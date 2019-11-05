Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 5, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Buchanan - Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Bernie Wolford - Chief Executive Officer

James Harris - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Acuff - Senior Vice President of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Fredrik Stene - Clarksons Platou Securities

Patrick Fitzgerald - Robert W. Baird

Lisa Buchanan

Thank you, Dan, and welcome, everyone, to Pacific Drilling's third quarter 2019 earnings call.

Before I turn the call over to Bernie, I would like to remind everyone that any statements we make during this call about our plans, expectations, estimates, or predictions about the future, including those concerning our future, financial and operating performance, our earnings expectations, our beliefs and estimates regarding our relative valuation in the market, our market outlook including our views of future contract day rates and our business strategies and plans for future operations are all Forward-Looking Statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made during this call, due to a variety of factors, including those described in Risk Factors Section of our 2018 Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which you can find on our website.

You should also note that we use certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. You will find the required supplemental disclosure for these measures including the most directly comparable GAAP measures and associated reconciliation in our earnings release, which is available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Bernie Wolford, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Drilling.

Bernie Wolford

Thanks, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings call. I sincerely appreciate your participation. Joining me in addition to Lisa are Jim Harris, our Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Acuff, Senior Vice President of Commercial.

We are pleased to announce a number of new commitments; first firming up our second option with Equinor for work in the Gulf of Mexico with the Pacific Khamsin. The Khamsin is now committed through October of 2020.

We also been awarded work for the Bora with the Oman for work commencing in February 2020, including the mode and démodé provision. In addition, Chevron has exercised our first option for the Sharav in the Gulf of Mexico committing this Sharav through February 2020. Michael will provide additional details on these commitments on his commentary.

Each of these are important steps in building our backlog, demonstrate the quality of execution on key strategic objectives and continued to confirm the steady pace of market improvement. I want to highlight that on the strength of these commitments Q1, 2020 marks the first time in 3.5 years where we will have four rigs contracted. A major milestone on a road to positive cash flow.

Before speaking further on the market, let me provide a brief operational update. The Pacific Khamsin is undergoing client acceptance testing in Gulf of Mexico, we anticipate commencing work for Equinor in December.

Our crew and operations support team have done an excellent job of preparing the rig which with MPV is one of the highest specifications seven general ships in the world. It is noteworthy that this is our second smart stack rig to return to work after the Pacific Santa Ana, again demonstrating the quality of our competitive fleet.

The Pacific Santa Ana, finished the well for Total and Mauritania earnings a performance bonus on its second well after ramping up smart stack mode. The rig then mobilized to Las Palmas for a cluster change out and installation of integrated service equipment in preparation for our Petronas program in Mauritania with an anticipated duration of 12-months.

Turning to the market for our fleet of sixth and seventh generation drillships, we continue to see a positive trend in terms of new tenders and average durations for tendered programs. To provide some context in the third quarter, we received 14 new tenders or bid opportunities as compared to the second quarter when we received eight new tenders.

In addition in Q3, we received 19 Request For Information or RFIs for contemplated drilling programs as compared to 13 RFIs for Q2. We also continue to be engaged in direct negotiations in addition to the tenders and RFIs noted. This improved opportunity rate continues in this early part of the fourth quarter with four new tenders and five RFIs received.

In our second quarter call, we noted that approximately six deepwater tenders were outstanding for anticipated award in the balance of 2019. All six of those plus two additional tenders have since been awarded. Through the remainder of 2019, we expect at least four additional deepwater tenders to be awarded.

Turning to the supply side, early 11, sixth and seven gen drillships warm stacked and available on a global basis received four in advanced stages of discussion to be awarded work in Q4. Four available warm stack, and three that will not compete outside of limited and regional niches.

Beyond those, we see up to 10 currently contracted rigs with potential availability through the first half of 2020. All of this against the backdrop of near-term demand represented by the current 26 opportunities in the active procurement stage.

With a demand picture improving our high-spec smart-stacked rigs, the Pacific Melton and Pacific Scirocco has significant contracts opportunities as they are among the most technically capable rigs available for these programs. For the market overall, this supports an expectation with the current 86% marketed utilization is headed meaningfully north of 90% in the first half of 2020.

