, Derrick.

Brian Singer

Thank you, good morning.

Jason Pigott

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer

To follow-up on the acquisition and the question is you look to further enhance your oil mix with opportunities like the one that you that you enhanced in Howard County. Strategically, is there a specific focus to try to gain scale around the Howard County acreage that you've just bought.

Or would you look for similar type transactions elsewhere in the midland Basin broader Permian basin or even wider or casting even wider net?

Jason Pigott

Again, we've got this acreage position and it'd be a great position to expand from. So again, that will definitely be a priority for us. And look for us, again its higher quality wells that are have high oil content, then you know those are the things to think about.

Close to our core position if we can do those. So, those are things that can as we look at our matrix and how we grade opportunities, those are things that are at the top and why you see this opportunity here. But we're again we're open to things we need to achieve scale.

This opportunity gives us we talk about a 120 gross wells, a 100 net wells, so it provides about two-years of inventory as hard as we're going to go on this. So, we'll need to we call loading the conveyor belt and we're looking to build a conveyor belt full of and these opportunities that come down.

But the key is we're not going to put a lot of debt on the balance sheet. So, just having a measured growth and considering all those things we don’t want to, we've done a lot of work to get the balance sheet healthy and so we don’t want to destroy it through an acquisition process that is too aggressive.

So, those are all the things that we look at when we're considering these.

Brian Singer

Great, thanks. And then my follow-up is on some of the free cash flow objective that you have. Can you just talk a little bit of how you see 2020 sequentially pulling out I mean seems with the new assets that you're acquiring, the real impact from an oil mix perspective is a little bit more back half of the year or fourth quarter.

But can you just talk to how you see I mean the capital investment relative to the oil, that oil production through the year.

Jason Pigott

Yes. As we said, our goal is ultimately free cash flow, positive to neutral. But as you suggest, the benefit of this comes in the last third quarter and fourth quarter and that's when you really see the acceleration of cash flow when these wells are starting to come online.

So, again it's over that two-year period but it's we really have to be of a benefit from these wells to apply the majority to the cash flow back to the balance sheet.

Brian Singer

Do you have any target for year-end 2020 oil mix accelerate or just some sense as to based on how you're thinking about investing, how what the magnitude of the oil and exchange could be?

Jason Pigott

We'll kind of we'll start to lay out the budget in the next couple of months and we'll have more clarity on kind of what those look like. It will be we are doing larger packages, so our production profile will be lumpier and you will see I'd say a large slot of oil coming on in the late third and the third and fourth quarter.

So, that was our, again we're going to kind of hitting around it but we will lay out clear guidance as we get closer to kind of having our budget finalize.

Brian Singer

Great, thank you.

Noel Parks

Good morning.

Jason Pigott

Good morning, Noel.

Noel Parks

Just a couple of questions. In the new acreage you've acquired, is there a lot of cleanup to do on the property before you get up there. I don’t know if it was having any recent activity out there. You started like there haven’t been horizontal activity out there.

Karen Chandler

Yes. The one of the reasons that the acreage position was really attracted to us is that it has had very well operational activity no horizontal wells and even very limited vertical development. So, there is very little I guess from your question on the cleanup activities. But yes, it's pretty much undrilled to-date.

Noel Parks

Well, that's --. And you just was that land issues that sort of kept that out of play for so long or?

Jason Pigott

Yes, now. And now, there is like an opportunity just came to us. Our history is not finally speak to but for us it's a great opportunity. There isn’t a lot of production on it, so that'll again a lot of the issues of the operator space of this parent/child issues.

So, for us we don’t have to deal with any of those type of things that we'll should don’t have to put a lot of risk on future wells and quantity of wells and for us to just perfect opportunity that is the strategy.

Noel Parks

Okay. And then just I was wondering. You had put a lot of energy into, you're improving the results in the Cline and I was wondering is that much of that work also going to be applicable to what you'll be doing on the new acreage or the geology similar in that, etcetera, depth and so far?

