CLO Funds: A Deeper Look At NAVs With Yields Up To 17%

While we believe "Net Asset Values" ('NAVs) are less helpful for CLO funds vs. other CEFs, we can glean interesting data from how this is calculated.

Frequently we get asked questions regarding CLO funds and their extreme volatility as of late. Today we wanted to look closer at a metric we've often advised is unreliable but has proven to be the source of great consternation for many investors - NAV. The NAVs for Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) continue to drop and everyone wants to know why. We seek to address one aspect of how NAV for these funds is calculated, and show how those demanding a discount to NAV for CLO funds in the past would've missed the large total returns in the past.

Collateralized Loan Obligation or CLO Funds combine high income investing with an exotic asset class. The numbers that come from the funds quarter after quarter tend to often confuse investors while filling up their bank accounts. We have covered this asset class before and clearly not everyone sees the cash flow and earnings in the same light. We get that and certainly there are reasons for investors to always delve deeper when non-GAAP metrics pop up on investor presentations.

Today though, we want to touch on another aspect of this asset class. The Net Asset Value or NAV, which is reported by these funds. Alongside the distribution coverage of these funds, investors also debate whether one should pay a premium over NAV and if so how much. We will examine the logic of the argument and give you our take. We also will explain why the NAV itself, while useful, is not predictive in nature and hence we have to examine other measures.

NAV in a world of CLOs

Legions of articles are dedicated to finding wider than average discounts in closed end funds. Z-scores and buybacks are focused on by every single author who writes in this space. Hence investors are definitely correct when they show skepticism of purchasing investments above NAV.

Oxford Lane Capital currently trades at a 41% premium to NAV and the only reason Ycharts is showing 23% is because it has still not updated for the latest news release. It currently yields 17.3%.

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of Sept. 30, 2019, stood at $6.63, compared with a NAV per share on June 30, 2019 of $8.01.

Similarly, Eagle Point Credit Co LLC is near nosebleed levels of 36% greater than NAV. It currently yields 15.8%.

So is this a bad point to buy?

To understand that we have to understand what drives NAV. Like all funds trading gains and losses play a role in where the NAV moves, but for CLO funds their underlying assumptions on what their portfolio will do are much more important from quarter to quarter. We are going to illustrate this using ECC's numbers.

ECC has its entire NAV history on its website where you can see the month to month fluctuations. Let's look at March 2016.

Source: ECC

The net asset value had been beaten to a pulp over the previous 12 months moving from over $19 to near $13.02. In fact in February it had gone as low as $12.15. That's a pretty violent move for any fund, especially when you consider the movement in the general stock market in the same time frame.

We want to focus on how ECC valued its assets and the assumptions therein. There are plenty of numbers there but we want to focus on one big one. The weighted average discount rate to maturity.

Source: ECC

For those not familiar with this finance term, it represents the relative "riskiness" of cash flows. Higher the discount rate, lower the net present value of your asset. This rate, while a crude approximation of "perceived risk" has little to do with actual risk. OK, now let's fast forward a year later where NAV has jumped.

Source: ECC

Please take a moment to notice where the discount rate is.

Source: ECC

Lower discount rate equals higher net present value, all other things being equal. Other things have moved as well including reinvestment price (higher is better) and recovery rate (higher is better).

What if you refused to buy the high premium in 2016?

When March 2016 NAV was released ECC was trading at close to a 35% premium on NAV. Not too different than today.

What if you did not buy ECC simply because it was expensive? You would have missed a really nice rally and total return.

Was the discount rate reflective of the real risks?

In 2016 ECC showed a net realized gain (just like all other years). The risk spread blowing out had little to do with what transpired.

Source: ECC

In other words the 26% plus discount rate was a massive gift for investors putting money into CLOs.

Where are we today?

We saw a massive blowout of discount rates in the latest skirmish as well. NAV fell from $16.65 in Q1-2018 to under $11.50 recently.

Source: ECC

Now let's follow the discount rate to maturity over same time frames. Q1-2018 saw a weighted average discount rate of 14.30%.

Source: ECC

Fast forward to Q2-2019 and this had expanded to 18.85%.

With the NAV declines into September we expect this to reach over 21%. Our point in all of this is that you are being paid a very high amount on NAV to do the dirty work of insuring debt obligations. This also is happening mainly in the lower tier bonds. The spread between BB and CCC bonds is wider than it was at the 2016 distress peak.

OXLC touched on this same topic recently.

As of September 30th, the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index decreased to 96.34% from 96.79% as of June 30th. This decline continued into the current quarter with the LSTA Index declining further to 95.54% as of October 25th. To highlight the pricing dispersion and bifurcation of the US loan market, the percentage of US loans trading at prices at par higher increased to approximately 34% at the end of September from approximately 8% at the end of June. However, during the same period, the percentage of loans trading at prices of 80% or at par or lower also increased approximately 4.1% from 2.5% which has increased the tails of US CLO portfolios.

Source: OXLC Transcript

OXLC thus used two of our favorite words in one sentence. They followed it up with,

While there were no new US loan defaults during the third quarter and the 12-month trailing US loan default rate was unchanged at 1.3% by principal amount. There has been an increase in one-off idiosyncratic credit events in the US loan market. During the quarter, new issued US CLO debt spreads widened and US CLO manager tiering increased. In the secondary market, CLO junior debt specifically BB and B rated tranches with a lower market value overcollateralization ratios widened meaningfully, given this widening, we have looked up to purchase these tranches opportunistically. This widening in spreads and increasing manager and deal tiering combined with the increase in loan pricing dispersion have also weighed on the US CLO equity pricing, which is have caused a continuation of elevated risk premiums during the quarter.

Source: OXLC Transcript

Should you buy CLOs based on that and our commentary? That's a question you need to decide, but from our perspective, CCC bonds should not be trading this wide in conjunction with all-time highs on the S&P 500 index. Either the stock market is due for a big down move or this spread is due to normalize. Again, our thinking is that the latter happens and ECC and OXLC NAVs should rise swiftly in the year ahead.

Can anything be gleaned from NAV of CLO funds?

Sure. We are not suggesting it's a useless metric. We can get important information from it. For example if NAV kept declining while the discount rate kept going down, that would be worrisome. We also would buy cheaper of two funds relative to NAV all other things being equal. This assumes we have real time visibility into this simultaneously, which in most cases, investors do not. But if we got to buy a fund near (an accurate real time) NAV while getting the chance to sell another fund at a big premium to NAV, we would certainly think of it as a sound move.

The distributions have been declared until year end and beyond

While we've spent a great deal of time focusing on OXLCs and ECCs NAVs, we would be negligent to not mention that while these yields are extremely high, both funds continue to clearly forecast their distributions well into the future.

ECC has declared until year end:

Source: ECC Press Release

Meanwhile OXLC has taken it upon themselves to declare distributions into next year:

Source: OXLC Press Release

This means investors can buy these funds knowing that the rest of the year or until next march their regular recurring income stream remains steady as ever.

Conclusion

CLO funds, senior secured loans and many Business Development Companies all have one thing in common. They are priced for some serious turbulence in the economy. We like CLO funds here simply as they are mismatched and the cheaper asset class versus the S&P 500 and even vs. high-yield bonds. Could they go down from here? Sure they can. Could the premiums go lower? Of course they can. But they do represent to us a good way of playing the equity markets as we are buying the asset that is pricing in difficulties versus one that is far more sanguine. OXLC (yield +17%) and ECC (yield +15%) are very attractive with the current price, and make great additions for investors who are seeking high income.

