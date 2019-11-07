Vermilion Energy: Market Overreaction Delivers A Rare Entry Opportunity

I commend management's move of prudent capital allocation and believe the company has enough wiggle room to maintain the dividends at the current level.

The slackened production growth, in my opinion, is more a proactively managed effect in response to the current low commodity prices than horrendous asset depletion or natural production decline.

The market reacted by selling off the stock by 10% in one day.

Vermilion Energy reported the operating and condensed financial results for 3Q2019, with scary headlines: loss, capital budget cut, and production guidance lowering.

On October 31, 2019, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) reported the operating and condensed financial results for 3Q2019 (Table 1).

Below, let's take an under-the-hood look at these results so as to update our investment thesis.

Table 1. A summary of operating and financial results for 3Q2019, compared with those for 2Q2019 and 3Q2018. Source: Quarterly news release.

Production

In 3Q2019, Vermilion averaged 97,239 boe/d in production, down 5.6% sequentially and up 1.1% over the same quarter one year ago. The 5.6% decrease in production from the previous quarter resulted from "several planned turnarounds, a high level of unplanned downtime, weather related delays and a moderate carry-over impact from the refinery outage in France" (see the company's Q3 2019 financial statements).

Vermilion decided to reduce 2019 capital guidance by C$10 million to C$520 million. With the CapEx cut to be entirely for the remainder of the year, the 4Q2019 production is anticipated to drop further to around 96,201 boe/d. As a result, the company revises the 2019 annual production guidance range downward to 100,000-101,000 boe/d (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The production profile of Vermilion, historical and expected. Source: Laurentian Research based on company released quarterly and yearly reports.

Even with the revised production guidance, it is still expected to deliver an annual average growth of around 15.2% over 2018. The mid-point 2019 production guidance still falls comfortably on the long-term growth trajectory, which is characterized by a CAGR of 9.7%.

By cutting back spending in the 4Q2019, the company makes it clear that it was not going to stay fixated on production growth in the present-day commodity environment.

Commodity price realization

Vermilion realized C$43.04/boe in the 3Q2019, down by 7.2% from the previous quarter and 25.7% year over year (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The quarterly-averaged, consolidated, realized price. Source: Laurentian Research based on company released quarterly and yearly reports.

The weakened price realization for NGLs and natural gas contributed particularly negatively to the consolidated price. To start with, the company produced 43% of natural gas and 8% of NGLs in the production mix for 3Q2019. Then, the drop in their prices has been brutal: natural gas realized price decreased by 21.4% sequentially and by 54.6% year over year to C$2.43/Mcf, a recent low (Table 2).

Table 2. Benchmark and realized commodity prices (upper) and history of realized commodity prices since 4Q2016 (lower). Source: Management's Discussion and Analysis, Q3 2019.

Financial performance

The sequential decline in production and drop in realized price led to a 10.1% decrease in petroleum and natural gas revenues.

Thanks to unit cost-cutting, the company was able to generate fund flows from operations (or FFO) of C$216.2 million, which reflects only a 3.0% sequential decline (Table 3).

Table 3. From revenue to fund flows from operations. Source: Management's Discussion and Analysis, Q3 2019.

The company lost C$10.22 million, mainly due to foreign exchange losses, which translates to C$0.07 per share. I would not dwell on it losing money at a net margin of -2.61% during a period plagued by low commodity prices, because one should expect bountiful profits at times of commodity strength and losses when commodity prices are low from a cyclical commodity business such as Vermilion.

Free cash flow. During the 3Q2019, the company pulled in C$228.60 million of cash flow from operations by spending C$117.12 million of capital, thus generating C$111.48 million of free cash flow (Table 4).

Table 4. Cash flow statement. Source: Q3 2019 financial statements.

Dividends

During the 3Q2019, Vermilion paid out C$98.21 million of dividends at a monthly rate of C$0.23 per share. As the company put it in the quarterly news release:

"Our stock price declined over 30% during the quarter, bringing our current dividend yield to approximately 14%. While we are certainly disappointed with our share price performance, we would like to stress that Vermilion’s dividend policy is not based on the market price of our shares. Our dividend policy is based on the fundamental economic sustainability and free cash flow generation of our business, which remains strong."

Vermilion CEO Anthony Marino assured that its dividend is not going anywhere because the monthly payout can be maintained through cost efficiency:

“We’ve been paying a monthly dividend or distribution for 16 years. We continue to do that. It’s well known that we have not cut it.”