Another key indicator I would draw your attention to, is the virtual elimination of sublets or farm outs of ultra deepwater drillships by our clients. The current number of drillships sublets is at or near zero, the level last scene in late 2012. This less visible past source of supply is no longer a factor in the market.

Options exercised, new contracts, improving rates and a demonstrably tighter supply and demand picture supportive view the day rates for work awarded in 2020 will be firmly in the $200,000 to $250,000 range with the potential for further upside in the second half of 2020.

Turning to liquidity. At the end of the third quarter, our unrestricted cash balance was $356 million, which puts us in a liquidity position we are very comfortable with. Making the modest assumptions that by mid 2021, we have five rigs working at rates averaging $250,000 per day.

We have sufficient liquidity to see us through to generating positive free cash flow and up to our first lien debt maturity in Q3, 2023. Importantly, this does not rely upon the anticipated revolver or the potential significant benefit we would experience in the event of a favorable resolution to the Zonda arbitration.

Turning to relative valuation, the quality of our drillships fleet is as good or better than that of our peers. The spot is our equity trades at a significant discount to our peers when considered based on enterprise value per rig and adjusted for backlog.

Using our end of Q3 numbers, that is net debt of $709 million, market cap of $293 million and a backlog margin of $63 million and the $205 million receivable related to the Zonda arbitration are remaining $734 million enterprise value calculation implies a steel value of $105 million per rig, which is well below than applied values for the sixth generation of equivalent of our U.S. listed peers recently averaging in the range of $240 million to $250 million. Although factors impact equity process, this valuation gap implies we are trading at a discount of more than 70% to our peers.

Regarding the Zonda arbitration, we remain very confident in the likelihood of a ruling in our favor. The $205 million receivable we carry on our balance sheet is a probability based arbitration outcome, this against a total claim in excess of $350 million, of which a $181 million is for our advanced payments made against delivery, which plus interest are well in excess of our book value receivable and importantly this portion of our claim is guaranteed by Texim Bank.

The balance of the total claim is for owner furnished equipment plus interest and damages for a wasted coals. We don’t control the timing of our decision, but wouldn’t be surprised if it goes beyond the end of the year.

All-in, the Company has performed well in the first nine-months of 2019 and remains very well positioned in terms of cash, assets and capacity to be a key participant in the now evident improvements in the market.

While, I have the mic, I want to acknowledge that all we accomplish is made possible by the dedication and performance of our excellent rig crews, their unwavering commitment to safety and support teams that delivery day-in and day-out.

I thank each and every one of you for delivering on our mission to exceed customer expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deep water drilling services in the industry. No small task, but one we routinely achieve.

I will now turn the call over to Jim for a review of our third quarter results.

James Harris

Thank you, Bernie. And good morning everyone. I will provide a more detailed look at our third quarter results, give guidance on our outlook for the fourth quarter and add some color regarding our liquidity.

The second half of 2019 is a transitional one for the Company for several significant moves, which set up our fleet well going into 2020. The Khamsin was mobilized in the third quarter from smart stack in Las Palmas to the Gulf of Mexico. In preparation for go-to-work for Equinor in December.

The Bora came off contract the ENI in Nigeria in mid-July and we have kept the vessel and its crew ready to work as we spot good opportunities, which has proven to be prudent as we have secured new work with the ENI.

And in the fourth quarter the Santa Ana will have spent two months in Las Palmas for schedule major maintenance and off day rate after completing its work for Total in Mauritania and before going back to work for Petronas also in Mauritania. As noted, these moves position the fleet for a strong start to next year.

We achieved third quarter revenue of $54.3 million at the high-end of our estimates and down $22.1 million from the second quarter. The decrease in revenue came primarily from the Sharav reaching the end of its five-year legacy Chevron contract at a much higher day rate, which rolled over in August at today's market rates and the Bora completing this Nigerian ENI contract.

Our operating expenses in the third quarter of $60.3 million were at the low end of our estimates and up $8.1 million from the second quarter. The sequential increase in expenses, was attributable to the ramp-up cost incurred on the Khamsin partially offset by lower cost for Bora maintenance projects that will now be completed in the fourth quarter.

We delivered contract drilling services at an average direct-to-rig operating cost of $117,000 per day, as compared to $109,000 in the second quarter. Year-to-date our direct rig operating expenses have averaged $114,000 per day as we continue to deliver cost efficient performance.

