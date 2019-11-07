Tesla: The Curious Cash Position

When electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) reported a surprise profit in Q3 a couple of weeks ago, one of the items management heavily focused on was its record cash balance. While it is true that the $5.3 billion figure is the highest amount ever seen on the company's balance sheet, investors know that figure comes with a lot of caveats. Today, I wanted to dig deeper into this number, just to show what it really entails.

In the Q3 investor letter, the company detailed $373 million of free cash flow in the period. While that number seems nice, it was also down from $881 million in the year ago period. These numbers also exclude purchases of solar energy systems, which were a key part of SolarCity's capital expenditures. The interesting part is how we get to all of these numbers, so I put together the following table to show some key items over the trailing 12 month period.

(Source: Tesla quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

One of the first things that stands out is the capital expenditures number, which may seem rather low to some. As I discussed in this prior article, the company has been known in recent years to start with a high projection and then cut its capex forecast. That's resulted in some delays to future products like the Semi and Roadster, and perhaps it has been a factor in the Model 3 continuing to be well behind its targets.

This year, initial guidance was for $2.5 billion in capex but the forecast at the end of Q2 was down to $1.5 to $2 billion. In the 10-Q filing for Q3, it was stated that the new forecast is for slightly below $1.5 billion this year, basically meaning at least a billion dollar cut from the original forecast. That alone, along with the cuts to the 2018 forecast that were seen, would wipe out all of the free cash flow generated over the past 12 months, and it wouldn't surprise me if the final 2019 number comes in even lower.

However, another major item that you'll see is stock-based compensation of more than $822 million. That number represents almost 94% of free cash flow minus solar purchases, basically meaning investors are paying for all of the free cash flow Tesla is generating. Using the filings linked above, between the massive stock based compensation we've seen, a couple of acquisitions, and multiple equity raises, that means that Tesla's outstanding share count has soared as seen below.

Of course, saying Tesla has $5.3 billion in cash is one thing, but you have to remember the company has over $13.3 billion in debt and finance leases on the balance sheet as well. That means that the name is really in a net debt position of $8 billion. Management has made some strange debt moves in the past year, like extending a term loan of about $160 million multiple times. Since this loan has a more than 6% interest rate, Tesla is paying about $10 million a year to not pay it back. When you are boasting about a record cash balance north of $5 billion, why are you wasting money by not paying this small loan back? As of Sunday night, we also have not yet heard if Tesla paid back the $566 million in convertible notes that came due on November 1st. We may not hear about that until the next earnings report unless enough questions to the company prompt a response before then.

Another curious item is what Tesla does with the cash on its balance sheet. After the early 2016 capital raise based on all those Model 3 deposits, the company had been putting most of its cash into money market funds. Over time, however, the percentage of cash in these funds according to the quarterly filings has dropped considerably, as the chart below shows. Cash not in money market funds was nearly $4 billion at the end of Q3 2019, up from $1.5 billion a year earlier. Does this perhaps help to explain why Tesla earns almost no interest income on its billions in cash?

Tesla said at the beginning of this year that annual capex would be $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion for the next two fiscal years, and the latest 10-Q had that reduced to $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion annually for the next two fiscal years. Of course, we've already seen at least a billion dollars cut off this year, which makes you wonder about all of the projects coming up:

Production start and ramp of Shanghai gigafactory.

Beginning and ramp of Model Y production.

Beginning and ramp of Tesla Semi production.

Beginning and ramp of new Roadster production.

Ramp of solar roof version 3.0 into end of this year and 2020.

Expansion of supercharger network, service centers, global footprint.

New European gigafactory to be announced soon.

That's a lot for any company to have on its plate, let alone a small niche automaker, and I haven't even put the soon to be unveiled Tesla Pickup on the above list. Like other automakers, the company also needs to be constantly spending funds on maintenance capex, so it's rather surprising to see solar purchases and total capital expenditures in the last few quarters be well below depreciation, amortization, and impairment levels.

In the short term, I'm wondering if this lack of capex spending means that the Shanghai factory is even further behind the original plan of 3,000 units a week by the end of 2019, later revised to 1,000 a week. Production was supposed to start in early to mid-October, and as I pointed out when exploring the China situation, it took Fremont 6 months to get to almost 800 units in a week. At this point, the company is still waiting for a manufacturing license in China, meaning that it is going to be well behind schedule for Shanghai production.

For a company that continues to boast about its cash balance being over $5 billion at a record high, Tesla does numerous things to make you believe it is not that financially strong. First of all, the company has also added to its much larger debt pile over the years, and numerous equity raises have contributed to a significant amount of dilution. Capital expenditure guidance gets cut time and time again, leading to multiple product delays and issues with service and a smaller than expected supercharging network. Management says it expects to be self-funding from here out, but we've heard that multiple times before. We'll see if that really is the case over the next year or two as several new products are supposed to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.