Karen Chandler

And so for the Cline, we've got a couple Cline's in progress on the existing acreage. So, we're rather we've being able to get that those and then get this operations down and get the new completion design on the Cline as we kind of move forward. As we said from the recent discussion.

So, Cline's that can show on the new acquisition but it's assumed to be an upside, so within part of the evaluation. So, we'll continue to evaluate that. We're really focusing the original, we need to develop the plan on. The lowest right there any be up looking at in the middle Wolfcamp and the Howard County acreage.

Noel Parks

Got it. So, the location count you're identifying is does not include Cline potential at this point?

Karen Chandler

That's correct.

Noel Parks

Oh, okay. Okay great, that's all from me, thanks.

Jason Pigott

And this small follow-up to that. I mean, I think alluding to your question, we spent a lot of time as we're working the Cline pending on completion of this technology. What sand concentration does to performance? Those are things that we considered in this acreage on Slide 8.

We've got all the wells that we used and those are completion technology is a factor that's kind of elevates the performance that we expect on these wells. So, we're excited about and expect to use all. What works for us here is again all the legacy work we've done to optimizer our drilling and completion machine. We're not moving far away from an area that we're very familiar with.

So, I would expect to be able to hit the ground running there.

Noel Parks

Great, thanks.

Richard Tullis

Hey thanks, good morning. Jason, congratulations on a nice quarter. Two quick questions for you. Laredo has been doing a very good job on keeping OpEx cost down, G&A cost down. How do you see those costs trending say in 2020 and into 2021 as you move a little bit away from the production corridors already in place.

And likely only a production mix.

Karen Chandler

So this is Karen, I'll just answer start the discussion here. So yes, as we move to the Howard County, so there is considerable infrastructure already in place in the area. Obviously we're entering this area of development in different time. Then when we entered our heritage acreage position, existing acreage position.

So, from an oil, water, gas gathering, theirs is a lot of third party facilities in place and we tend to fully utilize those to manage our cost and keep everything down. So, overall we thought we're going to be able to move in maintain our D&C efficiencies. This is in a good location for us, so we can get oil earlier.

But at the same time use our resource base from the standpoint of just all the people and everything that we had in place out there. So, overall we think we'll be able to transition pretty much at similar cost both in D&C and OpEx is what we're doing on a current acreage position.

Richard Tullis

Alright, thank you Karen, that's helpful. And just lastly, is just to fully understand it. Do you plan to run the three rigs exclusively on the new acreage until you basically exhaust the drilling inventory that you identified and make me any additional locations?

Or do you see the rigs transitioning somewhat back to the legacy acreage. And does it also open up the opportunity to maybe monetize some of the legacy position?

Jason Pigott

This is Jason. I mean, we'll be running the three rigs there. Karen gave me an update on timing. And a lot of it depends on I guess that we're looking to execute on our strategy. As we mentioned this is provide us about two good years of inventory and for us we need to again low the conveyor belts.

We look forward for a future discussion like this or we're talking about the next deal or an expansion here in however that keeps that conveyor belt lowered it. So, we'll consider future opportunities as they come and what that how we want to operate our existing acreage positions.

I mean, challenges with the current position are lower gas prices and lower NGL prices. Those return then our returns will put new step on our legacy position. So, we'll kind of work through that as we exit continue to execute on the strategy.

Richard Tullis

Alright Jason, thanks.

Karen Chandler

Look, I will say a little bit on the details of the rig schedule. So, as we talked about a lot in the past, I mean one of the process of our existing acreage position is well almost 90% held by production. We've got six wells that we need and in 2020 to meet our obligations there.

And we'll knock those out all well in the U.S. we're transitioning over to the new acreage position. So, we could do that easily in the first quarter and then transition all the rigs. So, that is the plan right now, its transition all three rigs. And we'll be able to run those through and to accelerate these higher rate of return wells through 2020 and into 2021.

Richard Tullis

Okay, thanks a bunch, I appreciate it.

Jason Pigott

Thank you.

Gregg Brody

Good morning, guys.

Jason Pigott

Hi, Gregg.

