Workday To Acquire Scout RFP For Procurement Tech

With the deal, WDAY acquires a company it previously invested in to bolster its source-to-pay offering.

Scout has developed a system that enables organizations to automate their procurement sourcing and supplier engagement activities.

Workday has agreed to acquire Scout RFP for $540 million in cash.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced it has agreed to acquire Scout RFP for $540 million in cash consideration.

Scout RFP operates as a cloud-based platform for strategic sourcing and supplier engagement.

With the deal, WDAY is acquiring a company it had previously invested in to beef up its source-to-pay procurement solution and enable cross-selling opportunities with Scout’s 240 customers.

Target Company

San Jose, California-based Scout RFP was founded in 2014 to develop and provide a cloud-based sourcing and supplier engagement platform that enables collaboration with stakeholders and suppliers.

Management is headed by CEO Alex Yakubovich, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Director, Operations at LivingSocial.

Company partners or major customers include:

Adobe (ADBE)

Biogen (BIIB)

Levi's (LEVI)

easyJet [LON:EZJ] (OTCPK:EJTTF)

Netflix (NFLX)

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $60 million in the company and include Salesforce Ventures (CRM), Workday Ventures (WDAY), Menlo Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, NewView Capital, Drummond Road Capital and New Enterprise Associates. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Market Research Future, the global procurement software market was valued at $5.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $9.97 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.6% between 2018 and 2023.

Driven by software integration with Artificial Intelligence [AI], the main factor for this anticipated market growth is the growing focus on the adoption of a centralized procurement process to simplify decision-making processes regarding forecast of demand or sales by consolidating supply chain and facilitating inventory management.

The North America region is projected to grow at a steady rate due to the rising demand for centralized procurement processes in the region.

Major vendors that provide procurement software solutions include:

Oracle (ORCL)

Coupa Software (COUP)

IBM (IBM)

Epicor Software

Mercateo AG

SAP (SAP)

JDA Software

Zycus Infotech

Numerous other smaller software firms

Acquisition Terms and Financial

WDAY disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $540 million in an all-cash transaction.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance, but said it would discuss ‘additional details on the acquisition’ at its earnings conference call on December 3, 2019.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicates that as of July 31, 2019, WDAY had $1.9 billion in cash and marketable securities and $3.8 billion in total liabilities, of which convertible senior notes (current portion) totaled $1.2 billion.

Free cash flow for the six months ended July 31, 2019, was $168.4 million.

In the past 12 months, WDAY’s stock price has risen 11.9% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 1.0% and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 1.2%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

Workday is acquiring Scout to bolster its spend management offering in the enterprise.

As Workday co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri stated in the deal announcement,

Together, we will deliver a modern source-to-pay solution that accelerates our momentum in the spend management market and expands how customers can plan, execute, analyze, and extend in one system.

Workday has historically stronger on the human resources side of the ERP function.

With the deal for Scout, WDAY will have a more comprehensive ‘source-to-pay’ solution to increase its penetration within the procurement side of the enterprise.

Additionally, Scout brings its relationships with over 240 enterprises, which will enable potential cross-selling opportunities.

Integration risk should be minimal, as Workday has been a strategic investor in Scout for some time.

