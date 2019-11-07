Pioneer Natural Resources: The Winning Doesn't Stop

Outside of the majors, one of the largest oil and gas E&P firms on the market today is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). As with any player in this space, this spot among the highest echelon of energy firms is not given, but earned. Every quarter and every year management must prove that Pioneer is worthy of its valuation. This latest quarter was no exception. In its third-quarter earnings release, the company’s management team not only delivered, it exceeded expectations and illustrated why the company warrants the price and trading multiple it is going for.

The surprises keep coming

When reading through a company’s earnings release, especially one in this space, you’re lucky to find one or two nuggets of information that are exciting. By comparison to most firms out there, reading Pioneer’s latest earnings release was akin to reaching the climax of a murder mystery novel. The company had a number of strong, attractive developments to share with its investors.

*Taken from Pioneer Natural Resources

The first of these related to the company’s production for the quarter. Oil production, for starters, came in at 215 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) during the quarter. This was at the high end of the 206 thousand to 216 thousand boe per day forecasted by management earlier this year. Total output was even better, coming in at 351 thousand boe per day compared to guidance of between 333 thousand and 348 thousand boe per day. Not only did management generate higher output than previously anticipated, it did so while deciding to lower capital expenditures guidance for the entirety of this year. As the image below illustrates, the company now expects to spend between $3.05 billion and $3.10 billion on capital expenditures for this year. This represents a decrease of $150 million for the high end of the range from the $3.25 billion the company expected to spend earlier this year, and it’s well below the $3.40 billion the firm was planning to spend when it first came out with guidance earlier in 2019.

*Taken from Pioneer Natural Resources

On the whole, Pioneer is set on working to reduce expenditures for this year and for future years moving forward. In the second quarter of this year, for instance, the company was successful in restructuring to the point of lowering annual run-rate general and administrative costs by $100 million per year. In the third quarter, the company succeeded in reducing its facilities expenses by another $100 million per annum. These actions were instrumental in the business generating $895 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter of its current fiscal year. Net of $665 million in capital expenditures, as well as a $17 million positive change to current assets and current liabilities, the company saw its free cash flow for the quarter come in at a robust $247 million.

As of the end of the quarter, Pioneer had cash and cash equivalents of $437 million, $76 million in additional restricted cash, and net debt of just $1.9 billion. Compared to its market capitalization of $22.7 billion as of the time of this writing, that net debt position is small. Another way to frame it is through the lens of the company’s net debt/EBITDAX. If EBITDAX in the fourth quarter matches the $949 million seen in the third quarter this year, Pioneer’s net leverage ratio should be about 0.51, which is among the lowest of the oil and gas E&P firms I have seen in recent years. One thing the company could do with its excess cash is to pay off debt, but besides benefiting from the tax shield its interest expense provides, the interest rate on its debt is only about 5.3% per annum.

*Taken from Pioneer Natural Resources

Instead of this, management has decided on other ways to share the wealth with investors. While I would generally prefer that the business invest more in growth, the firm, back in August, raised its annual distribution per share from $0.64 to $1.76. Given its current share count, this translates to about $294.2 million in cash outlays. An even bigger initiative, though, was management’s decision in December of last year to buy back up to $2 billion worth of shares in the foreseeable future. In its third quarter, the company bought back a further $200 million worth of stock, bringing the to-date purchase of stock up to $728 million for 5.3 million units. The average purchase price on these units is $136. To further generate shareholder value, management also said it is working on possible transactions, including non-core asset sales and DrillCo opportunities, but it did not say anything concrete was in the works.

*Taken from Pioneer Natural Resources

Shares are relatively pricey for a reason

On the whole, I was blown away by the performance and the updates provided by management during the quarter. Truly, the company has proven itself a best-of-breed and for investors wanting a strong prospect, with good upside potential, and a robust operating structure, Pioneer is a great company to consider. However, this kind of quality, especially at a time when there are low-quality operators, doesn’t come cheap.

If we assume, for instance, that EBITDAX this year will be about $3.691 billion and that operating cash flows will be about $3.182 billion, the company is pricey compared to many of its peers. On an EV/EBITDAX basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 6.7. On a market cap/operating cash flow basis, it’s a bit pricier with a multiple of 7.1. Truth be told, in an environment where investors are not so pessimistic regarding this space, these multiples are not bad at all. In fact, for a high-quality operator like Pioneer, I would argue that both of these multiples could be around 8 to 10 and it might not be an issue. So, on an absolute basis, the firm looks appealing, but in my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I have covered over 50 oil and gas E&P firms from the perspective of cash flow deep dives, and I concluded that a number of them are trading at multiples sometimes even lower than half of what Pioneer is going for. Some, even, have comparable leverage or lower leverage than it does, with stronger growth and lower trading multiples.

Takeaway

Right now, Pioneer is a fascinating prospect for long-term investors to keep in mind. In all, the business is a high-quality operator and, more likely than not, it has additional robust upside potential from here. Compared to many of its peers, it’s expensive, but with that price often comes quality. That is the case here without any doubt. So long as management can continue on delivering surprising results like this, the sky is the limit for the business, but investors should consider that even better prospects do exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.