General Electric: Much Ado About Nothing

If it cannot continue its momentum, then Q3 results could be much ado about nothing.

Source: General Electric

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported Q3 revenue of $23.36 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 and GAAP EPS of -$0.15. The company beat on revenue and non-GAAP EPS, but missed on GAAP EPS. The revenue beat was sizable. That and other positive events helped spike the stock by nearly 20% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

NewCo Showing Signs Of Life

It is difficult to recommend the stock of a company whose revenue is falling. The narrative improved for GE this quarter. Q3 2019 revenue from core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy - was $16.5 billion, up 3% Y/Y. About 24% of total revenue was derived from Power, down from 29% in the year earlier period. Power was again NewCo's worst performer with a double-digit decline in revenue. Falling exposure to Power was a good thing.

Power reported orders of $3.9 billion, down 30% Y/Y. This compared to a 22% decline in Q2. The company reported 15 new orders for heavy-duty gas turbines, which was encouraging. Management indicated the downtick in total orders may have been negatively affected by timing, which implied orders could tick up in the future. Overall, Power is still being disrupted by alternative energy. The combination of potential economic headwinds and cannibalization by alternative energy does not bode well for Power.

GE bulls expect Aviation to be the moat going forward. The jury is still out in my opinion. Orders for the segment were $8.8 billion, down 4%. Revenue grew 8%, which was much better than the 5% decline reported in Q2. Equipment revenue rose by double-digits, driven by LEAP engine sales. It was partially offset by a sharp decline in CFM56 units. Military sales rose 18%, which buoyed Aviation again this quarter.

FedEx (FDX) recently intimated it would ground planes due to stagnant freight activity. If other buyers of aircraft engines follow suit, then it could hurt commercial sales for GE's Aviation sector. The question remains, "Can military sales offset a potential stagnation in sales of commercial aircraft engines?" Commercial aircraft engine sales could stagnate even if the trade war with China ends. Such stagnation could create headwinds for total Aviation revenue going forward. In my opinion, this is the biggest risk to the stock.

Renewable Energy orders were $5.0 billion, up 30% Y/Y. Pricing continues to stabilize, which is important. If loss of Power orders inures to the benefit of Renewable Energy, then Renewable Energy could become another moat for NewCo. Management had previously talked up the potential for the Production Tax Credit ("PTC") and shift to larger units to provide a catalyst for Renewable Energy. This quarter's performance appeared to support that thesis. If future onshore deliveries ramp up as expected, then Renewable energy could become a catalyst.

Segment Profits Improved Dramatically

NewCo reported segment profits of $1.5 billion, up 34% Y/Y. Segment profit margins were 9%, up 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. The increase in margins, coupled with the rise in revenue, caused the spike in segment profits on a dollar basis. Combined segment profit for Power and Renewable Energy was -242 million, up from -$560 million in the year earlier period. Lower project charges and fixed costs helped cut losses during the quarter. Management has engaged in restructuring efforts in order to rightsize Power and continues to make progress towards a multi-year turnaround. If the business continues to stabilize, then segment profits for Power and Renewable Energy could show significant improvement in Q4.

Aviation's segment profit was $1.7 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Its profit margin was 21%, down about 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. This caused segment profits to grow less than revenue. The drag on margins was primarily driven by the CFM to LEAP transition. Management expects long-term profit margins to be in the 20% range. This implies Aviation could be experiencing a negative mix shift or a decline in pricing power. Low single-digit growth in Aviation segment profit could be here to stay.

Cash Flow Improved

Free cash flow ("FCF") is a metric analysts and investors have been keenly focused on. The company's FCF has been difficult to predict from quarter to quarter. GE's ability to generate organic cash flow could also determine the company's ability to service its $93 billion debt load. This quarter, industrial FCF was $650 million. This was down $500 million versus the year earlier period, but extremely positive in comparison to the -$1.0 FCF reported in Q2 2019:

Industrial free cash flow turned positive, generating $650 million in the quarter, though down $500 million from a year ago. This is ahead of our expectations, largely driven by continued Power stabilization and better-than-expected progress on the supply chain finance transition. We're raising our Industrial free cash flow outlook again today, which I'll cover in more detail later.

Management raised its FCF outlook, which could portend additional stabilization at Power. The company received about $4.6 billion of combined cash net of taxes and fees related to the Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) exit and the sale of part of its stake in Baker Hughes (BKR). GE pared its debt from $106 billion at Q2 2019 to $93 billion this quarter.

The debt pare-down should also reduce its interest burden and potentially help improve future cash flow. CEO Larry Culp recently froze the company's pension plan, which could reduce a potential strain on cash flow pursuant to the underfunded pension plan. Q3 FCF was a positive surprise. The question remains, "San asset sales, can GE generate consistent FCF?"

Conclusion

GE's Q3 results appeared impressive compared to dismal prior year results. If it cannot maintain its momentum, then Q3 could be much ado about nothing. GE is up over 30% Y/Y and has benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. I expect headwinds for Aviation to stymie the company going forward. Sell GE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.