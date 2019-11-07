Fixed-Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 355 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, 60% of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, 37% of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which corresponds to almost half of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking around 6.2B in dollar value.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: TradingView.com

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Source: TradingView.com

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY)

Source: TradingView.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has again bounced back at the current rate of 1.78% after it had previously fallen again close to its over 3-year low at a rate of 1.50% in the first week of October. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the third time this year and signaling that it will not raise rates for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. Despite that, the treasuries turned bearish, basically as a risk-on with the US-China trade optimism. The fixed income securities have consolidated and, neglecting the unstable behavior of the bond market, managed to stay calm, with PFF trading close to its 1-year high. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 hit a new fresh all-time high with a series of positive news, among which were the US-China trade deal, the last week's FOMC decision to cut the Federal Funds Rate to 1.75%, the strong jobs report and the better-than-expected corporate earnings season.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns. The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. We can even see securities that become callable after 6 months to a year, already carrying a call risk.

Overall, there are a total of 91(!) preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate and bear a negative Yield-to-Call. Otherwise, these are a 1/4(!) of all examined securities. For reference, it is a decrease with 6 securities from the last month's article.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PG&E (NYSE: PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet, its dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us. Furthermore, on Jan. 29, 2019, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

Past the constant rise in the price of all fixed-income securities, there aren't any investment-grade preferred stocks in this group. Furthermore, COF-I (rated a BB), CFG-E (BB+) and the EIX's preferred stocks (SCE-D and SCE-C rated a BB+) are the only rated securities to trade below their par value (with a Current Yield of between 5% and 8%), so the negative yields above should not be a surprise.

3. Current Yield < 5%:

Source: Author's database

There are 5 securities in this section that trade below their par value with a Current Yield of less than 5% with an average age of 70 years. Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

As in the previous 2 sections, these are the preferred stocks that are trading below their par value, and the Current Yield is also their Yield-to-Worst.

Source: Author's database

With some exceptions, this group consists mainly of REIT and Shipping preferreds. None of these stocks bears an investment-grade rating, and they have to bring a significant additional risk to have such yields in this lower yield environment. And this is completely normal after their companies' common stocks are trading at their lows. Also, please note that the Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DTLA.P) has not paid any distribution since Nov. 1, 2008. Despite the fact that there is a solid amount of accumulated dividend, it is still suspended.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

This group is currently trading at the average Current Yield of 8.94% (0.09% lower since the last month's article). Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones give an average of 8.54% (0.23% lower for the month). The full list:

Source: Author's database

5. Current Yield > 10%:

Source: Author's database

Overall, this is a highly speculative group, and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. It is also proved by the fact that 8 of the 12 preferreds have their distribution suspended. These are RHE.PA, HOVNP, NM.PH, NM.PG, MHLD's preferred stocks (MH.PA, MH.PC, and MH.PD), and CETXP. A real surprise is that CBL.PE and CBL.PD continue to pay their dividends and currently trade close to $8 (at 32c for every dollar). Generally, the situation has remained unchanged for several months now.

Here is some more information about all issues:

Source: Author's database

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve looks.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed-rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA.PI, SPG.PJ, and AHL.PD, which become callable in more than 7 years.

What we see on the yield curve is the rising yields to the 2 years to call and then an eloquent flattening to the 5 years to call. The reason why we can explain it in the future expectation of lowering interest rates.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Source: Author's database

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 3.09%. (0.02% higher from the beginning of the previous month).

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones are sitting at an average Yield-to-Call of 3.86% (0.23% higher for a month).

9. The Term Preferred Stocks:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment-Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 5% and YTC > 4%:

With the expectations of lowering the Federal Funds Rate and the continuous rising of all fixed-income securities, it becomes harder and harder to find quality preferred stocks with a decent return, without affecting the safety of the investment. In the following table, there are 8 preferred stocks with Yield-to-Call of above 4% (it is the Yield-to-Worst of the stocks) and a Current Yield of above 5% at the same time.

Source: Author's database

Again, the full list:

Source: Author's database

11. Ex-Dividend Dates for November 2019:

Which fixed-rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

12. mREIT Fixed Rate for IRA Accounts:

Source: Author's database

13. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

There are 21 fixed-rate preferred stocks called for redemption since the start of the previous month. The average Nominal Yield of the group sits at 6.38%.

Source: Author's database

14. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

There are also 8 issues, called for the same period, with an average Nominal Yield of 5.64%:

Source: Author's database

15. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month. On the abscissa, the movement is given in absolute value. Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of November, just after the Fed decision on October 30, where it lowered interest rates by another quarter-point. This is also the reason, although at a slow pace yet, the New Year's rally for all fixed-income securities to continue, as the situation is not much different from the previous month. Yields are falling with each month, and there has been almost no correction since December last year, except for a few days through which there was a more tangible selling. However, this was quickly stopped and didn't take long for all to get back on the path of buying.

As a good preferred stock, I find it to be ESGRO. ESGRO seems undervalued compared to its peers, and I believe that when the market realizes, it will correct its mistake. Such kind of mispricing is an amazing opportunity for us and sooner or later the logic on the market prevails. The conservative fair price which can be estimated based on the rest of the stocks with similar call dates is $27.70 where the yield to call of ESGRO will be 4.50%, and it will get closer to its peers on the yield curve. The target price is $0.80 above the current price of $26.86 per share. The more opportunistic approach is to estimate the fair price based on a 4.00% yield to call. In this case, the target price of our investment becomes $28.25 per share or 5.00% capital appreciation based on the current price.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 11/04/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta The Trade With Beta team has been submerged in the universe of preferred stocks and baby bonds for almost a decade, and we decided to share our knowledge and expertise through the inception of this service. We attempt to cover all aspects of these products, from IPOs to pair trades and portfolio picks and, last but not least, issues. Additionally, once a month we go through all different groups of fixed-income instruments to make sure that nothing has gone unnoticed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESGRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.