Daily idle rig cost averaged about $27,000 in the third quarter for each of the three rigs currently smart stacked and are expected to temporarily increase to between $35,000 and $40,000 per day average with the [indiscernible] anchorage in our key side.

Our shore based ops is an operations support costs were $6.6 million for the third quarter, slightly lower than the second quarter amounts. Total general and administrative cost came in lower than our estimates at $8.9 million and were lower sequentially by $1.2 million.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was negative $13.8 million, which is about $7 million better than implied by our guidance and represent the decline of $29.4 million from the second quarter as anticipated from the changes outlined in revenue and operating expenses. Capital expenditures for the third quarter were $9.7 million, including $2.8 million for sustaining items and $6.9 million of rig enhancements.

For the first nine-months of the year, capital expenditures totaled $31.1 million comprised of $7.1 million of sustaining items and $24 million in rig enhancements. A portion of which has or will be paid for by our customers. We closed the third quarter with $356 million in cash a significant increase from our June 30, 2019 of $305 million.

On a year-to-date basis, the Company's operating cash flow has turned positive, now an inflow of $6 million. Our operating cash flow included $32.3 million going out for semiannual interest paid in the second quarter, $38.8 million coming in for net collections reducing accounts receivable and another net $12.6 million coming in for other working capital reductions.

In the third quarter, we recovered the $28 million of cash used to collateralizing the Nigerian temporary import bonds and achieve the release of $8 million of restricted cash such to secure our bank ACH line. Our bond indentures permit us to add a $50 million revolving credit facility with super senior repayment priority $50 million capital lease facility, to potentially further enhance our liquidity position.

We have conducted a limited outreach to find the best market selected for these funds and we are very encouraged by the terms available to us. We are confident that we will be able to close on the new revolver in early 2020.

There has been no change to-date in the status of Zonda arbitration claim against Samsung Heavy Industries, which is an excess of $350 million including interest. We remain confidence and the strength of our claim and continue to away for Tribunal's final award. Our bond debentures require that we offer up to $75 million of a positive award to buyback our bonds at par.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we have several notable points to highlight. The Sharav will operate the full quarter with Chevron and it is newly contracted current market day rate. The Bora will undergo preparation and initiate mobilization for its ENI Oman contract which starts in February 2020.

Khamsin will commence work for Equinor or in the Gulf of Mexico in December, and the Santa Ana will go back to work for Petronas in Mauritania in December, after spending the two months in Las Palmas for a full thruster exchange and other specialty maintenance work.

As a result of these changes in our fleet status. We expect fourth quarter revenue to be between $33 million and $38 million. Looking a little further ahead with four vessels working, our first quarter 2020 day rate revenues should recover to over $80 million, based on our now firm contract backlog. Fourth quarter operating expenses should be between $60 million and $65 million close to the third quarter levels.

Full-year 2019, operating expenses should be within the range of $225 million to $230 million, which is down from our previous estimates at certain rig contract preparation and mobilization cost are now unanticipated to be differs and recognize these expense over the associated contract terms in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We expect fourth quarter general and administrative expense, depreciation and interest expense to be in line with third quarter results. We expect income tax expense to be between $2 million and $3 million for the fourth quarter.

Remaining 2019 sustaining CapEx in the fourth quarter should be between $3 million and $6 million. We have lowered our 2019 enhancement CapEx for the full-year to $31 million to $33 million, which reflects our decision to not move forward with a second MPD system at this time. We have posted our outlook and in the Investor Relations section of our website.

In closing, the team delivered results in the third quarter at the upper end of our expectations. We remain focused on liquidity preservation, while we strategically put our fleet to work. We are confident that our high spec fleet will compete well for new work is demonstrated by the recent awards.

Including the new Oman contract with ENI from Bora, Equinor exercising its second option on the Khamsin extending that work through October 2020 and Chevron's exercise of its first option on the Sharav extending its in the Gulf of Mexico through February 2020. These changes position our fleet well for a strong start to 2020.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Acuff

Thank you Jim and good morning, everyone. The high specifications drill ship market continues to show positive signs of recovery, with increased tendering activity for 2020, as well as the lengthening of contract duration.

