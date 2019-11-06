Earnings Analysis | Technology | United Kingdom

Vodafone: Playing Defense To Support Stock Rally

|
About: Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)
by: D.M. Martins Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
D.M. Martins Research
Long/short equity, value, contrarian, long-term horizon
Marketplace
Storm-Resistant Growth
Summary

Vodafone will report its financial update on November 12, as the company looks to support the stock's recent 30% rush.

I will be paying close attention to performance in mobile services, cost management and asset monetization.

I would want to see Vodafone's fundamentals improve enough to support dividend growth once again before committing capital to this stock.

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is less than a week away from providing its half-year financial update. The report is expected to come out on November 12, well ahead of the opening bell in New York