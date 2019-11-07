Natural Gas Storage Forecast: First Bullish Build In 15 Weeks

We anticipate to see a build of 40 bcf, which is 23 bcf smaller than a year ago and 17 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending November 1), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) surged by no less than 65.0% w-o-w (from 61 to 102), as weather conditions cooled down significantly across the Lower-48 states. Cooling demand has dropped by about 48.0% and remains too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 34.0% above last year's level and 26.0% above the norm (see the chart below).

This week

This week (ending November 8), the weather conditions are cooling down even more. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will rise by 17.0% w-o-w (from 102 to 120), while the number of nationwide CDDs will drop by 12% (from 9 to 8). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 96 bcf/d and 101 bcf/d, which is approximately 28.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be around 14.0% above last year's level and as much as 26% above the norm.

Next week

Next week (ending November 15), the weather conditions are expected to get even colder. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 54.0% w-o-w (from 8 to 4), while the number of HDDs should jump by 38% (from 120 to 166). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be as much as 50% above the norm. However, in annual terms, TDDs will decline by 3.0% due to base effects (last year, the weather conditions over the same period were even colder).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (November 6-November 14). Total demand is expected to average 110.2 bcf/d (some 26.3% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Projected HDDs have been rising quite noticeably over the past week, but there is a disagreement between the models (in terms of scale): GFS is significantly more bullish than ECMWF (see the table below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Interestingly, natural gas consumption is no longer supported by non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 5.4 bcf/d (0.4 bcf/d below the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors - specifically, nuclear outages - are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro, and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree day factors are currently bearish for potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018).

Overall, in the week ending November 8, we currently project that total balance will be tighter (vs. the same week in 2018). However, we expect the balance to be looser (vs 2018) in the week ending November 15 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Price And Technicals

December contract (daily chart)

Source: CME Group

December contract has now broken above all key resistance levels:

the upper bound of a descending channel;

the upper bound of a descending wedge;

the upper bound of a symmetrical triangle.

The price is now flirting with a previous swing high (see contract chart above). Classical technical analysis will say that $3.000 per MMBtu is now almost a certainty, but natural gas is a complex beast. Classical technicals won't mean anything if the weather models suddenly show bearish changes.

Either way, as of this moment, technical trading bias is bullish. Next resistance is at 2.906, 2.919, and 2.949-2.950.

The bears will have to try (at least) to re-test the latest gap (at around 2.780) and take the price down to 2.700 - if they are serious about gaining control in the mid-term. Support is at: 2.834, 2.818, 2.800, 2.773.

Daily RSI is overbought, and there is a bearish divergence on the shorter time-frame.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 40 bcf (3 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 23 bcf smaller than a year ago and 17 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). A build of 40 bcf would be the first bullish build (relative to 5-year average) in 15 weeks (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.