This further improvement in demand is particularly evident starting in second quarter of 2020 and has become even clear for the second half of 2020. With customers tendering for several multiyear development programs in various deepwater regions of the world.

As expected in the near-term customers continues to extend currently contracted rigs and exercise options to retain access to the highest specification equipment. For the longer-term, we are seeing more programs with durations of one year plus come to the market for the second half of 2020 and 2021 start.

Examples of these are in Nigeria where they are two potential four to five year programs, Brazil with a four year firm plus four year option opportunity and several other one year plus program in Southeast Asia, Africa, Mexico and Brazil.

Turning to the supply for the sixth and seventh generation drillships segment. We see effective utilization of the marketed fleet remaining steady at 86% with 58% high spec drills ships on contract at the end of the third quarter. This number consistent 38/7 chains and 36 chains with five and six marketed unit available respectively.

As we look forward in 2020 there remains just 3.75 rig years available in the marketed fleet for the first half of the year. With the predicted increase in demand, we expect to see 80 or more drillships on contract by mid-2020 taking high spec drillships marketed utilization to over 90%. This expectation is evident in the recent awards about $200,000 per day and current bidding in the market from $210,000 a day to $250,000 a day depending on the start of the opportunity in 2020.

Looking closer at the high specification market for each of the major deepwater areas, starting in Southeast Asia particularly in Malaysia, we see a balanced market today with only a few units having availability in the first half of next year. We think this region is poised for a step up in day rates due to the projected demand increases and the limited high spec drillships supply in the area.

Moving west, we see that there are six marketed high spec units currently competing for new work in the Mediterranean and African region. We see this market improving as there is already seven visible opportunities to start in the first half of 2020. The demand in this region is expected to significantly increase in the second half of 2020 with several term programs set to kick off in Nigeria, Angola, Mauritania and Ghana.

In South America, the Ghana, Surinam region continues to be strong with the predicted demand for five rig on the continuous basis later next year. Additionally, with the largest market Brazil is starting to move forward with its recovery from the challenging past four years.

Petrobras is returning to the market for replacement rigs of higher specification and an expected four to six incremental rigs over the next 12-months which is promising development. Additionally, we are seeing demand from the international oil companies in Brazil who are preparing for their exploration and development programs with starts in late 2020 and 2021.

As well in early October, the 16th licensing round where A&P sold exploration rights for a third of the 36 blocks on offer raising $2.2 billion in signature bonuses which is a record for concession regime rounds.

As part of the commitment oil companies have pledged to drill at least six exploration wells per concession. For the sixth pre-salt round would be held in Rio later today, a record 17 companies have registered and been approved to bid on leases. All very positive news for the deepwater demand in Brazil.

On the supply side, we see the Brazilian market is now in balance and the new opportunities mentioned previously will be fulfilled by international contractors mobilizing rigs into Brazil. To make this market attractive and economically viable. We expect you will see day rate levels move up well above the recent fixtures.

Lastly, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has quietly become the tightest deep water basin with effectively 100% marketed utilization. When we max the existing requirements with the marketed fleet in the area, we forecast that there is potentially one rig that would have availability in the first half of 2020.

With the demand we see in the U.S. and Mexico next year we believe rates will continue to strengthen as they have already beaten last quarter’s prediction of surpassing the $200,000 per day mark with the announcement of the $202,000 per day contract in the third quarter earlier this year. In a moment I will walk you through our fleet update where I will further discussed rates.

Looking at the visible demand this past quarter, we received 14 new tenders representing 7.1 rig years of firm work with 9.9 years of associated options as compared to the second quarter when we received eight new tenders, representing 9.3 rig years of firm work and 4.5 years of associated options.

In addition, as Bernie stated in Q3, we received 19 requests for information for contemplated drilling programs compared to 13 RFIs for Q2. We also continue to be engaged in direct initiations in addition to the tenders RFIs I have noted.

We currently have in house more than 26 high spec drill ship opportunities in the active procurement stage with 24 scheduled to start in 2020. This demand visibility along with the disciplined seen amongst the contractors regarding additional supply entering the market gives us confidence that the high specification drillship segment of the market will see meaningfully higher day rate for the best equipment in the second half of next year.