Stock buyback

During the 3Q2019, Vermilion received approval from the TSX to buy back up to 7.75 million shares. The stock repurchase program, along with debt reduction, is contingent upon available excess free cash flow beyond dividends.

The company will also be phasing out its DRIP over the course of the next year, prorating the available DRIP shares by 25% each quarter starting in 1Q2020 until the DRIP is completely eliminated by year-end 2020.

2020 outlook

The Board of Directors at Vermilion has approved a 2020 exploration and development capital budget of C$450 million, down from C$520 million, and guided production toward 100,000-103,000 boe/d, which at the mid-point implies 1.0% growth (Table 5).

Table 5. 2020 Budget reflects foreign exchange assumptions of C$/US$ 1.32, C$/Euro 1.48, and C$/A$ 0.90. Source: Quarterly news release.

In the meantime, the company did provide assurance to the dividend payees that the 2020 budget reflects "continued emphasis on returning capital to investors, while still providing modest production growth" and to growth fans that, "within this budget, [it] also continue[s] to advance strategic capital projects associated with early-stage exploration and development activities."

Vermilion plans to drill 13 (8.7 net) wells in Europe, where it will continue significant workover programs and facility optimization. "The 2020 budget includes approximately $20 million of strategic capital associated with early-stage exploration and development activities. These activities will lay the groundwork for future development and production growth from a highly economic asset base" (see Management's Discussion and Analysis, Q3 2019).

In North America, it will focus on three core areas of Southeast Saskatchewan (light oil), West-central Alberta (condensate-rich natural gas), and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming (light oil); the company plans to continue to improve the capital and operating efficiencies on the North American assets it acquired in 2018.

Assuming WTI oil prices remain at approximately US$55/boe in 2020 and holding all other commodities at the October 11, 2019 commodity strip, Vermilion believes it would more than cover the dividend and capital investment. Excess cash generated beyond the CapEx and dividends will be deployed to debt reduction and share buybacks.

With the capital budget cut, the company continues to signal its unwillingness to pursue production growth at a time of low commodity prices. It is placing less emphasis on production growth as it navigates the current commodity price and capital markets environment. Its financial priorities in 2020 appear to be, from top to bottom, (1) balance sheet health, (2) dividend protection, (3) debt reduction, (4) share repurchase, and (5) production growth. The company, I believe, has considerable wiggle room to practice capital investment flexibility depending on the gyrations of commodity prices, as it stated:

"Consequently, we have flexibility to adjust our investment and growth levels to provide the combination of return of capital and growth which we think will maximize shareholder value in a changing capital market environment. Based on the current market and commodity environment, we believe a strategy that is even more focused on free cash flow generation will create the most value for our shareholders. As such, for 2020, while maintaining our dividend at current levels, we have elected to reduce our production growth rate and to introduce additional flexibility in how we return capital to investors."

Investor takeaways

The headline of quarterly loss, capital budget cut, and associated lowered production forecast, as contained in the 3Q2019 results, caused a sort of panic. The market immediately dumped the stock, causing a 9.82% sharp decline in the share price (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Stock chart of Vermilion. Source.

The prudence in capital allocation proactively in response to the macro environment as practiced by the management has been entirely ignored, despite the management saying the following:

"We remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders over the long-term through a combination of a sustainable dividend, low financial leverage, share buybacks, and production growth as appropriate. In addition, we will remain disciplined in our acquisition strategy as we continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that fit within our business model and add value for existing shareholders. Our highest financial priority is our balance sheet, and under no circumstance will we do anything that jeopardizes Vermilion’s long-term financial stability. We have a robust balance sheet with termed-out borrowing, strong liquidity, and a very low cost of debt. Coupled with low operating leverage due to high margins, a diversified product mix, and a strong hedge position, our balance sheet provides us with the flexibility to weather volatility in commodity prices."

The market overreaction helped produce a great entry opportunity for rational investors into this great business that features an internationally diversified asset portfolio characterized by high netbacks and growth potential, a robust balance sheet, and a strong hedge position.

A shareholder stands to receive dividends at a yield north of 13% while he waits for the commodity market to turn around. The main risk is whether and when the commodity prices will strengthen, but the upside is his yield to cost can double to 30% or triple to 45% once the commodity prices rise and the company enters a growth mode again. I believe that is an attractive risk-reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.