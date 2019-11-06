Follow The Dollar

The US dollar is still the most important currency globally. The petrodollar system is still functioning, and around 85% of Forex trades involve dollars.

Forex Market Size: A Trader's Advantage

The percentage of central bank reserves in $US is 61%. There are, however, developments that could result in the US dollar losing its dominant position. It is important for investors to be aware of the current state of the US dollar so that they can take measures to protect their portfolios. Even though at the present time it may seem that the US dollar has been maintaining its predominant position in international finance and the dollar index is still high at 97.45.

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)

It is by no means certain that this situation is going to continue for much longer as the US Government has lost control over its spending, and future deficits are already calculated to be over $1 trillion annually, and these forecasts do not even take into consideration the possibility of a recession. See the figures of the Congressional Budget Office (Congressional Budget Office).

It is widely known that US federal debt has surpassed $23 trillion. The reason why the Treasury can pay the interest on such a huge debt is that interest rates are extremely low. See the US debt clock (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time). The figure for interest payments for fiscal year 2019-2020 is $479 billion.

The annual federal deficit is over $1 trillion, and that is going to continue so for several coming years. The Government has shown no signs of planning to cut spending. The same situation seems to prevail regarding the trade deficit. The annual trade deficit is $556 billion.

Is the United States' Global Trade Deficit Really $800 Billion?

International Trade in Goods and Services

Despite the imposition of tariffs on a large range of goods, particularly those made in China, there has been no drastic reduction in imports. The discussions between China and the US have been dragging on for a long time, and recent notices about a Phase 1 deal have buoyed up the markets only to have the date of signing the deal postponed. The resolution of the trade war is still far off. All of these figures and the general situation are fairly widely known by most investors, but despite that optimism still pushes the markets higher.

It is therefore all the more remarkable that the US dollar continues to be the main reserve currency for central banks. The percentage of reserves in US dollars has fallen to 61% from 66% in 2014. This was examined by Wolf Richter in an article published in The Daily Coin.

US Dollar Status as Global Reserve Currency Slides

The decrease in the percentage of US dollars in global reserves in central banks is symptomatic of the gradual decline of the greenback. It is not clear when and how fast US dollar deterioration is going to continue. What investors can do is to prepare for the fall of the dollar from grace. Various possible measures that can be taken by changing US dollars into other currencies and making investments have been proposed by WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA. They have been published by Seeking Alpha. Australian dollars, Canadian dollars and Japanese yen are viable possibilities (Keyword Search). Once the money exchange has been completed, then investments in those currencies in the foreign countries can be made.

There are many other ways that investors can protect their portfolios against dollar depreciation. One possibility is investment in real estate. In the event that inflation rates rise, real estate helps to protect one's capital. Another possibility is to put more capital into gold and gold-related investments. That would include bullion as well as stocks of gold miners. Silver and other precious metals could also serve as a means of hedging against the dollar's loss of value. Commodities are another way that one can help to avoid capital depreciation. This is, however, rather difficult for investors with little experience in commodity markets. It should be clear that in the event of serious dollar depreciation, holding cash in dollars is not the best way to avoid capital loss.

There has been so much written about the US dollar that it is not difficult to come to a conclusion regarding the future of the greenback. The view held here is that investors should not be complacent and think that the US dollar is going to continue to be the strong currency that it has been since the Second World War. The irresponsible economic behavior of the US Government has led to huge annual deficits and enormous national debt. See above. Debt does matter despite what proponents of MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) propound as justifications for unlimited government spending.

It does seem, however, that many investors do not even imagine that the US dollar could depreciate. The dollar survived the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, and the currencies of other countries continue to be weak. The Chinese renminbi has weakened against the dollar. These arguments are fatuous. Complacency in this respect could be deleterious to one's financial situation. The Chinese are planning on having the renminbi replace the US dollar as the most important global currency. The EU may enact reforms to strengthen the euro. The global slowdown will at a certain point also negatively influence the US economy.

Inflation, at least according to Government statistics, has remained low. This, of course, does not apply to real estate or financial assets or even car prices or the cost of a university education or medical expenses. Investors should realize that the inflation rate is kept low on purpose by the Government in order to help prevent workers from demanding higher salaries to offset inflation.

The bottom line is that the US dollar is going to depreciate, and investors should take precautions in good time in order to protect their portfolios. It does not hurt to repeat this warning. Repetitio iuvat. That is Latin for "repetition helps".

The dollar's future is in doubt. In fact several countries have been trying to de-dollarize, and this is a threat to US dollar dominance. See the article by Eustance Huang.

Opinion -A 'growing club' of 'very powerful countries' is steering away from using the dollar

It is important for investors to be informed about the dangerous prospect of the US dollar depreciating so that they can take measures to protect their capital. The message bears repeating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.