Turning to our working fleet, Pacific Khamsin is finalizing the customer acceptance testing and load out in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and is expected to commence its three firm well plus one well option contract with Equinor in December. I would like to remind you that Total would be utilizing the Khamsin for the first option well.

We are excited to begin work with these two performance driven customers that are returning to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after several years outside the basin. We are truly honored that they have chosen Pacific to partner and delivering key exploration wells in 2020 for what we hope is the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial partnership with each.

Equinor has recently exercised the second option well of the contracts at the base rate of $215,000 per day, which excludes additional compensation for MPD and integrated services. With the potential for the base rate to rise to $235,000 per day if the well is spud after August 15th next year.

With this announcement, we expect the rig to be occupied until at least October 2020 with one additional option remaining on the current contract. The Pacific Sharav is currently completing the first well of the new contract extension with Chevron in U.S. Gulf of Mexico yesterday. Yesterday Chevron exercised the first option at a $185,000 per day firming up the rig until at least the end of February 2020 with two options remaining.

The Pacific Santa Ana recently completed Total, Senegal and Mauritania exploration program, followed by the successful execution of the plant change out of the rigs thrusters in Las Palmas. Now let the key side and is preparing to start a Phase II of the Petrobras permanent abandonment program in the Chinguetti Felid. This one-year program is expected to start in December and there are two additional option wells with Total following this Petronas program.

A Pacific Bore which is high stack of Ivory Coast is currently preparing for her mobilization to Oman for firm well plus one well option contract with ENI at $190,000 per day. The contract includes a $5 million paid mobilization of the rig, which is expected to take 30 days with the well plan for an additional 30 days in Oman.

After that the plans for the rig is not been determined by the customer. But as part of the contract we have a $5 million pay B mobilization that allows us to return the rig to either West Africa or another strategic location.

With respect to the smart stack rates, we continue to look for the right opportunities to employ the Meltem, Scirocco, and Mistral. The Meltem, which is our highest spec unit and one of the latest generation drillships in the world will give us a great opportunity to leverage the expected demand and higher pricing predicted in the second half of 2020 per unit of its superior capability.

As we look forward, our analysis shows only eight units of seventh generation specification like the Pacific Melton will have availability in 2020. Considering the significant number of visible opportunities in process that we mentioned earlier, coupled with a proven ability to reactivate our smart stack rig. We believe this year will be a very attractive alternative for customers who need the highest technical capabilities and only come with a top 20 rated drillships like the Meltem.

For this Scirocco, we see several longer term opportunities of which she will would be a great fit and we will strategically bid her accordingly where it makes sense economically. In summary, we are excited about the developments we are seeing in the market and expect any improvement through 2020. With three high spec smart stack rigs available, we are well positioned to take advantage of these improving market conditions.

And with that, I will now turn the call back over to Bernie.

Bernie Wolford

Thanks, Michael. In summary, the market is improving, we are executing well operationally. We are building backlog and we are very well positioned to compete for current opportunities with the Pacific Meltem and Scirocco. To a person we are committed to delivering the value that Pacific drilling uniquely represents.

I thank you for your attention today and we will now hand the call back to the operator and open the call for any Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you sir. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Fredrik Stene, Clarksons Platou Securities. Please go ahead.

Fredrik Stene

Hey guys and congratulations with the new work. I'm really interested on figuring how the dynamics between you and your customers have changed over the last year. And I guess kind of day rates to some extent speak for themselves, but I'm also wondering, if there is kind of different or in a position where you are getting properly or rewarded for the risk you take, are you allowed kind of more downtime into contract? I guess I'm asking is other aspects to the contracts on work and tenders here working at now versus let's say 12-months ago that kind of shows additional strength and improvement in the market?

Michael Acuff

Fredrik, this is Michael, I will try to answer that for you. I think clearly today rate show the transition we are seeing with the marketing, market tightening up. And I think we have seen that in our discussions with the customers and kind of their perception of where things are headed.

As you mentioned, we are starting to see things such as paid mobilizations, downtime banks, things like that start to be considered and reinserted back into the contract. The liabilities I don't think changed significantly, but really on the commercial side, that is where we are starting to see some movement back towards the contractor side.

Fredrik Stene

Thank you. That is very helpful.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our last question in the queue comes from Patrick Fitzgerald with Baird. Please go ahead.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Hi, guys. Jim, so I’m sorry if I missed this because I know you talked about this twice, did you gave the rate on the Bora contract. And does the rate take into account mobilization or is that paid separately?