Gregg Brody

Just, you commented earlier about your comfort level with how you're thinking about funding future acquisitions. Can you talk about how far you're willing to stretch sort of your target leverage matrix and foreign acquisition and then how does equity play into a potential front there?

Jason Pigott

Yes. I mean what we're working through right now is if I can bring in these in. again, CIBOR's are probably around that two times debt to EBITDA, we don’t want to go much above that. I'd say we want to keep our balance sheet in healthy shape. So, we're going to see this as again acquiring properties, paying it down, may go back up to 1.9 pay down.

So, those are the ways to think about it. We're not going to go too far above at 2.0 but we'll see opportunistic if those come down.

Gregg Brody

Got it. And then, I know it is you're probably this come down a smidge there. did they, were there any indications of sort of from your -- as you look at what happened with that Permian base, what does that potentially tell you about the next one in the spring, if you could think that there's potential for our borrowing base to go up or down, excuse me.

Jason Pigott

Yes, we do a spring in fall then meeting and what we kind of see walked in 2019, just couple of comments on reduction and borrowing base. Everyone knows we're seeing about a 10% drop in oil price. And that really is the main driver for that reduction.

But with the 10th acquisition closing in the fourth quarter, that's going to load up future drilling with some higher oil cut properties which was discontinued to help support that borrowing base going forward.

Gregg Brody

Got it. And then just last one from me. You mentioned a minimum drilling and your legacy assets to hold acreage. I'm just curious, are there any commitments associated with Medallion that will require you to keep production at a certain level or to drill in that area and to meet any sort of NBCs or anything like that?

Jason Pigott

Yes, this has been cline and we've obviously considering all of our marketing and midstream arrangement and while we do that commitments with certain midstream companies. There's very ancillary concerns or what not in regards to fulfilling our commitments with our existing base production.

Gregg Brody

Seems you don’t expect any penalties associated with decline and that would push up some of your cost more than we would expect?

Jason Pigott

Extremely minimal if any.

Gregg Brody

Got it. Thanks for the time, guys.

Jason Pigott

Thank you.

Kashy Harrison

And thank you for taking my questions.

Jason Pigott

Hi, Kashy.

Kashy Harrison

Hey. And so just a few quick ones from me. Can you walk us through the strategy on the net royalty acreage, I'm just wondering whether that could be a candidate for monetization to help accelerate value for shareholders?

Jason Pigott

Yes. initially when were again working through this acquisition we'd just valued it as a whole with it but as we move forward again that's something that we need to consider those higher value than we would place one. And again everything's for sale at the right price for us.

We like the incremental royalty in the production that comes with it early on. But we will can definitely consider that as part of our strategy in with the right next step is.

Kashy Harrison

Go it. And then switching gears a little bit. I know it certainly not it's not any coming anytime soon but I was just wondering if right now you all have some high level thoughts on how you might attack the 2022, 2023 debt maturities that are coming?

Michael Beyer

Yes, this is Michael. The 2022 is come in January and we're actively watching the market in kind of the last premium on that front grows up in January. So, I think what we are at May is not we've been up for the last six or nine months is. Or can use a watch the market and we're just going to be really tactical about refinancing the 2022 when the time is right.

We don’t feel much pressure today but as you kind of roll into next year, we're not going to allow to go parent. So, we'll just kind of keep watching the market and see what happens.

Kashy Harrison

Okay, that sounds good. And then final one from me, more of a modelling question than anything. I was just wondering if you could remind us how we should be thinking about oil base declines entering 2020 and also how we should be thinking about just maintenance CapEx to hold oil volumes flat over the next several years just giving all the improvements in the cost structure lately. Thank you.

Jason Pigott

Yes, this is Jason. I mean like we'll have to get to you when we've got these, again or the maintenance capital just changed with these assets. So, we'll have to going to run through those numbers are different than anything we've done in the past just because these are so much more productive than the legacy assets that we got.

Kashy Harrison

Okay, got you, smart. Thank you.

Jason Pigott

Thank you.

Ron Hagood

We appreciate you joining us this morning for our call. And this concludes the call for today. Thank you.

