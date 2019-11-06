Vodafone: Playing Defense To Support Stock Rally
D.M. Martins Research
Vodafone will report its financial update on November 12, as the company looks to support the stock's recent 30% rush.
I will be paying close attention to performance in mobile services, cost management and asset monetization.
I would want to see Vodafone's fundamentals improve enough to support dividend growth once again before committing capital to this stock.
Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is less than a week away from providing its half-year financial update. The report is expected to come out on November 12, well ahead of the opening bell in New York