James Harris

Yes. No, let me recap, the base day rate is a $190,000 per day does not include the $5 million mobilization payment as well as the $5 million demobilization payment. Those are separate.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Thanks. And you had kind of about this last quarter, but I just wanted to get a answer. Does the cost $30,000 a day to run to MPD and integrated services contract, is that what you said?

Bernie Wolford

No, Patrick. Let me clarify that one for you. Our anticipated cost is actually run the MPD portion is on the order of 10,000 to 12,000 per day to actually run for that. For the balance of the integrated services package if you are referring Equinor I will hand off to Michael on that one. But the actual cost of running the MPD package which is primarily additional technical crew on board. It is roughly 10,000 to 12,000. Michael, with regard to the chasing services we provide cutting and others.

Michael Acuff

Yes. Those have varying cost depending on the service, you can see that we have indicated in the past anywhere from $52,000 to $67,000 with MPD and integrated services. On our typical view of where the market is on MPD is anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 per day from the day rate standpoint. And then depending on what integrated services they are involved you would make up the balance.

Obviously, I don’t want to break down exactly what they are, but to really kind of let you try to back end of things, we see the market for MPD in the $30,000 to $50,000 day range. And we would find it surprising if people can provide that service with the risk associated much less than that, because then it becomes uneconomic.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Great. That is super helpful. Yes, can you provide any help on - thanks for providing what over 80 million of first quarter 2020 revenue would your OpEx be about out the same as it has been as expected to be in the fourth quarter or would that be a little bit higher. How should we think about that?

James Harris

So you can look at the daily OpEx numbers that we gave you and based on having four rigs working come up with the good estimate. We will be providing guidance on the first quarter as we finish going further guidance, we just wanted to get a highlight on where we are going on revenue, but I think what we have given you on daily OpEx you can get of what you need.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And what portion did you say of your claim is guaranteed by Texim Bank?

James Harris

So the portion guaranteed by Texim Bank are the payments we made against the delivery of the vessel as well as interest associated with that. Those payment total 181 million and if you add interest it is well in excess of the 205 million receivable we have on our balance sheet.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay and that guaranteed by Texim if you get a favorable arbitration ruling or just regardless once it is done.

James Harris

No, it’s subject to arbitration ruling.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, got you. And then any color on why you think it will be done by the end of the or overall by the end of the year.

Bernie Wolford

No. We are not in the business to forecasting, but we would simply be very surprised if it wasn't. Patrick I’m going to ask you to eliminate one more follow-up question. Because we have several other callers on the line.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Sorry about that, why are you perusing the revolver given your view on the arbitration and also the fact that you think you are going to have average working in 2021.

James Harris

So Patrick I guess first it is just good hygiene for a company to have a revolver in place and it was always expected with where our bond indentures have been put in for the revolver to be there. While we wouldn't intend to draw the revolver certainly with the liquidity that we have it just makes sense for a company the size of Pacific to have that for daily operating costs.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Got you. Thank you.

Bernie Wolford

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] [indiscernible] Wells Fargo. Please go ahead

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Could you just give a little color on negotiations for the Bora and longer-term was on the table or how those conversations went.

Michael Acuff

So this is Michael. For this specific opportunity it was a one well plus one well option opportunity. Of course we have been working ENI in Nigerian for some time now. But this was a specific program targeted for Oman, there has not been really any deep water drilling in Oman, so this will be a first entrance there. There are other programs down the road with ENI and others that are longer in term, but this one in particular was a targeted one well plus one well option.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from [indiscernible] with Clarksons. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, I was just wondering on the general activity you mentioned of the increase in duration and you also gave some specific examples, could you provide a number on average contract length in the current pipeline and how does that compared to say year ago.

James Harris

Yes. You know of course that changes daily as we get some longer ones in, but I would say as we sit here today its roughly around 11-months is the average contractor duration. Again we have seen that move up from the one to two well or three to six months up to now about averaging 11-months.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. That is very helpful.

Bernie Wolford

We appreciate everybody's participation today. And look forward to talking to anybody who has any follow-up questions after the call. Thank you and good luck.

