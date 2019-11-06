Chesapeake Energy: Much Ado About Nothing

A bank waiver is normally granted in the event of a covenant violation. The extreme case of default is an extremely rare outcome unless management shows inaction the whole time.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has had a lot of debt for some time. Anyone who thought the latest announcement about a possible covenant violation was a surprise was not doing their homework. The minute this company took on bank debt as part of the acquisition of WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) with its bank lines as part of the financing (and slowly tightening financial covenants), there was a possibility of this happening.

The two key phrases are:

As of September 30, 2019, we were in compliance with all applicable financial covenants under the credit agreement and we were able to borrow up to the full availability under the Chesapeake revolving credit facility and had $1.443 billion of borrowing capacity thereunder." Fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices have a material impact on our financial position, results of operations, cash flows and quantities of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves that may be economically produced. Historically, oil and natural gas prices have been volatile, and may be subject to wide fluctuations in the future. If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. Failure to comply with this covenant, if not waived, would result in an event of default under our Chesapeake revolving credit facility, the potential acceleration of outstanding debt thereunder and the potential foreclosure on the collateral securing such debt, and could cause a cross-default under our other outstanding indebtedness. We are actively pursuing with support from the Board of Directors a variety of transactions and cost-cutting measures, including but not limited to, reduction in corporate discretionary expenditures, refinancing transactions by us or our subsidiaries, capital exchange transactions, asset divestitures, reductions in capital expenditures by approximately 30% in 2020 and operational efficiencies. We believe it is probable that these measures, as we continue to implement them, will enable us to comply with our leverage ratio covenant."

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019 10-Q November 2019

As noted above, the company is in current compliance. Before the merger, management did everything it could to keep the bank lines open so that something like this would not hit the financial statements and cause a panic. The merger drastically changed that plan as the debt from WildHorse Resource Development had to be handled. Evidently, the bond market offered no satisfactory solution at the time or a less than satisfactory solution.

The key is a future projection indicates a possibility that this may happen. So, naturally, Mr. Market assumed that management would play dead, roll over, and let the worst happen. The stock price suitably plunged on the announcement. However, this management faced a far more challenging task when it took over from previous management. The fact is that this management has been proactive from the beginning of its tenure.

Plus the banking industry simply does not work in the manner of the disclosure a large majority of the time.

Nick Dell'Osso Sure. Absolutely Arun, so I think most of you may be familiar with the way this disclosure comes about and it's based on our projections over the next 12 months and the ability to keep up with the covenants in the credit facility. I'll remind you that in our credit facility, we have a decreasing covenant around debt-to-EBITDA throughout 2020. So, it's a reflection as much of the covenant structure that was put in place over a year ago at much higher prices than it is our underlying business and how we are progressing with our debt reduction. As you're aware and as we've talked about at length we've been keenly focused on absolute debt reduction and we've made great strides. We expect to continue to make strides using all the same levers that we have; cost discipline in all aspects of our business; asset sales; hedging prices as they rise; capital markets transactions; and of course, working very closely with our bank group which we do on a regular basis. We could go out and seek a waiver at any time from our bank group. But at the moment we're -- continue to be focused on the strategic levers that result in permanent debt reduction."

Source: Chesapeake Energy Third Quarter 2019, Conference Call

A waiver is generally the solution that comes from a covenant violation. Those waivers are some of the most profitable things that the banking industry does. The banking syndicate gets a fee and usually notches the interest rate up a point or so to rake in a lot of profits. A waiver does not take a lot of effort or time. Therefore, management can usually get one at the last minute (in the financing world that is). Management will generally not wait for a stock price panic to get one though.

Banks are generally in the "catbird seat" whenever financial leverage is involved. They generally have a first lien and know they will be fully repaid. If the bank loans are in trouble, then there are a whole lot of other claims that will not be paid at all. This is generally when a waiver is not granted. That situation is well under five percent of the time for companies this author has followed.

Trouble would be indicated by management inaction for any reason followed by a succession of waivers. Usually, around the third or fourth waiver, it is time to leave the investment and look elsewhere for speculative gains.

In the meantime, this management already has knocked off about 5% of the debt and some preferred stock as well in exchange for common equity. That is just the kind of progress bankers like to see. Accretive property sales are hard to come by. But management is not waiting around for a gift. Instead, management is already cutting costs.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

Also overlooked is that industry help is probably on the way. The timing may be subject to some variation and political interference. However, it is clear that the lower prices are resulting in idled rigs and less completion crews in key dry gas areas. The continuing trend will restrict supplies until gas prices recover. Despite the growth of the Permian, primarily oil-producing areas do not supply much of the natural gas.

Therefore, the cutback of production in the larger dry gas areas should strengthen gas pricing at some point. Wells begun will be completed and new production needs time to begin the traditional unconventional decline. But the traditional decline of field activity at gas pricing market bottoms appears to be well underway as shown above.

Conclusion

Chesapeake has been highly leveraged for some time. Nothing has really changed except that some bank covenants could possibly be violated (maybe). Should that happen, the realistic outcome would be a covenant waiver. In the experience that I have had, banks grant those waivers all the time and they appear to be fantastic profit centers in their own right. Banks love to make money, so waivers are probably looked at as "a gift from heaven".

What should matter is the management strategy and actions that follow over the next year. This management has cut costs and the capital budget to pay that debt down. Management will also probably sell something to eliminate the bank debt. There could be another potential acquisition of a low debt company to improve the ratios. The point is that management has already begun to solve a potential problem that does not yet exist and may never exist. That is what proactive management does.

In short, there is one year until these worries might materialize. In the meantime, the rig count and completion crews in dry gas areas are decreasing. A good solid cold winter could sop up the excess gas and make that notice just a bad memory by next year. So far, we are off to a very good start for a cold winter. But there is a long way to go.

A warm winter would certainly complicate things. Even so, the odds of a company like Chesapeake surviving long term are excellent. The decision to speculate now or later depends upon one's projection of the next twelve months. Given this management's track record of improving the company finances, this latest disclosure should be a routine challenge that will be handled appropriately. The current market panic is a curious reaction given the far worse company finances in the past. The only reason for ongoing concern clause in the past was the lack of bank loans to force the issue.

The current panic may be the time for experienced speculators to get in cheaply before the results of this management's hard work bear visible fruit. In the meantime, conservative investors may want to look elsewhere as this is going to be a wild ride living on the edge.

