Twitter: Bulls Are Still Right

Twitter is oversold compared to its peers, and it remains well-positioned to gain more market share in the rapidly-expanding digital ad market.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will bounce back from its recent sell-off. Near-term volatility will persist, however, for long-term holders, now is not the time to cave into the "I told you so" narrative. While the slowing monetizable TAM will hit Twitter's near-term growth, Twitter will rise again based on its unique positioning in the digital ad space.

I rate Twitter a Buy with a $PT of $39.

Market Overview (Rating: Neutral)

After Twitter's (TWTR) recent earnings, I feel the need to draw investors' attention to the need to revise the total addressable market of the digital ad market. Given the myriad of privacy issues digital ad companies are battling, investors should lower their expectations of the growth in the size of the monetizable digital ad market.

The bullish thesis that digital ads are taking over TV and radio ads is getting weakened by the reduced inventory size, and targeting capabilities of digital ad companies.

Companies pay for data, and the richer the targeting capabilities, the more expensive the ad inventory. For a company like Twitter, collecting fewer data points, as reported in the last earnings call, indicates poor targeting capabilities. This has a linear effect on revenue as cost per ad engagement is diluted. Also, add the recent announcement that Twitter won't be running political ads on its platform, and we have a strong case to guide the digital advertising TAM downwards. Going forward, I expect this to continue to weaken Twitter's growth momentum.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Twitter's recent performance isn't a management issue. A lot of investors seem to be pointing fingers at management's inability to maximize the potential of the platform. Given Twitter's monopoly of reach and engagement in the news/blogging space, one would expect Twitter to have better insights into demand and seasonality headwinds. However, management is making the right decisions by anticipating major macro headwinds when it comes to data gathering and privacy. I'm sure investors don't want Jack visiting Congress every quarter to field questions about data privacy or security issues. Facebook (FB) has shown us how unpleasant the experience can be, and the volatility that comes with antitrust issues looming over your head doesn't bode well for the future of any stock.

Though, I'd have appreciated that Twitter paints a better picture of the total impact of the RAP inventory. However, if you received the recent privacy notification to allow Twitter to collect your browsing data for myriads of purposes, including serving you targeted ads, you would be fully aware that Twitter is making the right steps to make up for headwinds from the global privacy issues.

Performing a top-bottom analysis of the financials, firstly, growth will now be dependent on CPE. There will be less focus on mDAU (which grew at 17%). As indicated in the note above, a 12% growth in CPE rather than a 12% decline would have made a lot of difference last quarter. This affected profitability ratios down to the net income line. This also spilled over into its statement of cash flow, which got a reduced contribution from earnings.

Elsewhere, Twitter continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalent of $5.8 billion and a debt of $2.55 billion. It has an attractive current ratio of 9 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24%.

Cash flow from investing activities depicts growth in CAPEX spend and gains from investment in marketable securities.

Cash flow from financing activities depicts debt-restructuring activities.

Overall, Twitter's financials are solid, and the current price has baked in the softness to be expected in the coming quarters.

Valuation/Investors (Rating: Bullish)

Twitter's slip into the single-digit revenue growth territory is not attractive. This will force investors to reconsider the sustainability of its growth narrative. If this continues into the next couple of quarters, investors might give up on the growth narrative and focus more attention on profitability. This means Twitter will no longer be valued like a growth stock. This will negatively impact valuation multiples. If valuation multiples don't get assisted by revenue growth, it could get permanently subdued. I expect a rebound in sentiments when Twitter reports after the holiday season.

Analysts have an average price target of $35, a 2019E revenue growth estimate of 13% and an EPS growth estimate of 189%. This implies a FWD P/E of 15x. In terms of market cap, there is now roughly a billion separating Twitter and Snap (SNAP). Either Twitter is oversold, or Snap is overvalued. I will go with the former.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Twitter remains the biggest and most engaging platform in the news/microblogging space. It remains the tool of choice for brands all over the world to disseminate news and engage users. It's also the tool for global chatter and discussion by a large part of the global populace. There remains no competitor in sight from a product perspective.

However, from a revenue perspective, Twitter still lags Google (GOOGL), Facebook, and Instagram in terms of reach and targeting capabilities. Advertisers will always allocate more of their digital ad budget to Google, Facebook, and Instagram. Twitter is also becoming increasingly challenged by Snapchat and Tiktok, not to mention other informal ad platforms like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Going forward, given Twitter's slow MAU growth, peak ad load, and user engagement, Twitter's competitive advantage ought to come from its targeting capabilities if it wants to sell premium ads. Given the crippling of its targeting capabilities, Twitter's competitive edge might have been further diluted.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish, PT: $39)

The answer to what investors should do is not in the numbers. A bullish Twitter position is not an investment that will lead to irredeemable losses barring the absence of black swan events. Twitter is poised to generate a lot of cash flow in the coming years.

This is not a time to say "I told you so," because Twitter is and will remain one of the best ways to bet on the future of the rapidly expanding digital advertising market. Instead, this is a time for retail investors to reassess their risk appetite and ensure they aren't overexposed to a volatile stock like Twitter. If the beta is more than they can manage as depicted in the graph above, risk-averse investors shouldn't hesitate to trim their position. For long-term holders, Twitter will bounce back; however, the near-term optimism should be tempered.

