Pengrowth Energy Corporation Enters Into A Peculiar Deal

Canadian Pengrowth Energy Corporation (OTCQX:PGHEF) (also trades in Canada where it's cheaper) announced it wants to be acquired by Cona Resources Ltd. (a private company). The equity gets a few cents per share (declined 75% on the announcement), but even the creditors are taking a hit. Quite an unusual merger announcement.

But it got weirder because shareholders receive “a potential Contingent Value Payment” for each share. If shareholders cooperate (there is one big billionaire bagholder who is not publicly supporting this; potentially indicating he is against). He wrote a book too; Get Smarter; Life And Business Lessons.

Because he has ~30% of the voting, his actions will be very important going forward. In my experience, major shareholders like this are often approached beforehand but maybe this is an exception as this is an unusual case where a 20%+ holder doesn’t seem to have board representation.

Management justifies this transaction with lenders having the company over a barrel:

With continued lackluster oil pricing and increased political and regulatory uncertainty, our ability to achieve an amendment and extension agreement proved increasingly difficult and dilutive to shareholders. As a result, Pengrowth’s Board of Directors has determined that the best available alternative for the Company and its stakeholders is to pursue and support a consensual sale transaction that, in addition to repaying the Secured Debt, would also provide some measure of value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Despite the discount this transaction represents to Pengrowth’s recent trading price, we strongly recommend our stakeholders support the Arrangement Agreement as it represents the most attractive alternative for all stakeholders given the current environment where there is essentially no access to capital for the Company or participants in the Canadian oil and gas industry, in general.” The aggregate value of the Transaction, including the repayment of the Secured Debt and the assumption of the Transaction costs by the Purchaser, is approximately $740 million. As part of the consideration to be received by Pengrowth shareholders, each shareholder will be eligible to receive their pro-rata portion of any funds that may be received by Pengrowth as a result of a pending litigation matter (a “Contingent Value Payment”).

Another unusual thing is that the agreement includes a $45 million non-completion fee! On average, break fees run ~4.5% of the transaction size. This is like 6.1%. It is also an enormous sum compared to the value of the equity but I’ll admit that isn't the most relevant way to look at it.

It’s a big break fee and this communicates to me that the buyer doesn’t want to lose the deal. It also shows that it really is holding the cards as if that wasn’t obvious from the 75% underbid. The company also threatens with what happens if shareholders don’t support this:

In the event that Pengrowth fails to receive the requisite approvals and consents of its stakeholders required to effect the Transaction, Pengrowth may seek to implement an alternative transaction with the Purchaser (an “Alternative Transaction”) In the event of an Alternative Transaction, there is no expectation that Pengrowth shareholders will receive any consideration in exchange for their Shares and Shareholders are therefore encouraged to vote in favor of the Transaction.

No word about the CVR that depends on the litigation. There is no word in the FAQ on the company’s website either. Well, I figured if no one figures out what this contingent value right is worth, I may be able to figure it out by reviewing the merit of the suit it is pursuing. But I can’t find anything about this lawsuit in its filings. The latest filings state there is no significant legislation against the company but nothing about potential windfalls through the courts. This is another very unusual facet of this deal. Basically, market participants are now forced to play poker without looking at their cards. What do you hold if you hold the shares?

We’ll learn more in an information circular that we can expect ahead of the special meeting on December 18, but for now, this is a tough hand to play. The one consolation is that at least we know no else is looking at its cards either.

I do think it is worth to consider picking up shares on the condition of picking them up at or below the bid for two reasons:

- This looks like a situation where I'd put a far above-average probability of another bidder emerging

- The 75% underbid seems to suggest there is room for improvement

- We will know what the CVR is related to in a matter of weeks. That could be an interesting catalyst.

- It isn’t terrible to hold for something like 60 days to get your money back (although obviously not ideal).

At or below CAD$0.50, I’m considering to buy this and play for showdown value (to close). Obviously, the lower one acquires shares, the better. I would expect there to be some selling pressure as long-term shareholders are understandably highly dissatisfied and forced into coming to terms with a large loss.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events. Quite a few of our exclusive ideas are in microcaps where we can really make a difference.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PGHEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.